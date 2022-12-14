Read full article on original website
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa leaders turn down hotel project despite threat of litigation
A Tampa developer went before City Council with a revised plan aimed at swaying council members. Tampa’s City Council rejected a plan to build a boutique hotel on Harbour Island on Thursday evening for a second time setting up the possibility that a tabled $6.6 million lawsuit filed by the developer will be revived.
fox13news.com
Tampa city council rejects recommendation for Harbour Island hotel
TAMPA, Fla. - Harbour Island neighbors once again filled Tampa city council chambers fighting to keep a 10-story hotel out of their community. For now, they can sleep soundly after the city council voted to reject a recommendation to accept the proposal, but this may not be the end of the story.
Bay News 9
Tornado confirmed in St. Petersburg, Hillsborough homeless population grows and St. Pete man speaks out after being beaten by strangers
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Clouds are lingering on the backside of the front, but expect clearing skies for Friday with cooler air on the way. Morning lows will start in the 40s north of Tampa and low to mid 50s south. Sunshine will...
The Weekly Challenger
Let St. Pete Works put you to work
ST. PETERSBURG — Natalie Washington said the chance to work at a place like St. Pete Works is about more than just having a job to go to each day. As the organization’s career and academic advisor, Washington works with clients and talks to potential students about what St. Pete Works has to offer.
Bay News 9
Lee Bercaw named interim Tampa police chief
TAMPA, Fla. — Lee Bercaw has been unanimously approved as interim Tampa police chief. Bercaw was approved Thursday morning during a city council meeting. "In my role as interim chief I promose to uphold the highest form of law enforcement in every encounter," Bercaw said while addressing the council.
Beach Beacon
CEO resigns after controversial tenure at Hope Villages of America
CLEARWATER — The CEO and president of Hope Villages of America has resigned, ending an often tumultuous seven-year tenure at the Clearwater nonprofit. Kirk Ray Smith’s resignation came after board members held an emergency meeting Nov. 28. They met to discuss why all six members of a volunteer committee had resigned after raising $72,000 for The Haven, a women’s shelter run by Hope Villages.
stpetecatalyst.com
Coke Florida celebrates a return to St. Petersburg
Throughout pandemic-induced construction delays, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s leadership insisted their latest $10.2 million facility was more than just another place to sell and distribute products. The 22,058 square-foot-development at 9500 16th St. N. will increase connectivity from the Black- and family-owned independent bottler’s Tampa headquarters. It will also create...
Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
luxury-houses.net
A Beautiful Bayfront Estate with Peaceful Water Views, Close to The Best of Sarasota, Lists for $11.5 Million
97 S Washington Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 97 S Washington Drive, Sarasota, Florida, luxury home builder John Cannon, spanning more than a half-acre. This five-bedroom residence is just a short walk from St. Armands Circle and features an inspired interior design as well as peaceful water views from nearly every room. The exclusive property is located close to the best that Sarasota offers, where you can walk to trendy eateries, boutique shopping and the famed St. Armands Circle, Pristine Gulf beaches of Lido and Longboat Key. Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 97 S Washington Drive, please contact Roger Pettingell (Phone: 941-383-6411) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Hope Villages of America's CEO resigns after shelter volunteers quit
A week after Hope Villages of America told ABC Action News its CEO, Kirk Ray Smith, resigned after six years with the nonprofit, the I-Team is revealing more about what led up to his departure.
businessobserverfl.com
Architectural firms chosen to submit proposals for new Sarasota performing arts center
Out of the 43 architectural firms that submitted applications to design a new Sarasota performing arts center, 18 have been chosen to submit proposals. Part of what was expected to be a six-month process, the SPAC Architect Selection Task Force sent out a request for qualification in November for the project with an anticipated budget of $275 million.
fox13news.com
New renderings show baseball stadium in proposed 'GasWorx' District that would link Ybor and Channelside
TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa released new renderings of a one-of-a-kind baseball stadium in the middle of the proposed GasWorx District, which would link Ybor and Channelside. The design shows the stadium just South of Ybor City and the Selmon Expressway, and just east of the Channel that...
A year after launch, Tampa Hope's homeless shelter cottages have yet to be built
Last year, the city gave $750,000 to help establish the shelter.
businessobserverfl.com
Chef returns home to Tampa with modern Chinese concept
Richard Hales promised his mother he'd return to Tampa to open his own restaurant. Just 25 years later, he's finally fulfilled that promise. Key takeaway: With 25 years of experience, chef Richard Hales has returned home with what he believes is his best restaurant yet. Core challenge: Unplanned surprises like...
South Tampa and Wesley Chapel homes have some of the worst carbon footprints in Tampa Bay, says new report
On the flip side, Tampa Bay's more densely populated neighborhoods scored very well.
St. Petersburg announces annual NYE fireworks show
The city of St. Petersburg has announced its annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, set to kick off at 12 a.m. Jan. 1.
Bay News 9
Man speaks out after being beaten by two strangers in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After being attacked by two men in October, John Budenas says doing even the little things right now has become a frustrating task. “You can't get dressed and you're almost nonfunctional,” he said. He’s a single man living in St. Petersburg with no family...
‘No person deserves that’: Parents seek answers after daughter’s body found off Egmont Key
The FBI has identified the woman who was found dead and floating off of Egmont Key Saturday.
cltampa.com
ZooTampa unveils plans for new $125 million expansion, which includes Hillsborough River water taxis
This morning, ZooTampa announced details for an ambitious plan to add new attractions, and expand the park all the way to the Hillsborough River. The estimated $125 million plan would take at least 20 years to complete, and includes new dining and entertainment district, a new South America realm and expanded Africa and Asia areas.
Hundreds of Floridians have tested positive for horse tranquilizer after death
Data shows that a combination of fentanyl and an animal tranquilizer called xylazine has been quietly killing people in the Tampa Bay area for years. A short walk from the beach, Cody Heilig took his last breath inside a Gulfport shed in May 2020. “I was scared, shocked. I didn’t...
