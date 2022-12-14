Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The declaration clears the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
theavtimes.com
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
'Game-changer' satellite launched from California will measure most of the water on earth
LOMPOC -- The first mission to survey nearly all of the water on Earth's surface has launched.The international Surface Water and Ocean Topography mission, known as SWOT, lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County at 3:46 a.m. PT on Friday. The first stage of the rocket successfully landed back on earth at 3:54 a.m. PT.The mission, a joint effort between NASA and the French space agency Centre National d'Études Spatiales, will survey water on more than 90 percent of the world's surface and measure the height of water in freshwater...
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears
Santa Barbara County Fire Department will transition on Dec. 19 to a Winter Preparedness Level which allows for permit holders to ignite burn piles at State Responsibility Areas and Local Responsibility Areas, but only on approved burn days days. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
Famed L.A. mountain lion P-22 euthanized; cougar had been struck by car
Five days after his capture in a Los Feliz backyard, famed mountain lion P-22 has been euthanized, officials announced Saturday. The cougar was evidently struck by a car near Griffith Park prior to his capture, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. CDFW Director Chuck Bonham said the likely crash was reported Sunday […]
Santa Barbara Edhat
Coast Guard Responds to Grounded Boat on Santa Cruz Island
The Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Santa Barbara County established a unified command to continue its response to the 60-foot fishing vessel that ran aground on Santa Cruz Island Thursday morning. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach watchstanders received a...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
TJ Maxx parent company ordered to pay $2 million for hazardous waste dumping in multiple California counties
CALIFORNIA, USA — The parent company of TJ Maxx, Home Goods and Marshalls has been ordered by a state judge Friday to pay over $2 million for improperly disposing of hazardous waste in its California facilities. TJX, a Massachusetts-based retail company with over 300 locations across the California, was...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Planning Commission Approves 6-Unit, Market-Rate Condo Project on Upper Eastside
In a break from apartments, the Santa Barbara Planning Commission approved a six-unit condominium project on the upper Eastside. The commission voted 5-1, with Jay Higgins in opposition, to grant four modifications and approve the project, despite some concerns from nearby residents. The project, at 533 E. Micheltorena St., calls...
Noozhawk
La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes
The city of Santa Barbara has lost out on $1.1 million to fund a La Cumbre Plaza Specific Plan that could provide for up to 2,000 new housing units. Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams led the charge to shoot down the housing funding at Thursday’s Santa Barbara County Association of Governments meeting.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Highway 154 Continues with Its Crash Course
Team Noozhawk is still working through a few hitches and glitches we discovered after our switch to the Newspack web publishing platform on Dec. 7. But we’re quickly adapting to the new system and increasingly turning our attention to the opportunities it brings. The most immediate project is a...
kvta.com
Port Hueneme Bank Robbery And More News
Port Hueneme police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in that city. It was reported around 10:30 AM Thursday morning at the Citibank branch at 739 West Channel Islands Boulevard. The suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. He claimed he was armed but no...
NBC Los Angeles
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for some areas Saturday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's cold weather alert was in effect Saturday to Wednesday for Lancaster, Monday and Tuesday for...
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California Beach
A landslide recently occurred in Southern California. As clearly shown in the video, it sent dirt and rocks flying onto the beach below. Thankfully, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries whatsoever in relation to the incident.
Anson Williams-Endorsed Recount Kicks Off in Ojai Mayoral Race
A vote recount began Friday in a tight mayoral election in Ojai, California, that pits the incumbent Mayor Betsy Stix against “Happy Days” star Anson Williams. Williams first said he supports a recount last week due a dispute over 226 rejected ballots in a race that reportedly had been decided by just 42 votes. In the official result announced Dec. 6, the Ventura County Clerk’s office showed 1,823 votes for Stix and 1,781 for Williams. The winner will lead this Ventura County city, located about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
Gas Prices Still Falling Across Los Angeles, Orange County
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped for the 37th consecutive day Saturday, decreasing 2.8 cents to $4.484.
Comments / 0