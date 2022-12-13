Read full article on original website
Various News: AEW Star Wins DPW Women's Championship, Funniest WWE Moments of 2022 (Video)
-- An All Elite Wrestling talent is the new Deadlock Pro Wrestling Women’s Champion. Over the weekend, Emi Sakura defeated Raychell Rose at Deadlock Pro Wrestling’s 1st Anniversary event, and scored her first DPW Women's Championship reign in the process. Sakura's first defense has yet to be announced.
AEW Announces 6 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 6 matchups such as Marina Shafir vs. Jazmin Allure, Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) vs. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Vertvixen for the ROH Women's World Championship.
WWE Hall of Famer Pulled From ECW Tribute Show
-- A WWE Hall of Famer was pulled from a weekend indie show after previously being advertised for it. NXT coach D-Von Dudley was set for a Battleground Championship Wrestling event on Saturday, first at a convention preceding the show and then at ringside accompanying former tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley/Bully Ray who was scheduled for a match against Matt Cardona.
Eric Bischoff Reveals TNA PPV Concept He Thought Was The Dumbest Idea
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he believes the Lockdown PPV in TNA, where every match was contested inside of a Steel Cage, was the dumbest idea. Eric...
Kurt Angle Reveals TNA Storyline He Thought Was One Of The Worst In Company History
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed the Claire Lynch storyline from his run in TNA Wrestling back in 2012 and how the storyline got so out of control that Dixie Carter and AJ Styles were accused of having an affair.
"All Ego" Ethan Page Talks About Pushing To Do More Commentary Work In AEW
"All Ego" Ethan Page recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about putting together great matches for the company, his producing work, his video blog and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
Jim Cornette Talks Mandy Rose’s WWE Release And Understanding Where WWE Comes From
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he understands WWE taking action for Mandy Rose posting explicit content on her FanTime website by releasing her from her contract as the WWE is a PG company and their sponsors would not want the company's talents to do such things.
William Regal Says AEW Star Is The Same As WWE Legend Rey Mysterio
Former AEW Star William Regal took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy is the same as WWE legend Rey Mysterio as well as how he could have made Orange Cassidy better than he already is.
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this. past week, with WWE's SmackDown topping the attendance list at 12,369 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 6,902 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 4,978 tickets. You can check...
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE is set to hold an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW later tonight from inside the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa and it was previously reported that Dexter Lumis will take on The Miz in a Winner Takes All Ladder Match. According to WrestleTix, tonight's WWE RAW...
WWE Smackdown Spoilers For Next Week's Show - December 23, 2022
WWE recently held television Tapings for next week's episode of WWE SmackDown from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The tapings took place immediately following last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from the tapings, courtesy of PWInsider.com:. - Raquel Rodriguez won a...
Dolph Ziggler Talks About Wearing Outlandish Outfits In WWE, One He Was Told To Never Wear Again
Dolph Ziggler recently appeared as a guest on The Archive of B-Sox program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about wearing some outlandish outfits in WWE, as well as one time he was told not to wear a certain outfit ever again.
Matt Hardy Reveals Which Tag Team Championships He Wants To Win With His Brother
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how he really hated that he and his brother Jeff Hardy didn't get to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships and how Tag Team Titles from NJPW is definitely on their list as well.
RVD Becomes The 22nd Inductee Into The 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame
Rob Van Dam has officially entered the hallowed halls of the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame. On Sunday evening, Jerry Lynn inducted former WWE, ECW, and TNA World Champion Rob Van Dam into the Hardcore Hall of Fame at 2300 Arena, which is formerly known as the ECW Arena.
Bobby Fish Talks About The Undisputed Era Being "Triple H Guys" During Their Run In WWE
Bobby Fish recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke at length about The Undisputed Era group in WWE being "Triple H Guys" during their run with the company. Featured below are...
News On How Many Tickets Were Sold For WWE SmackDown Following The Announcement Of John Cena's Return
WWE is set to hold their final WWE SmackDown episode of 2022 on Friday, December 30th from inside the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida and a massive announcement was made during last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown that 16-time World Champion John Cena will be making his return to in-ring action as he teams with Kevin Owens to battle The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn) in Tag Team action.
David McLane Talks About Whether Or Not WOW Is Ready To Begin Touring
David McLane recently spoke with The Miami Herald for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the Women Of Wrestling founder spoke about whether or not the promotion is ready to begin touring. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches...
Marc Mero On Why He Believes The WWE Never Got Behind Him
Former WWE and WCW Star Marc Mero spoke with Steve Fall from Ten Count on a variety of topics such as how he enjoyed the Johnny B Badd character so much more than the Wildman Marc Mero character. Marc Mero said:. “I gotta tell you, I enjoyed the Johnny B...
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER of Imperium and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and prior to being noticed and signed by WWE they would make a huge name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the Indies for a number of years now in order to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
