WFMY NEWS2

Carolina Panthers honor Reidsville coach

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers honored a high school coach in Reidsville Thursday. Panthers have selected head football coach Jimmy Teague of Reidsville High School, as their High School Coach of the Year presented by GMC. Teague was celebrated in a surprise ceremony by administrators, players, students, and...
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

NC A&T State University football coach parts ways with Aggies

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Coach Sam Washington is reportedly parting ways with the Aggies. Washington took over at NC A&T State University in January 2018. He started strong with the university by winning the Celebration Bowl and the Black College Football National Championship in his first two seasons. Over the past two seasons, the Aggies […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Associated Press

Chris Paul and Greenwood Join Forces To Provide Gifts For Winston-Salem State University Fall 2022 Graduates

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Chris Paul (CP3), Phoenix Suns Point Guard and 11-Time NBA All-Star, today announces his graduation from Winston-Salem State University and a gift of career advancement and financial literacy for each of his fellow graduating classmates. The gift is powered by Greenwood, the digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and businesses along with the Chris Paul Family Foundation. Each graduate will receive a Greenwood Elevate membership for one year and a Greenwood account with a $100 deposit for a total value of $2,500 per graduate. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005082/en/ Left to Right: Paul Judge, Ryan Glover, Chris Paul, Michael “Killer Mike” Render, Andrew J. Young (Photo: Business Wire)
SALEM, MA
FOX8 News

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul has a new accomplishment: College graduate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Chris Paul, one of the NBA’s pre-eminent point guards, walked on Friday morning. That is, he walked in the winter commencement at Winston-Salem State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in communications in a ceremony at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Thus Christopher Emmanuel Paul, age 37, known as “CP3,” “The […]
SALEM, MA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants In Winston Salem, NC

A visit to Winston Salem, N.C. will charm you with its interesting history and fascinating cultural scene. The foodie scene in Winston Salem is not to be dismissed, either. The cuisine in this central North Carolina city has its roots in old Southern traditions with a twist of the contemporary and an international flare.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
860wacb.com

Man Convicted Of Running Meth Distribution Ring In Catawba And Burke Counties

Statesville: A man who was in prison in Georgia for incest was convicted Wednesday of coordinating a drug-running scheme from Atlanta to western North Carolina. 43-year old Alfonso Roman Brito was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Statesville, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Bossip

BFFR! White Professor At HBCU Winston-Salem State Has Black Student Arrested For “Not Apologizing” For Yelling At Her

If you haven’t already seen the viral video of a Winston-Salem State University student being arrested in her classroom then we’ll warn you right now, this is going to piss you off. The video in question shows Leilla Marie being put in handcuffs while telling her history professor Dr. Cynthia Villagomez all about her dusty-a** self in front of a classroom full of shocked peers. Peep game.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

129 new jobs coming to Randolph County

Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc., a comprehensive housing and wood products company will create 129 jobs in Randolph County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company, through a new wholly owned subsidiary, will establish a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. “Manufacturing companies find North Carolina’s rural communities offer...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Pallet Home Site ‘Slap In The Face’ To Disabled Community

While many questions about the Pallet shelter project remain, the one that is currently reverberating through the community is why the temporary shelters are being placed on the one ball field in the city built for the disabled community. According to the latest reports from the city, the 30 Pallet...
