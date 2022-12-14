Students returning to school in Anchorage faced with stuck buses and snow berm-covered sidewalks

Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
1 injured in snow plow fire in Midtown
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person is being treated for their injuries after a pickup truck equipped with a snow plow burst into flames at the intersection of International Airport Road and C Streets in Midtown Anchorage on Saturday. The Anchorage Fire Department received a call around 2:43 p.m. on...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage and Mat-Su schools closed again on Friday
All Anchorage and most Mat-Su schools are closed again Friday due to snowy road conditions. It’s the Anchorage School District’s second snow day in a row and the sixth one in two weeks. For the Mat-Su Borough School District, it’s the fifth straight remote learning day and seventh since last Monday.
alaskapublic.org
Should snow — in Anchorage, Alaska — be this disruptive?
Last week, Jovell Rennie of downtown Anchorage tweeted an open offer to help out drivers stuck in the snow. Since then, he’s unstuck more than 20 people. He said it’s his favorite winter activity. “I was like, completely serious. Cause, it feels good, you know?” he said. “It’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD students, parents unsure how snow days will be made up
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rough roads and berms that are now barricades can be found across Anchorage, and the snow is now freezing up part of the Anchorage School District’s calendar. Since last Tuesday’s snowfall, ASD has canceled five school days due to inclement weather conditions. In early November,...
alaskalandmine.com
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson declares December “ski or sled to work month”
At a sparsely-attended press conference on the Park Strip, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced that his office had declared December “ski or sled to work month.” According to Bronson, roads and sidewalks will be minimally plowed or remain buried under giant snowdrifts in order to encourage residents to engage in healthier forms of wintertime transportation.
alaskapublic.org
Should I shovel my roof? (And answers to 7 other questions on Anchorage’s snowpocalypse)
Anchorage is digging itself out from its third major snowstorm in less than two weeks. Residents are by no means new to snow, but the massive and historic amount of snowfall coating the city is making daily life harder, from delayed services and tricky road conditions, to navigating a massive amount of snow removal and questions like, when should you shovel your roof?
alaskasnewssource.com
Former North Pole resident indicted for 2005 death of his infant daughter
A pickup truck equipped with a plow caught fire in Midtown Anchorage on Saturday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound.
alaskasnewssource.com
A very Alaskan Christmas
According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound. Defense ramps up arguments as first week of Eastman’s trial concludes. Updated: 8 hours ago. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Christkindlmarkt held in Anchorage
Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, may testify in the case against Rep. David Eastman. Upon conclusion of Eastman’s testimony, the defense offered its opening statement and immediately motioned for a directed verdict, arguing that the plaintiff’s side had failed to prove the actions of the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 were a direct attempt to overthrow the United States government.
alaskasnewssource.com
Outdoor heating vents should be cleared of snow to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The deep snow is raising concerns for homeowners who need to make sure heating vents for their furnaces, boilers and hot water heaters are cleared of snow. Rob Merchant, owner of Moore Heating, said the usual result of a vent plugged with snow is that a...
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD recommends only axing one school in latest set of cost-cutting suggestions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District outlined new and critical recommendations that it will ask the school board to approve Monday. The district is facing a budget deficit of nearly $50 million, and school closures remain one of the most controversial options to cut costs. District administrators originally suggested closing six schools. but now, only one school — Abbott Loop Elementary School — is on the chopping block.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage teachers say they’re concerned about a proposal to increase class sizes
The Anchorage School Board will decide Monday on several proposals to help close a major budget deficit for next school year. Among the suggestions the board has expressed support for is increasing the pupil-to-teacher ratio by one. But teachers say they have a lot of concerns about adding even more students to already packed classrooms, including negative impacts to student learning and student safety.
kinyradio.com
Anchorage Woman sentenced for June 2021 DUI crash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced Vanessa Renea Nick to a composite sentence of 36 months with 30 months suspended for striking another vehicle at the round about traffic device on eastbound Dowling Road at the Seward on ramp. She was sentenced for one count...
alaskasnewssource.com
Traffic backed up on Glenn Highway due to freezing rain
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the inbound side of the Glenn Highway at 7:47 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an Anchorage Police Department advisory report. Only minor injuries occurred in the crash. While no lanes of traffic are blocked by the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Digging deep: Uncovering the numbers of the historic snow in Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Do you remember when eBay first became popular? How about the start of the one-of-a-kind Ask Jeeves website, or the first-ever cloning of a mammal, Dolly the Sheep? It’s been a quarter of a century — 26 years to be exact — since all of these events took place. So, why the recollection of these major events at one point in history? Simple, to whip up some nostalgia, but also to draw your attention to the past and just how quickly time can fly.
alaskasnewssource.com
No more snow—but it will get cold
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fog rolled into Anchorage Thursday night, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through midnight. Reviewing snowfall amounts: 27 inches for Anchorage in the past 7 days, 41 inches for the month of December, and that gives the city 55 inches of snow for the season so far. This December in Anchorage is currently second place by the slimmest of margins (.06″) for the snowiest December on record.
Advisory: Emergency vehicle procession to escort remains of Nome officer killed by muskox
On Wednesday, at about 3:30 pm, there will be an emergency vehicle procession to honor fallen Alaska Department of Public Safety Court Services Officer Curtis Worland as his remains are escorted from the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage. CSO Worland was...
In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation
Alaska has been experiencing unprecedented extreme weather, but what does that really mean for Alaskans? During the past week, 2 to 4 feet of snow fell widely across the Southcentral part of the state, seriously disrupting pre-Christmas activities for more than half of Alaskans. At the same time, record-breaking high temperatures on the North Slope […] The post In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man found dead in Taku/Campbell neighborhood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they are investigating a homicide on Copperbush Court in the Taku/Campbell neighborhood. According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound.
ktoo.org
A ‘big soup of viruses’ is filling Alaska hospital beds
Respiratory viruses have been threatening hospital capacity in Alaska this winter. Dr. Matt Hirschfeld, a pediatrician with Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, said flu and RSV cases started spiking early this year, in October. “Usually, we don’t see these things start to peak until kind of December, January, February,”...
