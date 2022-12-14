Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Resident from Citrus County says area needs affordable homes, not ice rink
In response to a letter from an Ocala/Marion County resident who voiced support for building an ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex, a resident from Citrus County wrote in to share her thoughts on the topic. “Florida is third in the nation for homelessness. We need...
villages-news.com
Pipe project forcing Villagers to limit bathing and laundry
A sanitary sewer line project which began this week is forcing some residents of the Historic Side of The Villages to limit bathing and laundry. The project will temporarily impact 87 homes along Aloha Way, Vermont Avenue, Paradise Drive and Owen Drive. All construction is anticipated to be completed within two weeks, ending around Jan. 3.
usf.edu
Real-estate attorney says 2023 could bring an uptick in foreclosures and evictions
In the last year, the greater Tampa Bay region experienced an influx of new residents, record-high inflation and the devastating impacts from Hurricane Ian. One real-estate attorney in Pinellas County says this could mean a tough year ahead for renters and homeowners. Real-estate attorney David Miller, who specializes in debt...
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO COUNTY: Hernando Shop With a Cop event raises over $25,000
SPRING HILL, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff's Office teamed up with Timber Pines, the Hernando County School District, and Walmart to host their yearly Shop with a Cop event in Spring Hill. Timber Pines alone raised more than $25,000 for this year's event. More than 175 children benefited from this year's event.
hernandosun.com
Council approves rezoning, new hire
The Brooksville City Council unanimously approved the addition of a new staffer and a pair of rezoning proposals during their regular meeting on Dec. 5. During the meeting, Don Lacey presented the second reading of a plan to rezone more than 119 acres adjacent to the Southern Hills development from Hernando County Agricultural (AD) to a City of Brooksville Planned Development Residential (PDP-R) to allow for the development of 222 single-family detached homes and 72 townhomes.
Citrus County Chronicle
FDOT fully funds Parkway extension to U.S. 19
Check one off the legislative wish list for Citrus County. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) made presentations Thursday at the Hernando-Citrus MPO meeting, announcing the extension of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 had been fully funded, an amount totaling close to $600 million, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard told the Chronicle.
pascosheriff.com
Free Food Distribution 1.12.2023
Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Refuge Church, the Gentlemen’s Course and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be Refuge Church on Thursday, January 12 and will begin at 9 a.m. It’s first come first served, so come out early! We’re thrilled to connect our community to this resource. See you there!
Citrus County Chronicle
Housing and retail plans for Crystal River old mall site provides more specifics
The future for the site of the shuttered Crystal River Mall came a little more into focus when developers spelled out more specifics for their commercial and residential plans along with a tentative timeline. Spencer Bartram, vice president of Miami-based Dorvidor Management Company, gave the Crystal River City Council an...
hernandonewstoday.com
Media Release 12-17-2022
Search Warrant – Illegal Gambling – Shipwrecked – 2022-34742. On 12-15-2022, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. The business, “Shipwrecked,” was an illegal gambling “game room.”. An investigation revealed...
wild941.com
Tampa Area Publix Sells Two Winning Lottery Tickets Totaling $16M
Congratulations to the 2 Tampa Bay Area residents who are now millionaires this week after buying winning lottery tickets! Reports tell us they purchased them at the Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. Lottery officials tell us that the tickets were sold back to back this week. On Monday, a lawyer from New Port Richey became the first person to claim his $15 million prize. This was a top prize from the 300x the cash Scratch off game. A woman from Palm Harbor also claimed her $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash game on Tuesday. She decided to receive her winnings in one-time payment of $820,000!
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in Florida
Manatees huddle around the opening of Three Sisters Spring in Crystal RiverPhoto byUncovering Florida. If you are waiting for the "right time" to take a trip to see Florida's elusive manatees in the flesh, this weekend may offer the perfect opportunity--as long as the predicted weather forecast holds.
A year after launch, Tampa Hope's homeless shelter cottages have yet to be built
Last year, the city gave $750,000 to help establish the shelter.
This Tampa Bay-area Publix sold 2 winning scratch-offs worth $16M in prizes
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — At Publix, they say "shopping is a pleasure." But shopping at one Publix in Palm Harbor turned out to be much, much more for two Floridians who pressed their luck with the Florida Lottery. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that a New Port Richey...
Curley Road To Be Closed For Roundabout Installation
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – An alert for drivers in the eastern Pasco County area. The intersection of Curley Road and Mirada Boulevard will be closed in both directions from Monday, December 19, through Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Crews are installing a roundabout in that location
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL
Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings to Open New Convenience Store Model in New Port Richey
Local franchisee Paul Rezkalla, whose restaurant will be family-run, says they hope to open more locations inside convenience stores should this one prove successful.
Pinellas Fresh Food Giveaway Helps Neighbors Facing Food Insecurity
The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) and St. Pete Free Clinic (SPFC) are giving away fresh food to those who need it. This is part of a countywide effort to meet the growing need for food assistance. This continuous effort in Pinellas ensures public well-being by distributing healthy foods to citizens most in need. The event will be held on Friday, December 16, at 9 a.m. at the Sunderman Complex.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Moffitt Cancer Center Introduces Speros FL, its 775-acre Pasco County Global Innovation Center
Leader in cancer treatment and research unveils the name of its world-class community to break ground in 2023. December 15, 2022 – Today Moffitt Cancer Center, a national leader in innovative, comprehensive cancer research at the forefront of revolutionizing the technology and treatment to prevent and cure cancer worldwide, proudly unveils Speros FL as the name of its planned 775-acre global innovation center in Pasco County, Florida. The word Speros is a derivative of the Latin verb, “Sperare,” meaning “to hope” or to “look forward to.” Grounded by principles of accelerated advancement, collaboration, and high-quality care, Speros represents the future of revolutionary cancer treatment at Moffitt.
destinationtampabay.com
26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival
Meet 150 of the country’s top artists at the 26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival as they showcase their work on the streets of Downtown Dunedin. View work spanning genres including jewelry, photography, ceramics, painting and sculpture. The 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival will be held on Main Street Downtown Dunedin this Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Dade City Man Arrested In Hit And Run Of Motorcyclist In Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – An 80-year-old Dade City man has been arrested and charged in a Wesley Chapel hit and run that happened on December 6. David Julian Weaver, 80, of Dade City, has been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Serious
