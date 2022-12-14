Read full article on original website
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
Medical building on corner of State and Mission Street bought by local investor
A local investor acquired a three-story medical office building at 1919 State Street that was listed for nearly $9.5 million. The post Medical building on corner of State and Mission Street bought by local investor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
'This is a war': Californians seek affordable housing alternatives
At 26, Ixchel Hernandez has become the defender and protector of her family's modest apartment. In the two decades they've lived in their Los Angeles home, the family of four has successfully fought against multiple attempts aimed at pricing and, ultimately, forcing them out. "We are human beings with the...
Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks Receives $84.7 Million in Refinancing
Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks has received a substantial refinancing package. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.’s Capital Markets division closed the $84.7 million refinancing for Janss Marketplace, a 456,390-square-foot, grocery-anchored regional retail center. JLL Capital Markets represented the borrower, an affiliate of Maxxam Enterprises, to secure the financing with TerraCotta...
Solvang’s Lions Peak Winery to Come to Thousand Oaks
The longtime winery/tasting room is gearing up to sell vino at Northstar Plaza
VinFast Opens Four Stores To Sell VF 8 And VF 9 Electric Vehicles In California
VinFast, one of the latest automakers to hit the United States, has announced the advent of four new dealerships in California. The Vietnamese company, which recently showcased two new products at the LA Auto Show, has opened three store locations in Topanga Canyon, Marina del Rey, and Irvine. A fourth location in the city of Torrance is expected to open shortly. VinFast says the new stores will enable customers to experience the VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs in great detail and receive information and guidance from dedicated product experts.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears
Santa Barbara County Fire Department will transition on Dec. 19 to a Winter Preparedness Level which allows for permit holders to ignite burn piles at State Responsibility Areas and Local Responsibility Areas, but only on approved burn days days. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for some areas Saturday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's cold weather alert was in effect Saturday to Wednesday for Lancaster, Monday and Tuesday for...
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
Thousands of Californians eligible for restitution in loan debt relief lawsuit
LOS ANGELES - More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
Superfund Project to Deliver Massive Water Supply Boon to Los Angeles
Hayley Smith reports for the Los Angeles Times on a major breakthrough for resilience in the nation’s second largest city: the city of Los Angeles is nearing completion on a $600 million project to restore groundwater supplies in the San Fernando Valley. “Nearly 70% of the city’s 115 wells...
Capital One to pay $2 million to settle debt collection suit involving 4 California counties
Capital One was sued by district attorneys in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego and Santa Clara counties for allegedly making excessive phone calls to collect on past due accounts.
Meet the Bad-Ass Asian American Bakers Reshaping LA’s Desserts Scene
A new wave of small-production bakers working out of home, commercial, and ghost kitchens throughout Southern California are playing with Asian flavors in their desserts — and the results are fantastic, with dishes as diverse as cheesecake baos flavored with White Rabbit candy, Rice Krispies treats punctuated with mochi and black sesame, and pandan mochi egg tarts. From home cooks to French-trained pastry chefs, these new-school Los Angeles bakers are taking their favorite ingredients from their Indonesian, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Korean backgrounds and melding them with familiar desserts.
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per month
The Los Angeles Housing Department (LAHD) has announced a housing lottery for 239 affordable apartments in the Vintage at Woodman Apartments. The details of this lottery are not entirely clear on the LAHD’s website.
Port Hueneme Bank Robbery And More News
Port Hueneme police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in that city. It was reported around 10:30 AM Thursday morning at the Citibank branch at 739 West Channel Islands Boulevard. The suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. He claimed he was armed but no...
DMV Offers New Online Service To Renew Disabled Parking Placard
The California Department of Motor Vehicles, (DMV) has launched a new online service to help ease new California requirements for disabled person parking placard renewal. The online service is now available and allows a new way for California residents to provide a signature electronically in the most recent expansion of digital services offered by the ...
Eagle Rock residents want city to remove homeless individuals living in RVs parked near schools
Students in Eagle Rock are noticing more and more homeless individuals near schools, with many living inside RVs permanently parked on nearby streets. Area residents say it's time for city leaders to take action.
How to tip your mail carrier during Christmas, holiday season
LOS ANGELES - As the Christmas holiday quickly approaches, many may be wondering: Can you tip your mailer carrier?. While you can give your mail carrier a gift as a holiday thank-you, there are certain rules federal workers must follow when it comes to receiving gifts, per the United States Postal Service.
