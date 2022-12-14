ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

advantagenews.com

Student struck near Alton Middle School

An Alton Middle School student suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle along College Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The child was found lying to the side of the roadway by school personnel and other witnesses and was assisted until first responders arrived on the scene. The injuries were called non-life threatening.
ALTON, IL
thekirkwoodcall.com

Kirkwood Boys Varsity Basketball game vs. Parkway North, Dec. 6, 2022

Your donation will support the student journalists of Kirkwood High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. Hobbies and Interests: crocheting, reading, drawing, and baking. Favorite song: Night Shift by Lucy Dacus. Favorite Quote: "You can't... She/Her. Hobbies and Interests: music...
KIRKWOOD, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Why St. Louis-area schools are still losing students every year

The student population in public schools in the St. Louis region declined again this year, this time by more than 2,500 students. It’s part of a long-term trend reflecting larger demographic changes in St. Louis and across the country. Since the first school year that was affected by the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
khqa.com

Ex-Cards pitcher, city mayor accused of deer baiting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and the mayor of Freeburg, Ill., were among eight people arrested for hunting related violations including deer and turkey baiting, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, said in a news release. On Nov. 18, Illinois Conservation Police went...
FREEBURG, IL
FOX2now.com

Troy Family Dental in Illinois Offers Sedation Dentistry and Partial Dental Implants

ST. LOUIS — All is merry and bright at Troy Family Dental in Troy, IL. They make dentist visits so much better and less stressful! If you fear going to the dentist because of being in pain or the sound of the equipment on your teeth, let Troy Family Dental in Illinois put your fears to rest with sedation dentistry. Under their medical supervision, people can get the work they need with no fear or stress. If you need dental implants, there’s something that may work just as well as a full implant but is less invasive and less expensive. Troy Family Dental in Illinois has mini-dental implants. See why they may be a great option! It’s Troy Family Dental in Illinois -just 20 minutes from any bridge!
TROY, IL
Washington Missourian

Light poles to be removed from fields

Union plans to remove aging wooden light poles at its older baseball and softball fields after one caused damage during 2021 storms. The city is not going to replace the poles at this time citing cost estimates that range from $50,000 to $80,000 for all 15 poles, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told members of the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee at their Nov. 21 meeting.
UNION, MO
FOX2now.com

McLaughlin 'stepping away' from Cardinals broadcasts after third DWI charge

Longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin, facing a felony charge for his third DWI offense, will not return to play-by-play duties next season. McLaughlin ‘stepping away’ from Cardinals broadcasts …. Longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin, facing a felony charge for his third DWI offense, will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

New North County embroidery store opens Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new embroidery store opened in North St. Louis County Saturday. No Cap Embroidery held its grand opening at the New Halls Ferry Plaza in Florissant. The owners used to run a clothing store there, but decided to shut down and then come back with a new shop.
FLORISSANT, MO
5 On Your Side

Notable St. Louis figures who died in 2022

ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis figures were lost in 2022, including those notable nationally and locally. 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of those lost this year as we close out 2022. Longtime radio personality Jeff Burton. Jeff Burton, co-host of ‘The Rizzuto Show,’ died in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

One of Missouri’s Largest Winter Festivals is Going on Now

If you haven't visited Kiener Plaza in St. Louis you are missing out on one of the largest winter festivals in Missouri. This is the 7th year for the festival which has everything you could ever want to do as far as winter activities go. I saw this on Only In Your State and I had to make sure that all of you knew about this large winter fest.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

