In 1796, Greenwich was a very different place; it was a farming community. Our farms sent their produce to New York City via regular packet boats that left from a dock just below the Greenwich Historical Society’s Bush Holley House on Strickland Road in Cos Cob. If you happened to be a farmer in north Greenwich, who liked their daily bread, you had to make a long trip down to the mill in Byram to have your grain ground in to flour.

