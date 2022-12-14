ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

foxla.com

No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday

LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Game-changer' satellite launched from California will measure most of the water on earth

LOMPOC -- The first mission to survey nearly all of the water on Earth's surface has launched.The international Surface Water and Ocean Topography mission, known as SWOT, lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County at 3:46 a.m. PT on Friday. The first stage of the rocket successfully landed back on earth at 3:54 a.m. PT.The mission, a joint effort between NASA and the French space agency Centre National d'Études Spatiales, will survey water on more than 90 percent of the world's surface and measure the height of water in freshwater...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears

Santa Barbara County Fire Department will transition on Dec. 19 to a Winter Preparedness Level which allows for permit holders to ignite burn piles at State Responsibility Areas and Local Responsibility Areas, but only on approved burn days days. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Famed L.A. mountain lion P-22 euthanized; cougar had been struck by car

Five days after his capture in a Los Feliz backyard, famed mountain lion P-22 has been euthanized, officials announced Saturday. The cougar was evidently struck by a car near Griffith Park prior to his capture, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. CDFW Director Chuck Bonham said the likely crash was reported Sunday […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Coast Guard Responds to Grounded Boat on Santa Cruz Island

The Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Santa Barbara County established a unified command to continue its response to the 60-foot fishing vessel that ran aground on Santa Cruz Island Thursday morning. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach watchstanders received a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame

Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Highway 154 Continues with Its Crash Course

Team Noozhawk is still working through a few hitches and glitches we discovered after our switch to the Newspack web publishing platform on Dec. 7. But we’re quickly adapting to the new system and increasingly turning our attention to the opportunities it brings. The most immediate project is a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Port Hueneme Bank Robbery And More News

Port Hueneme police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in that city. It was reported around 10:30 AM Thursday morning at the Citibank branch at 739 West Channel Islands Boulevard. The suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. He claimed he was armed but no...
PORT HUENEME, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for some areas Saturday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's cold weather alert was in effect Saturday to Wednesday for Lancaster, Monday and Tuesday for...
LANCASTER, CA
TheWrap

Anson Williams-Endorsed Recount Kicks Off in Ojai Mayoral Race

A vote recount began Friday in a tight mayoral election in Ojai, California, that pits the incumbent Mayor Betsy Stix against “Happy Days” star Anson Williams. Williams first said he supports a recount last week due a dispute over 226 rejected ballots in a race that reportedly had been decided by just 42 votes. In the official result announced Dec. 6, the Ventura County Clerk’s office showed 1,823 votes for Stix and 1,781 for Williams. The winner will lead this Ventura County city, located about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
OJAI, CA

