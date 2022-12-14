Read full article on original website
Giving pajamas this holiday season
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pajama Jams is an organization providing new pajamas to children in need. Since 2008, over 30,000 children in Virginia and North Carolina have received a new pair of pajamas from the organization. And on Thursday, students from the Rachel Freeman School of Engineering added to that number.
Virginia charitable foundation teams up with local Dunkin restaurants to shine light on mental health
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The holiday season can be tough for those struggling with their mental health. One Virginia-based charitable foundation, Matthew Smiles, is hoping to spread hope and shine a light on the importance of mental health. Matthew Smiles has teamed up with Dunkin’ franchisees to do just...
9 Homes Sharing Christmas Lights for Charity
If you're on the hunt for the best Christmas lights and looking to spread holiday joy this season, you must see these homes throughout Northern Virginia. This list shares the addresses and what charity the home supports.
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
We are halfway there!
We have until Dec. 31 to send 40,000 meals Read the story on VTDigger here: We are halfway there!.
Column: A holiday dish with a deep, flavorful American history
Ed. — From the Sunday, Nov. 27, print edition. Thanksgiving is a celebration of the bounty of our regional horn of plenty in our piece of Virginia. From our waters to our fields, our kitchens benefit from the best farm-to-table and sea-to-plate ingredients that chefs dream about. James Hemings,...
Young Vt. entrepreneur transforms vans into living, office space
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont business is transforming vans, trailers, and other vehicles into living and working spaces. “I felt the immense satisfaction that comes from creating something with your own two hands. I just felt really a lot of pride in what I was doing,” said Emily Koons, who started Ozzie Vans after her recent move to the Green Mountains.
Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Chesterfield woman to donate Christmas gifts to almost 100 children in honor of slain North Carolina boy
When you step into Teresa Welch's home, it looks like Santa's workshop. It is filled clothes, diapers, boxes, bikes, basketballs, headphones and an array of toys. Gifts fill almost every room, and they will be going to children in need this holiday season.
Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic
In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
Hundreds of Petersburg seniors dress in best gowns and tuxedos for holiday gala
"So many seniors live in isolation, so this is an opportunity that we provide actually each month, to meet with them and share information about keeping them safe in their homes."
Has Anyone Else Noticed Stray-Looking Dogs Running Around Greater Portland Area?
I had never seen a stray dog in my life until I traveled to Costa Rica. Walking around, it feels like there are more stray dogs there than there are people. I visited a town there once where a bartender had asked if I had met “Tri-pod” yet. I asked who that was and he responded, “you’ll know when you see him.”
The Fancy Flea Opens In Phoebus
HAMPTON—The Fancy Flea, a boutique store that carries glass art, vanity décor, vintage and fine jewelry, apparel, and décor, held a grand opening on Saturday, December 3. The new store is located at 5 N. Mallory St. in the Phoebus neighborhood of Hampton. Owner and merchant Michelle...
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 8 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
Woman said uninvited stranger entered her Ocean View home
Woman said uninvited stranger entered her Ocean view home: 'I immediately locked the door and called 911'
Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia
M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
900 New Hampshire Families to Receive Free Laptops, Internet
(TNS) — A Utah-based organization is offering free education to young New Hampshire students thanks to federal grant money. Waterford Upstart has been granted enough Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund dollars to provide 900 laptops to New Hampshire families of pre-K students, Internet via a loaned hotspot, family education coaching and access to the Waterford Upstart online learning program — all for free, according to a Waterford spokesperson.
Best Hospital In Vermont
If you are looking for the hospital sort list in the Vermont zone, you have got the proper place. In this blog post, I’ll give some excellent hospital details, that are physically placed in the Vermont. Also, a direction map link from your place, with approximate user reviews, Support...
Garden of Lights at Norfolk Botanical Garden voted #5 in US
USA Today's 10Best Contest recognized Norfolk Botanical Garden's Garden of Lights.
