Saint Petersburg, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tampa leaders turn down hotel project despite threat of litigation

A Tampa developer went before City Council with a revised plan aimed at swaying council members. Tampa’s City Council rejected a plan to build a boutique hotel on Harbour Island on Thursday evening for a second time setting up the possibility that a tabled $6.6 million lawsuit filed by the developer will be revived.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa city council rejects recommendation for Harbour Island hotel

TAMPA, Fla. - Harbour Island neighbors once again filled Tampa city council chambers fighting to keep a 10-story hotel out of their community. For now, they can sleep soundly after the city council voted to reject a recommendation to accept the proposal, but this may not be the end of the story.
TAMPA, FL
Let St. Pete Works put you to work

ST. PETERSBURG — Natalie Washington said the chance to work at a place like St. Pete Works is about more than just having a job to go to each day. As the organization’s career and academic advisor, Washington works with clients and talks to potential students about what St. Pete Works has to offer.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Lee Bercaw named interim Tampa police chief

TAMPA, Fla. — Lee Bercaw has been unanimously approved as interim Tampa police chief. Bercaw was approved Thursday morning during a city council meeting. "In my role as interim chief I promose to uphold the highest form of law enforcement in every encounter," Bercaw said while addressing the council.
TAMPA, FL
CEO resigns after controversial tenure at Hope Villages of America

CLEARWATER — The CEO and president of Hope Villages of America has resigned, ending an often tumultuous seven-year tenure at the Clearwater nonprofit. Kirk Ray Smith’s resignation came after board members held an emergency meeting Nov. 28. They met to discuss why all six members of a volunteer committee had resigned after raising $72,000 for The Haven, a women’s shelter run by Hope Villages.
CLEARWATER, FL
Coke Florida celebrates a return to St. Petersburg

Throughout pandemic-induced construction delays, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s leadership insisted their latest $10.2 million facility was more than just another place to sell and distribute products. The 22,058 square-foot-development at 9500 16th St. N. will increase connectivity from the Black- and family-owned independent bottler’s Tampa headquarters. It will also create...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
A Beautiful Bayfront Estate with Peaceful Water Views, Close to The Best of Sarasota, Lists for $11.5 Million

97 S Washington Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 97 S Washington Drive, Sarasota, Florida, luxury home builder John Cannon, spanning more than a half-acre. This five-bedroom residence is just a short walk from St. Armands Circle and features an inspired interior design as well as peaceful water views from nearly every room. The exclusive property is located close to the best that Sarasota offers, where you can walk to trendy eateries, boutique shopping and the famed St. Armands Circle, Pristine Gulf beaches of Lido and Longboat Key. Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 97 S Washington Drive, please contact Roger Pettingell (Phone: 941-383-6411) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
Architectural firms chosen to submit proposals for new Sarasota performing arts center

Out of the 43 architectural firms that submitted applications to design a new Sarasota performing arts center, 18 have been chosen to submit proposals. Part of what was expected to be a six-month process, the SPAC Architect Selection Task Force sent out a request for qualification in November for the project with an anticipated budget of $275 million.
SARASOTA, FL
Chef returns home to Tampa with modern Chinese concept

Richard Hales promised his mother he'd return to Tampa to open his own restaurant. Just 25 years later, he's finally fulfilled that promise. Key takeaway: With 25 years of experience, chef Richard Hales has returned home with what he believes is his best restaurant yet. Core challenge: Unplanned surprises like...
TAMPA, FL

