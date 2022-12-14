Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise DepartureOnlyHomersSaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Related
St. Mary’s school in Dutchtown has hopeful future, new name
It appears that an agreement has been made to keep the doors open.
Belleville’s Fairgrounds to stay intact with new ownership
The Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center will stay intact and retain its current slate of events under new ownership.
proclaimerscv.com
$500 Monthly Paycheck Will Be Sent To American citizens.
$500 Monthly Paycheck Will Be Sent To American citizens. For the next 18 months approximately 440 families will receive a monthly paycheck amounting to $500 as early as October, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura announced. Qualifications. To be able to qualify for the monthly paycheck of $500, you need to be:
southarkansassun.com
Missouri Mayor Plans For $500 Stimulus Checks, Budget From $5 Million Pot
Missouri Mayor Jones announced a proposal for $500 stimulus checks to come from the state’s $5 million pot. Particularly in the town of St. Louis, these checks will be directed to families with low income, says MARCA. On December 9, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a proposal for stimulus...
feastmagazine.com
The best cafés in St. Louis to hunker down with a good book this winter
Maybe your New Year's resolution is to read more. Maybe you've been an avid reader since you were eight years old. Maybe you're just looking for a way to enjoy the indoors as we head into Missouri's coldest months. Whatever your relationship with reading is, these cafés are our favorite spots to settle in with a good book – especially on a chilly winter day.
How St. Mary's Notched a Deal to Stay Open — For Now
Extraordinary efforts saved the all-boys Catholic school in Dutchtown after the archdiocese slated it for closure
FOX2now.com
Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri demands her to payback pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid. Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri …. A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Bayer to settle for $698 million over pollution claims; retail sales fall
Spire scored a victory Thursday in the contentious fight over a natural gas pipeline in Missouri and Illinois. Federal officials granted the the St. Louis utility a certificate to operate its Spire STL Pipeline, which environmental groups had taken legal action to avoid. Elsewhere, Bayer has reached another sizable settlement over a product inherited in its 2018 purchase of Creve Coeur-based Monsanto. The German conglomerate agreed to pay nearly $700 million to end a lawsuit with Oregon over claims of PCB pollution resulting from Monsanto products. Plus, retail sales dropped 0.6% from October to November, with furniture, electronics and home and garden stores all seeing declines. Scroll down for those stories and all of Friday's business news.
Missouri asks woman to pay back pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid.
KMOV
Alderwoman works to halt $135M Central West End apartment build
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Earlier this week, aldermen pushed forward a new, $135M build for the Central West End. It’s a luxury apartment that would go in the empty lot across from the Chase Park Plaza Hotel. However, despite residents and developers being tired of looking at that parking lot, one alderwoman is doing all she can to stop it.
Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers
ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday. Tomorrow, Dec. 16, more than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
khqa.com
Ex-Cards pitcher, city mayor accused of deer baiting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and the mayor of Freeburg, Ill., were among eight people arrested for hunting related violations including deer and turkey baiting, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, said in a news release. On Nov. 18, Illinois Conservation Police went...
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
starvedrock.media
Former Metro East power broker Tom Lakin dies at 82
MADISON COUNTY — Tom Lakin, a once-prominent Metro East trial lawyer and Democratic Party power broker later sentenced to prison on federal drug charges, died Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 82. Lakin, who headed the influential Lakin Law Firm in Wood River, established himself by the 1990s as...
Developer eyes apartment conversion for north St. Louis school closed since 2009
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis is pursuing the maximum amount of tax incentives possible for a developer seeking to convert a long-closed school in north St. Louis into apartments. Fleur De Lis Development Corp. is pursuing an $18.5 million residential and retail redevelopment of Simmons School,...
What is Guy Fieri’s Favorite Missouri Dive? This One in St. Louis
Food celebrity Guy Fieri has visited so many diners, drive-ins and dives over the years, it's a pretty big deal when he selects a favorite. A new ranking claims to know what his Missouri go-to place is and it's a diner in St. Louis. As we shared previously, Guy Fieri...
stlouiscnr.com
Clayco Announces Grand Opening of Delmar DivINe Redevelopment, Former Site of St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis’ West End Neighborhood
Clayco recently hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for Delmar DivINe, a mixed-use redevelopment of St. Louis’ former St. Luke’s Hospital resulting from a partnership between Clayco and Build-a-Bear Workshop Founder Maxine Clark. The 310,000-square-foot building is now home to 150 apartments, space for 33 nonprofit tenants, and retail storefronts along Delmar Boulevard. The mission of its revitalization is to encourage community development and social improvement, and act as a meeting place for talented social innovators and local organizations.
Missouri Woman Shares Video of a Black Bear at Her Back Door
If someone knocks on your door, it's best to look and see who it is before you open. That was especially true for a Jefferson County, Missouri woman who shared video of a black bear who was lurking right outside of her back door. KMOV out of St. Louis shared...
Kangaroo Spotted Hopping Through Central Missouri Town
Residents of a central Missouri town were caught off guard by an unusual sight as they saw a kangaroo just hopping around the area. According to KMOV, the kangaroo was spotting hoping through a Jefferson County neighborhood last Sunday (December 11th). One of the neighborhood’s residents, named Julia Hidemann, managed to take a video of the exotic animal just hanging out. Hidemann said it went up a few houses before hopping off into the woods.
Local firm hopes to buy AT&T tower, and how it plans to handle parking
ST. LOUIS — The local developer planning a $300 million mixed-use redevelopment of the AT&T tower is the sole developer behind the project and hopes to buy the building from the current owner. St. Louis-based developer Advantes Development Group hopes to convert the vacant 44-story downtown skyscraper at 909...
Comments / 0