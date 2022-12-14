Read full article on original website
Related
Delaware Gazette
New home for old town hall
WESTERVILLE — The Historic Genoa Township Hall is already raised and ready to be moved by truck to a new location. Currently at 5007 Tussic Street Road, the brick building will be moved a half mile away to the eastern end of McNamara Park. The often-delayed event is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Traffic will be closed on Big Walnut Road and Old 3C Highway during the move.
cwcolumbus.com
Some Central Ohio counties issue snow emergencies Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohio Counties issued level 1 snow emergencies as colder temperatures move in. The following counties issued level 1 snow emergencies:. Athens (7:40 a.m. on Dec. 18) Muskingum (2:37 a.m. on Dec. 18) Delaware County canceled its level 1 snow emergency Sunday morning at...
wosu.org
Fairfield County judge blocks Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances
A Fairfield County judge has granted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost a temporary restraining order, blocking Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances from taking effect. Yost released a statement saying, "state law supersedes what Columbus is attempting to do here." Franklin County Judge Stephen McIntosh had found a state law unconstitutional...
Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County
Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Prosecutors Office Receives Grant To Reduce Violence Against Women
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced over $4 million in federal grants to reduce violence against women in Ohio. Administered by the Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS), the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) program assists local governments and non-profit community-based organizations in administering justice for and strengthening services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. In total, 125 grants were awarded to 95 local agencies in 47 counties.
hometownstations.com
Troopers find a Lima man dead in a rest area in Van Wert County
Van Wert County, OH (WLIO) - The State Highway Patrol is investigating a man that was found dead in a rest area in Van Wert County. According to troopers, 40-year-old Donald Richardson Jr. of Lima was found dead in the eastbound rest area on U.S. 30. They discovered his body in a car when they were doing a check at the rest area. No other details have been released about the case which is still under investigation.
Court issues temporary stay against City of Columbus’ newly passed gun laws
COLUMBUS — A judge in Fairfield County has issued a temporary restraining order against the City of Columbus’ newly passed gun ordinances. >>RELATED: City of Columbus looking to ban the sale of assault weapons. The Columbus City Council passed a set of gun ordinances December 5 that would...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Stillwater Now Stagnant
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville City Council’s decision in November to annex 263 acres of land into the city limits for the purposes of a housing development has been stopped in its tracks as the city administration was presented Wednesday with a petition that will place the choice of whether or not to annex the land directly into the hands of the city’s voters.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The plague city: Daily life in Columbus, Ohio
Almost all visitors to Columbus comment with surprise about the city’s dirtiness, trash, broken streets and sidewalks, confusion about parking, and uncontrolled vehicular traffic including bicycles and especially electric scooters. With no recognized identity or documented history, I dub Columbus, Ohio, the United States’ “plague city.” Knowledgeable residents may...
Delaware Gazette
Mill on Flax gains final approval
The Mill on Flax mixed-use development, which is expected to usher in a new era for Delaware’s east side while also beginning the transformation of the city’s riverfront, received final approval from Delaware City Council during Monday’s meeting. Council approved the final development plan for the approximately...
unioncountydailydigital.com
21st-Century Technology Comes To Union County Fair
The Union County Fair will be using new computer software at the 2023 Fair that will relieve long-time partner and UCF sponsor Richwood Bank of some of the accounting duties it handles for the Fair and allow the UCF to interface with both the Ohio State Fair and the OSU Extension Office.
East side apartment development seeks approval
LIMA — A new development on Lima’s east side hopes to grow the amount of affordable housing in the city. The City Planning Commission met Wednesday evening to discuss the re-zoning of 323 Calumet. The parcel was purchased by Property Management Professionals LLC in preparation for the new apartment building they plan to complete. The commission discussed moving the parcel from class one to class three.
Recycling Today
Freepoint Eco-Systems breaks ground on plastic recycling facility in Ohio
Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC has broken ground on its first commercial-scale advanced plastics recycling facility, located in Hebron, Ohio. The Houston-based company says the new facility, which received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC Plus) in April, will recycle postuse plastics otherwise destined for landfills or incineration. The plant will span 25 acres and utilize an existing 260,000-square-foot warehouse, which the company says will make it one of the largest advanced recycling facilities in the world, capable of recycling 90,000 tons of materials per year.
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Ohio county employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Auditor of State’s office in Columbus released its final report Thursday on a man who stole more than $1.8 million from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, 64-year-old Robert Vanderhorst, a former Clark County employee in Springfield since 1991, stole over 1.87 million dollars […]
themountvernongrapevine.com
Volunteers Help Make Improvements at an Ohio State Nature Preserve
LANCASTER, Ohio – Visitors will see a big improvement at Shallenberger State Nature Preserve thanks to the work of generous volunteers. The group from the Columbus Audubon’s Service in the Preserves program helped the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Natural Area and Preserves (DNAP) rebuild an aging staircase earlier this month.
unioncountydailydigital.com
William Levi Wornstaff
William Levi Wornstaff, age 74, of Marysville, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at Prestige Gardens Nursing Center. A laborer, he once owned a tavern in Magnetic Springs and was a staff member of “Tecumseh” productions in Marion. He enjoyed fishing and socializing with friends and family. He was born March 30, 1948 in Marion, Ohio to the late Wilbert and Evelyn Ayers Wornstaff. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kristie Risner; a son, Aaron L. Wornstaff; and a sister, Patricia Ebright. He is survived by his wife, Flora Hildreth Wornstaff; his daughter, Kandie (Damion) Burke; his step-son, Jeremy Jones; his grandchildren, Nathaniel, Emerald, Kassidy, Devon, Jadon, Katasha, Kalissa, Mason, Christian, Skyler and Alexis; many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sondra Lightner and Pamela Burris; two brothers-in-law, Charles Hildreth and Lee Allen Hildreth; and many other relatives, including a special nephew, Johnny Lee. At the deceased’s request, there will be no services. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business
Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Columbus extends lifeline to ‘nuisance’ west side …. Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. The Spectrum Dec. 18, 2022. The Spectrum Dec. 18, 2022. Sen. Rob Portman on his career in public...
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.
Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
Comments / 0