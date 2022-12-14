ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

proclaimerscv.com

$500 Monthly Paycheck Will Be Sent To American citizens.

$500 Monthly Paycheck Will Be Sent To American citizens. For the next 18 months approximately 440 families will receive a monthly paycheck amounting to $500 as early as October, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura announced. Qualifications. To be able to qualify for the monthly paycheck of $500, you need to be:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

The best cafés in St. Louis to hunker down with a good book this winter

Maybe your New Year's resolution is to read more. Maybe you've been an avid reader since you were eight years old. Maybe you're just looking for a way to enjoy the indoors as we head into Missouri's coldest months. Whatever your relationship with reading is, these cafés are our favorite spots to settle in with a good book – especially on a chilly winter day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Bayer to settle for $698 million over pollution claims; retail sales fall

Spire scored a victory Thursday in the contentious fight over a natural gas pipeline in Missouri and Illinois. Federal officials granted the the St. Louis utility a certificate to operate its Spire STL Pipeline, which environmental groups had taken legal action to avoid. Elsewhere, Bayer has reached another sizable settlement over a product inherited in its 2018 purchase of Creve Coeur-based Monsanto. The German conglomerate agreed to pay nearly $700 million to end a lawsuit with Oregon over claims of PCB pollution resulting from Monsanto products. Plus, retail sales dropped 0.6% from October to November, with furniture, electronics and home and garden stores all seeing declines. Scroll down for those stories and all of Friday's business news.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Alderwoman works to halt $135M Central West End apartment build

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Earlier this week, aldermen pushed forward a new, $135M build for the Central West End. It’s a luxury apartment that would go in the empty lot across from the Chase Park Plaza Hotel. However, despite residents and developers being tired of looking at that parking lot, one alderwoman is doing all she can to stop it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
khqa.com

Ex-Cards pitcher, city mayor accused of deer baiting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and the mayor of Freeburg, Ill., were among eight people arrested for hunting related violations including deer and turkey baiting, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, said in a news release. On Nov. 18, Illinois Conservation Police went...
FREEBURG, IL
FOX 2

New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
starvedrock.media

Former Metro East power broker Tom Lakin dies at 82

MADISON COUNTY — Tom Lakin, a once-prominent Metro East trial lawyer and Democratic Party power broker later sentenced to prison on federal drug charges, died Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 82. Lakin, who headed the influential Lakin Law Firm in Wood River, established himself by the 1990s as...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
stlouiscnr.com

Clayco Announces Grand Opening of Delmar DivINe Redevelopment, Former Site of St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis’ West End Neighborhood

Clayco recently hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for Delmar DivINe, a mixed-use redevelopment of St. Louis’ former St. Luke’s Hospital resulting from a partnership between Clayco and Build-a-Bear Workshop Founder Maxine Clark. The 310,000-square-foot building is now home to 150 apartments, space for 33 nonprofit tenants, and retail storefronts along Delmar Boulevard. The mission of its revitalization is to encourage community development and social improvement, and act as a meeting place for talented social innovators and local organizations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Outsider.com

Kangaroo Spotted Hopping Through Central Missouri Town

Residents of a central Missouri town were caught off guard by an unusual sight as they saw a kangaroo just hopping around the area. According to KMOV, the kangaroo was spotting hoping through a Jefferson County neighborhood last Sunday (December 11th). One of the neighborhood’s residents, named Julia Hidemann, managed to take a video of the exotic animal just hanging out. Hidemann said it went up a few houses before hopping off into the woods.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

