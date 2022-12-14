ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students returning to school in Anchorage faced with stuck buses and snow berm-covered sidewalks

By Morgan Krakow, Anchorage Daily News, Alaska
 4 days ago
alaskasnewssource.com

1 injured in snow plow fire in Midtown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person is being treated for their injuries after a pickup truck equipped with a snow plow burst into flames at the intersection of International Airport Road and C Streets in Midtown Anchorage on Saturday. The Anchorage Fire Department received a call around 2:43 p.m. on...
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage and Mat-Su schools closed again on Friday

All Anchorage and most Mat-Su schools are closed again Friday due to snowy road conditions. It’s the Anchorage School District’s second snow day in a row and the sixth one in two weeks. For the Mat-Su Borough School District, it’s the fifth straight remote learning day and seventh since last Monday.
alaskapublic.org

Should snow — in Anchorage, Alaska — be this disruptive?

Last week, Jovell Rennie of downtown Anchorage tweeted an open offer to help out drivers stuck in the snow. Since then, he’s unstuck more than 20 people. He said it’s his favorite winter activity. “I was like, completely serious. Cause, it feels good, you know?” he said. “It’s...
alaskasnewssource.com

ASD students, parents unsure how snow days will be made up

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rough roads and berms that are now barricades can be found across Anchorage, and the snow is now freezing up part of the Anchorage School District’s calendar. Since last Tuesday’s snowfall, ASD has canceled five school days due to inclement weather conditions. In early November,...
alaskalandmine.com

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson declares December “ski or sled to work month”

At a sparsely-attended press conference on the Park Strip, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced that his office had declared December “ski or sled to work month.” According to Bronson, roads and sidewalks will be minimally plowed or remain buried under giant snowdrifts in order to encourage residents to engage in healthier forms of wintertime transportation.
alaskapublic.org

Should I shovel my roof? (And answers to 7 other questions on Anchorage’s snowpocalypse)

Anchorage is digging itself out from its third major snowstorm in less than two weeks. Residents are by no means new to snow, but the massive and historic amount of snowfall coating the city is making daily life harder, from delayed services and tricky road conditions, to navigating a massive amount of snow removal and questions like, when should you shovel your roof?
alaskasnewssource.com

Former North Pole resident indicted for 2005 death of his infant daughter

Former North Pole resident indicted for 2005 death of his infant daughter
alaskasnewssource.com

A very Alaskan Christmas

A very Alaskan Christmas
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Christkindlmarkt held in Anchorage

Alaska Christkindlmarkt held in Anchorage
alaskasnewssource.com

ASD recommends only axing one school in latest set of cost-cutting suggestions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District outlined new and critical recommendations that it will ask the school board to approve Monday. The district is facing a budget deficit of nearly $50 million, and school closures remain one of the most controversial options to cut costs. District administrators originally suggested closing six schools. but now, only one school — Abbott Loop Elementary School — is on the chopping block.
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage teachers say they’re concerned about a proposal to increase class sizes

The Anchorage School Board will decide Monday on several proposals to help close a major budget deficit for next school year. Among the suggestions the board has expressed support for is increasing the pupil-to-teacher ratio by one. But teachers say they have a lot of concerns about adding even more students to already packed classrooms, including negative impacts to student learning and student safety.
kinyradio.com

Anchorage Woman sentenced for June 2021 DUI crash

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced Vanessa Renea Nick to a composite sentence of 36 months with 30 months suspended for striking another vehicle at the round about traffic device on eastbound Dowling Road at the Seward on ramp. She was sentenced for one count...
alaskasnewssource.com

Traffic backed up on Glenn Highway due to freezing rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the inbound side of the Glenn Highway at 7:47 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an Anchorage Police Department advisory report. Only minor injuries occurred in the crash. While no lanes of traffic are blocked by the...
alaskasnewssource.com

Digging deep: Uncovering the numbers of the historic snow in Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Do you remember when eBay first became popular? How about the start of the one-of-a-kind Ask Jeeves website, or the first-ever cloning of a mammal, Dolly the Sheep? It’s been a quarter of a century — 26 years to be exact — since all of these events took place. So, why the recollection of these major events at one point in history? Simple, to whip up some nostalgia, but also to draw your attention to the past and just how quickly time can fly.
alaskasnewssource.com

No more snow—but it will get cold

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fog rolled into Anchorage Thursday night, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through midnight. Reviewing snowfall amounts: 27 inches for Anchorage in the past 7 days, 41 inches for the month of December, and that gives the city 55 inches of snow for the season so far. This December in Anchorage is currently second place by the slimmest of margins (.06″) for the snowiest December on record.
Alaska Beacon

In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation

Alaska has been experiencing unprecedented extreme weather, but what does that really mean for Alaskans? During the past week, 2 to 4 feet of snow fell widely across the Southcentral part of the state, seriously disrupting pre-Christmas activities for more than half of Alaskans. At the same time, record-breaking high temperatures on the North Slope […] The post In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com

Man found dead in Taku/Campbell neighborhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they are investigating a homicide on Copperbush Court in the Taku/Campbell neighborhood. According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound.
ktoo.org

A ‘big soup of viruses’ is filling Alaska hospital beds

Respiratory viruses have been threatening hospital capacity in Alaska this winter. Dr. Matt Hirschfeld, a pediatrician with Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, said flu and RSV cases started spiking early this year, in October. “Usually, we don’t see these things start to peak until kind of December, January, February,”...
