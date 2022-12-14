ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

villages-news.com

Pipe project forcing Villagers to limit bathing and laundry

A sanitary sewer line project which began this week is forcing some residents of the Historic Side of The Villages to limit bathing and laundry. The project will temporarily impact 87 homes along Aloha Way, Vermont Avenue, Paradise Drive and Owen Drive. All construction is anticipated to be completed within two weeks, ending around Jan. 3.
THE VILLAGES, FL
pasconewsonline.com

HERNANDO COUNTY: Hernando Shop With a Cop event raises over $25,000

SPRING HILL, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff's Office teamed up with Timber Pines, the Hernando County School District, and Walmart to host their yearly Shop with a Cop event in Spring Hill. Timber Pines alone raised more than $25,000 for this year's event. More than 175 children benefited from this year's event.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Council approves rezoning, new hire

The Brooksville City Council unanimously approved the addition of a new staffer and a pair of rezoning proposals during their regular meeting on Dec. 5. During the meeting, Don Lacey presented the second reading of a plan to rezone more than 119 acres adjacent to the Southern Hills development from Hernando County Agricultural (AD) to a City of Brooksville Planned Development Residential (PDP-R) to allow for the development of 222 single-family detached homes and 72 townhomes.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

FDOT fully funds Parkway extension to U.S. 19

Check one off the legislative wish list for Citrus County. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) made presentations Thursday at the Hernando-Citrus MPO meeting, announcing the extension of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 had been fully funded, an amount totaling close to $600 million, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard told the Chronicle.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
pascosheriff.com

Free Food Distribution 1.12.2023

Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Refuge Church, the Gentlemen’s Course and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be Refuge Church on Thursday, January 12 and will begin at 9 a.m. It’s first come first served, so come out early! We’re thrilled to connect our community to this resource. See you there!
PASCO COUNTY, FL
hernandonewstoday.com

Media Release 12-17-2022

Search Warrant – Illegal Gambling – Shipwrecked – 2022-34742. On 12-15-2022, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. The business, “Shipwrecked,” was an illegal gambling “game room.”. An investigation revealed...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Area Publix Sells Two Winning Lottery Tickets Totaling $16M

Congratulations to the 2 Tampa Bay Area residents who are now millionaires this week after buying winning lottery tickets! Reports tell us they purchased them at the Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. Lottery officials tell us that the tickets were sold back to back this week. On Monday, a lawyer from New Port Richey became the first person to claim his $15 million prize. This was a top prize from the 300x the cash Scratch off game. A woman from Palm Harbor also claimed her $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash game on Tuesday. She decided to receive her winnings in one-time payment of $820,000!
PALM HARBOR, FL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL

Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Modern Globe

Pinellas Fresh Food Giveaway Helps Neighbors Facing Food Insecurity

The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) and St. Pete Free Clinic (SPFC) are giving away fresh food to those who need it. This is part of a countywide effort to meet the growing need for food assistance. This continuous effort in Pinellas ensures public well-being by distributing healthy foods to citizens most in need. The event will be held on Friday, December 16, at 9 a.m. at the Sunderman Complex.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Moffitt Cancer Center Introduces Speros FL, its 775-acre Pasco County Global Innovation Center

Leader in cancer treatment and research unveils the name of its world-class community to break ground in 2023. December 15, 2022 – Today Moffitt Cancer Center, a national leader in innovative, comprehensive cancer research at the forefront of revolutionizing the technology and treatment to prevent and cure cancer worldwide, proudly unveils Speros FL as the name of its planned 775-acre global innovation center in Pasco County, Florida. The word Speros is a derivative of the Latin verb, “Sperare,” meaning “to hope” or to “look forward to.” Grounded by principles of accelerated advancement, collaboration, and high-quality care, Speros represents the future of revolutionary cancer treatment at Moffitt.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
destinationtampabay.com

26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival

Meet 150 of the country’s top artists at the 26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival as they showcase their work on the streets of Downtown Dunedin. View work spanning genres including jewelry, photography, ceramics, painting and sculpture. The 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival will be held on Main Street Downtown Dunedin this Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
DUNEDIN, FL

