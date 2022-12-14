ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
erienewsnow.com

'This is a war': Californians seek affordable housing alternatives

At 26, Ixchel Hernandez has become the defender and protector of her family's modest apartment. In the two decades they've lived in their Los Angeles home, the family of four has successfully fought against multiple attempts aimed at pricing and, ultimately, forcing them out. "We are human beings with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sfvbj.com

Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks Receives $84.7 Million in Refinancing

Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks has received a substantial refinancing package. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.’s Capital Markets division closed the $84.7 million refinancing for Janss Marketplace, a 456,390-square-foot, grocery-anchored regional retail center. JLL Capital Markets represented the borrower, an affiliate of Maxxam Enterprises, to secure the financing with TerraCotta...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
CarBuzz.com

VinFast Opens Four Stores To Sell VF 8 And VF 9 Electric Vehicles In California

VinFast, one of the latest automakers to hit the United States, has announced the advent of four new dealerships in California. The Vietnamese company, which recently showcased two new products at the LA Auto Show, has opened three store locations in Topanga Canyon, Marina del Rey, and Irvine. A fourth location in the city of Torrance is expected to open shortly. VinFast says the new stores will enable customers to experience the VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs in great detail and receive information and guidance from dedicated product experts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears

Santa Barbara County Fire Department will transition on Dec. 19 to a Winter Preparedness Level which allows for permit holders to ignite burn piles at State Responsibility Areas and Local Responsibility Areas, but only on approved burn days days. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for some areas Saturday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's cold weather alert was in effect Saturday to Wednesday for Lancaster, Monday and Tuesday for...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

Thousands of Californians eligible for restitution in loan debt relief lawsuit

LOS ANGELES - More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Meet the Bad-Ass Asian American Bakers Reshaping LA’s Desserts Scene

A new wave of small-production bakers working out of home, commercial, and ghost kitchens throughout Southern California are playing with Asian flavors in their desserts — and the results are fantastic, with dishes as diverse as cheesecake baos flavored with White Rabbit candy, Rice Krispies treats punctuated with mochi and black sesame, and pandan mochi egg tarts. From home cooks to French-trained pastry chefs, these new-school Los Angeles bakers are taking their favorite ingredients from their Indonesian, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Korean backgrounds and melding them with familiar desserts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame

Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Port Hueneme Bank Robbery And More News

Port Hueneme police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in that city. It was reported around 10:30 AM Thursday morning at the Citibank branch at 739 West Channel Islands Boulevard. The suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. He claimed he was armed but no...
PORT HUENEME, CA
fox10phoenix.com

How to tip your mail carrier during Christmas, holiday season

LOS ANGELES - As the Christmas holiday quickly approaches, many may be wondering: Can you tip your mailer carrier?. While you can give your mail carrier a gift as a holiday thank-you, there are certain rules federal workers must follow when it comes to receiving gifts, per the United States Postal Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA

