FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
'Game-changer' satellite launched from California will measure most of the water on earth
LOMPOC -- The first mission to survey nearly all of the water on Earth's surface has launched.The international Surface Water and Ocean Topography mission, known as SWOT, lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County at 3:46 a.m. PT on Friday. The first stage of the rocket successfully landed back on earth at 3:54 a.m. PT.The mission, a joint effort between NASA and the French space agency Centre National d'Études Spatiales, will survey water on more than 90 percent of the world's surface and measure the height of water in freshwater...
kvta.com
Port Hueneme Bank Robbery And More News
Port Hueneme police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in that city. It was reported around 10:30 AM Thursday morning at the Citibank branch at 739 West Channel Islands Boulevard. The suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. He claimed he was armed but no...
Medical building on corner of State and Mission Street bought by local investor
A local investor acquired a three-story medical office building at 1919 State Street that was listed for nearly $9.5 million. The post Medical building on corner of State and Mission Street bought by local investor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara queer bar burglarized by homeless man
Surveillance video shows a man stealing from Crush Bar & Tap, a Santa Barbara queer bar, Wednesday morning. The post Santa Barbara queer bar burglarized by homeless man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Potential Cancer Cluster Under Investigation at Dos Pueblos High School
A group of Dos Pueblos High School employees, concerned about a potential cancer cluster, met with Principal Bill Woodard just over a week ago to express their worries. In response, the school district has set several studies in motion: to determine the amount of cancer at the school, to survey those affected, and to assess the environment on campus that might be related, said Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent Hilda Maldonado on Thursday.
sitelinesb.com
Little Alex’s Is Said to Be Opening in Santa Barbara
••• J. heard that Little Alex’s, which got the boot from the Montecito Country Mart last fall, is taking the former Fresco Cafe space in the Five Points Shopping Center (State and S. La Cumbre). I haven’t been able to make contact with anyone from Little Alex’s, but an employee at a nearby business had heard the same thing—and also that it’s aiming to open in February. P.S. That strip of storefronts at Five Points has more vacancies than tenants right now, so maybe we’ll hear of more new tenants soon…. UPDATE: Thanks to Eric for pointing out a page on the Regency Centers website with a floor plan that shows Little Alex’s is indeed moving in, along with Mattress Firm and Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryo.
kvta.com
Mental Competency Still At Issue In Ventura Beach Promenade Murder Case
Update--More than four years after it happened, the mental competency of the transient accused of killing a man in front of his family at a Ventura Beach Promenade restaurant is still at issue. 53-year-old Jamal Jackson is accused of the fatal stabbing attack on 35-year-old Anthony Mele of Ventura as...
Santa Barbara Independent
Several Arrested, Commissary Workers Banned over Illegal Substances in S.B. Jail
Several people suspected of attempting to bring illegal substances into Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail have been arrested, and several more commissary workers were banned, following investigations into overdoses that occurred at the facility in recent months, according to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. Zick could...
sitelinesb.com
First Impressions of L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele
Many of you have already been to L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele—do we call it L’Antica? Da Michele? Lantipidami?—judging from how busy it always seems to be. The enthusiasm is understandable: the restaurant is the second U.S. outpost of an Italian chain first established in Naples in 1870. And one can also see why the Lantipidamians were excited about the former Embermill space, with its broad terrace fronting State Street and wood-burning oven in the kitchen.
vidanewspaper.com
Three Store Clerks in Oxnard Cited for Selling Alcohol to Minors
The Oxnard Police Department with assistance from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has cited three clerks in the City of Oxnard for selling alcohol to minors on December 9, 2022. The actions were the result of a minor decoy operation in which minors, under the direct supervision of police officers, attempted to purchase alcohol from 11 retail licensees in the City of Oxnard.
oxnardpd.org
News Release: DUI Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol
SUBJECT: DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint and DUI Enforcement Patrols. Oxnard Police Department to hold DUI Checkpoint and use extra officers to patrol for suspected impaired drivers. The Oxnard Police Department will have additional officers on patrol on Saturday, December 17, 2022, specifically looking for drivers suspected of being...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting
A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
