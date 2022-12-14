ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Chris Paul (CP3), Phoenix Suns Point Guard and 11-Time NBA All-Star, today announces his graduation from Winston-Salem State University and a gift of career advancement and financial literacy for each of his fellow graduating classmates. The gift is powered by Greenwood, the digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and businesses along with the Chris Paul Family Foundation. Each graduate will receive a Greenwood Elevate membership for one year and a Greenwood account with a $100 deposit for a total value of $2,500 per graduate. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005082/en/ Left to Right: Paul Judge, Ryan Glover, Chris Paul, Michael “Killer Mike” Render, Andrew J. Young (Photo: Business Wire)

