William Levi Wornstaff, age 74, of Marysville, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at Prestige Gardens Nursing Center. A laborer, he once owned a tavern in Magnetic Springs and was a staff member of “Tecumseh” productions in Marion. He enjoyed fishing and socializing with friends and family. He was born March 30, 1948 in Marion, Ohio to the late Wilbert and Evelyn Ayers Wornstaff. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kristie Risner; a son, Aaron L. Wornstaff; and a sister, Patricia Ebright. He is survived by his wife, Flora Hildreth Wornstaff; his daughter, Kandie (Damion) Burke; his step-son, Jeremy Jones; his grandchildren, Nathaniel, Emerald, Kassidy, Devon, Jadon, Katasha, Kalissa, Mason, Christian, Skyler and Alexis; many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sondra Lightner and Pamela Burris; two brothers-in-law, Charles Hildreth and Lee Allen Hildreth; and many other relatives, including a special nephew, Johnny Lee. At the deceased’s request, there will be no services. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO