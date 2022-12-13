Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Medtronic, Bank First and Seagate Technology Holdings
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/20/22, Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), Bank First Corp (Symbol: BFC), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Medtronic PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 1/13/23, Bank First Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/4/23, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 1/5/23. As a percentage of MDT's recent stock price of $76.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Medtronic PLC to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when MDT shares open for trading on 12/20/22. Similarly, investors should look for BFC to open 0.27% lower in price and for STX to open 1.33% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks for 2023
When novice investors are looking for ways to build wealth through the stock market, they can often overlook one of the most reliable methods: Buying shares of long-established quality companies that pay dividends, and reinvesting those payouts in more shares. It may not be as exciting as the hunt for...
NASDAQ
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DTD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.72, changing hands as low as $60.40 per share. WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Albemarle (ALB) to Set up Lithium Technology Park in Charlotte
Albemarle Corporation ALB announced on Dec 13 that it purchased a location in Charlotte, NC, to build Albemarle Technology Park (“ATP”). ATP is a top-notch facility designed to accelerate the release of next-generation lithium products to market. The company will make an investment of about $180 million toward building the facility.
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
NASDAQ
Interesting SBH Put And Call Options For February 2023
Investors in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Symbol: SBH) saw new options become available this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SBH options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Does Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) Have the Potential to Rally 84% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) closed the last trading session at $13.59, gaining 42.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $25 indicates an 84% upside potential.
NASDAQ
Lumentum Holdings is Now Oversold (LITE)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
All You Need to Know About Esco Technologies (ESE) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Esco Technologies (ESE) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
NASDAQ
OFG Bancorp Enters Oversold Territory
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG) presently has a stellar rank, in the top 10% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 16th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. AdvanSix ASIX is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5 downward over the last 60 days. Black Knight Financial Services BKI is...
NASDAQ
Martin Marietta Materials Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MLM
In trading on Friday, shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $344.46, changing hands as low as $344.00 per share. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
ORA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.02, changing hands as low as $84.07 per share. Ormat Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Is It Safe to Buy Growth Stocks Again?
Growth stocks ruled the market for much of the last decade, benefiting from a low-interest-rate environment and strong growth in the tech sector. However, that track record of outperformance came to an abrupt end in 2022 as interest rates jumped, and many companies posted disappointing results as they faced difficult comparisons after strong growth during the pandemic.
NASDAQ
SDY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (Symbol: SDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $123.98, changing hands as low as $123.87 per share. SPDR S&P Dividend shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Graphic Packaging Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GPK
In trading on Friday, shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.47, changing hands as low as $21.16 per share. Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
First Week of February 2023 Options Trading For CVR Energy (CVI)
Investors in CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) saw new options become available this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CVI options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Hexcel (HXL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.72, changing hands as low as $56.37 per share. Hexcel Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
How The Pieces Add Up: VONV Targets $74
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: VONV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $73.72 per unit.
