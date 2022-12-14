Read full article on original website
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise DepartureOnlyHomersSaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
St. Mary’s school in Dutchtown has hopeful future, new name
It appears that an agreement has been made to keep the doors open.
advantagenews.com
Student struck near Alton Middle School
An Alton Middle School student suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle along College Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The child was found lying to the side of the roadway by school personnel and other witnesses and was assisted until first responders arrived on the scene. The injuries were called non-life threatening.
thekirkwoodcall.com
Kirkwood Boys Varsity Basketball game vs. Parkway North, Dec. 6, 2022
Your donation will support the student journalists of Kirkwood High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. Hobbies and Interests: crocheting, reading, drawing, and baking. Favorite song: Night Shift by Lucy Dacus. Favorite Quote: "You can't... She/Her. Hobbies and Interests: music...
stlpublicradio.org
Why St. Louis-area schools are still losing students every year
The student population in public schools in the St. Louis region declined again this year, this time by more than 2,500 students. It’s part of a long-term trend reflecting larger demographic changes in St. Louis and across the country. Since the first school year that was affected by the...
How St. Mary's Notched a Deal to Stay Open — For Now
Extraordinary efforts saved the all-boys Catholic school in Dutchtown after the archdiocese slated it for closure
khqa.com
Ex-Cards pitcher, city mayor accused of deer baiting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and the mayor of Freeburg, Ill., were among eight people arrested for hunting related violations including deer and turkey baiting, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, said in a news release. On Nov. 18, Illinois Conservation Police went...
collinsvilledailynews.com
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Donates Land And Building To The Diocese Of Belleville
BELLEVILLE - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Klay and The Most Reverend Bishop Michael McGovern jointly announce the hospital has agreed to donate multiple tracts of land and a building on St. Elizabeth’s downtown Belleville campus to the Diocese of Belleville. As part...
Banned books: A new St. Louis mural and the message painted
ST. LOUIS – Art meets literature as a local craftsman spent several days painting a message against Missouri book bans. David Ruggeri began work on a new “banned books” mural outside of Dunaway Books, a St. Louis book store on South Grand Boulevard, earlier this week. The...
FOX2now.com
Troy Family Dental in Illinois Offers Sedation Dentistry and Partial Dental Implants
ST. LOUIS — All is merry and bright at Troy Family Dental in Troy, IL. They make dentist visits so much better and less stressful! If you fear going to the dentist because of being in pain or the sound of the equipment on your teeth, let Troy Family Dental in Illinois put your fears to rest with sedation dentistry. Under their medical supervision, people can get the work they need with no fear or stress. If you need dental implants, there’s something that may work just as well as a full implant but is less invasive and less expensive. Troy Family Dental in Illinois has mini-dental implants. See why they may be a great option! It’s Troy Family Dental in Illinois -just 20 minutes from any bridge!
KYTV
Missouri family warns about RSV and taking health precautions after daughter is intubated
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For weeks now, pediatric doctors have been scrambling to get ahold of RSV. It’s the respiratory virus many of us get on an annual basis, but it’s also one that has deeply impacted children this year. The disease is even bringing kids from rural parts of Missouri to the Metro for treatment.
ENDANGERED ADVISORY: Police search for missing UCity teen
Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Shayne Rocquel Burrow, a teenager reported missing out of University City.
Washington Missourian
Light poles to be removed from fields
Union plans to remove aging wooden light poles at its older baseball and softball fields after one caused damage during 2021 storms. The city is not going to replace the poles at this time citing cost estimates that range from $50,000 to $80,000 for all 15 poles, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told members of the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee at their Nov. 21 meeting.
FOX2now.com
McLaughlin 'stepping away' from Cardinals broadcasts after third DWI charge
Longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin, facing a felony charge for his third DWI offense, will not return to play-by-play duties next season. McLaughlin ‘stepping away’ from Cardinals broadcasts …. Longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin, facing a felony charge for his third DWI offense, will...
KMOV
New North County embroidery store opens Saturday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new embroidery store opened in North St. Louis County Saturday. No Cap Embroidery held its grand opening at the New Halls Ferry Plaza in Florissant. The owners used to run a clothing store there, but decided to shut down and then come back with a new shop.
Notable St. Louis figures who died in 2022
ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis figures were lost in 2022, including those notable nationally and locally. 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of those lost this year as we close out 2022. Longtime radio personality Jeff Burton. Jeff Burton, co-host of ‘The Rizzuto Show,’ died in...
Robert Tracy named next St. Louis Police Chief
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has named Robert Tracy as its next police chief. He joins the department out of Wilmington, Delaware.
FOX2now.com
Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri demands her to payback pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid. Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri …. A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because...
One of Missouri’s Largest Winter Festivals is Going on Now
If you haven't visited Kiener Plaza in St. Louis you are missing out on one of the largest winter festivals in Missouri. This is the 7th year for the festival which has everything you could ever want to do as far as winter activities go. I saw this on Only In Your State and I had to make sure that all of you knew about this large winter fest.
Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers
ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday. Tomorrow, Dec. 16, more than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
Armory STL Opens [PHOTOS]
The bar gives patrons plenty to do with seesaws, games and tons of TVs
