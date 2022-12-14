Read full article on original website
Ben L. Smith hires former Chambers AD Montis Lash as next head football coach
Greensboro, N.C. — Ben L. Smith announced that it has hired former Chambers athletic director and offensive coordinator Montis Lash as its next head football coach. Lash is an alumni of Smith, as are his parents, sister, and daughter. Lash was announced as the next head coach in a ceremony in the school's media center on Thursday.
Carolina Panthers honor Reidsville coach
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers honored a high school coach in Reidsville Thursday. Panthers have selected head football coach Jimmy Teague of Reidsville High School, as their High School Coach of the Year presented by GMC. Teague was celebrated in a surprise ceremony by administrators, players, students, and...
NC A&T State University football coach parts ways with Aggies
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Coach Sam Washington is reportedly parting ways with the Aggies. Washington took over at NC A&T State University in January 2018. He started strong with the university by winning the Celebration Bowl and the Black College Football National Championship in his first two seasons. Over the past two seasons, the Aggies […]
A Wake Forest era ends vs. Missouri in Gasparilla Bowl
Sam Hartman takes the field for the final time as Wake Forest quarterback when the Demon Deacons face Missouri in
Chris Paul and Greenwood Join Forces To Provide Gifts For Winston-Salem State University Fall 2022 Graduates
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Chris Paul (CP3), Phoenix Suns Point Guard and 11-Time NBA All-Star, today announces his graduation from Winston-Salem State University and a gift of career advancement and financial literacy for each of his fellow graduating classmates. The gift is powered by Greenwood, the digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and businesses along with the Chris Paul Family Foundation. Each graduate will receive a Greenwood Elevate membership for one year and a Greenwood account with a $100 deposit for a total value of $2,500 per graduate. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005082/en/ Left to Right: Paul Judge, Ryan Glover, Chris Paul, Michael “Killer Mike” Render, Andrew J. Young (Photo: Business Wire)
Winston-Salem woman is the oldest graduate in her class of 2022 at WSSU
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman will be walking across the stage at Winston-Salem State University's fall commencement on Friday, and she'll be the oldest student in this year's graduating class. Sandra Lynch is 64 years old, and she says one of the reasons she enrolled at Winston-Salem State...
Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul has a new accomplishment: College graduate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Chris Paul, one of the NBA’s pre-eminent point guards, walked on Friday morning. That is, he walked in the winter commencement at Winston-Salem State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in communications in a ceremony at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Thus Christopher Emmanuel Paul, age 37, known as “CP3,” “The […]
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field trip
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Concern is growing in Greensboro, North Carolina, after a parent claimed her child was left behind during a class field trip to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.
Check out the 5 Triad communities that will get North Carolina dollars for community development plans
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Five rural municipalities across the Piedmont Triad are receiving state funds through the American Rescue Plan to help develop their core business districts and extend the reach of their staffs. The NC Department of Commerce on Thursday announced that 42 local governments in rural areas will divide $19.76 million in grants […]
12 Best Restaurants In Winston Salem, NC
A visit to Winston Salem, N.C. will charm you with its interesting history and fascinating cultural scene. The foodie scene in Winston Salem is not to be dismissed, either. The cuisine in this central North Carolina city has its roots in old Southern traditions with a twist of the contemporary and an international flare.
Chief Catrina Thompson reflects on career with Winston-Salem Police Department
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — June 17, 1994, is referred to as “the wildest day in sports.” So much so, the date itself is the subject of an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary featuring the New York Rangers celebrating winning the Stanley Cup, Arnold Palmer playing his last round in the U.S. Open, and famously, the […]
High Point 2nd grader has special birthday thanks to classmates, High Point Police Department
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A little boy got to have a big day at school on Wednesday in High Point. It’s what Desmond Connor, who is autistic, always wanted: a birthday party at school. He’s a second grader and his birthday is on New Year’s Eve when school is out for winter break, so […]
Man Convicted Of Running Meth Distribution Ring In Catawba And Burke Counties
Statesville: A man who was in prison in Georgia for incest was convicted Wednesday of coordinating a drug-running scheme from Atlanta to western North Carolina. 43-year old Alfonso Roman Brito was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Statesville, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
BFFR! White Professor At HBCU Winston-Salem State Has Black Student Arrested For “Not Apologizing” For Yelling At Her
If you haven’t already seen the viral video of a Winston-Salem State University student being arrested in her classroom then we’ll warn you right now, this is going to piss you off. The video in question shows Leilla Marie being put in handcuffs while telling her history professor Dr. Cynthia Villagomez all about her dusty-a** self in front of a classroom full of shocked peers. Peep game.
North Carolina leads nation in reported drag event backlash: GLAAD report
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A GLAAD report released last month is shedding light on the fraught state of drag artist-led events in the United States, and North Carolina is at the front of the pack. According to the report, North Carolina and Texas are tied for the highest number of drag events targeted by […]
Finding the location of Guilford County’s only recorded lynching
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One local group is uncovering a centuries-old secret in Greensboro. The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has spent the last 4 years researching the only documented lynching in Guilford County. It has led them to the area near downtown Greensboro where this may have happened. Before it was the Church of […]
Guilford County GOP says it will sue to get its nominated teacher named to school board
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The chair of the Guilford County Republican Party said Wednesday that his group is prepared to sue to get the person his members chose seated on the Guilford County Board of Education. The school board on Tuesday night voted, 5-2, to reject the GOP’s nomination of longtime teacher Michael Logan to […]
Greensboro man facing 9 charges after high-speed chase through 3 counties, attempted trailer theft
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after an attempted trailer theft and a high-speed chase, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that the suspect Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro, attempted to steal a trailer from a property in Reidsville on Friday morning. As he was trying to […]
129 new jobs coming to Randolph County
Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc., a comprehensive housing and wood products company will create 129 jobs in Randolph County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company, through a new wholly owned subsidiary, will establish a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. “Manufacturing companies find North Carolina’s rural communities offer...
Pallet Home Site ‘Slap In The Face’ To Disabled Community
While many questions about the Pallet shelter project remain, the one that is currently reverberating through the community is why the temporary shelters are being placed on the one ball field in the city built for the disabled community. According to the latest reports from the city, the 30 Pallet...
