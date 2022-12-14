ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WECT

Giving pajamas this holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pajama Jams is an organization providing new pajamas to children in need. Since 2008, over 30,000 children in Virginia and North Carolina have received a new pair of pajamas from the organization. And on Thursday, students from the Rachel Freeman School of Engineering added to that number.
WILMINGTON, NC
princessanneindy.com

Column: A holiday dish with a deep, flavorful American history

Ed. — From the Sunday, Nov. 27, print edition. Thanksgiving is a celebration of the bounty of our regional horn of plenty in our piece of Virginia. From our waters to our fields, our kitchens benefit from the best farm-to-table and sea-to-plate ingredients that chefs dream about. James Hemings,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WCAX

Young Vt. entrepreneur transforms vans into living, office space

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont business is transforming vans, trailers, and other vehicles into living and working spaces. “I felt the immense satisfaction that comes from creating something with your own two hands. I just felt really a lot of pride in what I was doing,” said Emily Koons, who started Ozzie Vans after her recent move to the Green Mountains.
VERMONT STATE
WAVY News 10

Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic

In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
DERBY, VT
peninsulachronicle.com

The Fancy Flea Opens In Phoebus

HAMPTON—The Fancy Flea, a boutique store that carries glass art, vanity décor, vintage and fine jewelry, apparel, and décor, held a grand opening on Saturday, December 3. The new store is located at 5 N. Mallory St. in the Phoebus neighborhood of Hampton. Owner and merchant Michelle...
HAMPTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia

M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
SUFFOLK, VA
Government Technology

900 New Hampshire Families to Receive Free Laptops, Internet

(TNS) — A Utah-based organization is offering free education to young New Hampshire students thanks to federal grant money. Waterford Upstart has been granted enough Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund dollars to provide 900 laptops to New Hampshire families of pre-K students, Internet via a loaned hotspot, family education coaching and access to the Waterford Upstart online learning program — all for free, according to a Waterford spokesperson.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Vermont

If you are looking for the hospital sort list in the Vermont zone, you have got the proper place. In this blog post, I’ll give some excellent hospital details, that are physically placed in the Vermont. Also, a direction map link from your place, with approximate user reviews, Support...
VERMONT STATE

