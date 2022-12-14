Read full article on original website
Coming to Tampa? New renderings show vision of possible new Rays stadium
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the conversation over a possible move for the Tampa Bay Rays continue, new renderings for an envisioned stadium near downtown Tampa were revealed. During a recent virtual meeting with several local leaders, the photos of the envisioned stadium, no longer in St. Petersburg, include a domed stadium in the Ybor Channel.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 16-18
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Friday 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. | Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. | Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Where: St. Pete...
995qyk.com
Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?
Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
27 of the best live music events and concerts coming to Tampa Bay this weekend
Ol' Dirty Sundays is going to be lit.
cltampa.com
The most popular Tampa Bay homes in 2022, including a Bucs palace, the Bilzerian mansion, Tom Brady's rental and more
Back in January, the former childhood home of Dan Bilzerian, a professional poker player and so-called "King of Instagram," was on the market in Tampa's gated Avila community. The 28,363-square-foot home sits on 3.4 acres and comes with a total of 10 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, as well as a wine room, elevator, four fireplaces, a swimming pool with waterfall and slide, and an "athletic wing," featuring a gym, plus indoor basketball and racquetball courts.
Mysuncoast.com
Body found in Gulf is missing Tampa Bay woman
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The body of a woman found Dec. 10 floating in the Gulf off Egmont Key has been identified as a Tampa Bay woman missing since Dec. 5. FBI investigators say the body of 34-year-old Heather Rose Strickland was found by fishermen 13 miles off the coast of Pinellas County. The body was wrapped in bedding in a plastic trash bag.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL
Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
Arctic air mass heading to Tampa Bay expected to bring chilly Christmas
An arctic airmass making its way through the United States could make things chilly for anyone waking up early on Christmas morning.
South Tampa and Wesley Chapel homes have some of the worst carbon footprints in Tampa Bay, says new report
On the flip side, Tampa Bay's more densely populated neighborhoods scored very well.
The Weekly Challenger
Oral histories of erased Black cemeteries: Jet Jackson
ST. PETERSBURG — The African American Burial Ground & Remembering Project is an ongoing USF research study that addresses the erasure of historic Black cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area. Awarded a USF Blackness and Anti-Black Racism grant in 2020, it consists of faculty, staff, and students from multiple disciplines across USF St. Pete and Tampa campuses.
Walmart launches delivery drones to 5 Tampa Bay area stores
TAMPA, Fla. — Look up! The future is now? Walmart announced it launched delivery drones at five of its stores around the Tampa Bay area, meaning customers who live close by can get same-day delivery via one of these drones. Five stores across the Tampa Bay area now have...
wild941.com
Tampa Area Publix Sells Two Winning Lottery Tickets Totaling $16M
Congratulations to the 2 Tampa Bay Area residents who are now millionaires this week after buying winning lottery tickets! Reports tell us they purchased them at the Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. Lottery officials tell us that the tickets were sold back to back this week. On Monday, a lawyer from New Port Richey became the first person to claim his $15 million prize. This was a top prize from the 300x the cash Scratch off game. A woman from Palm Harbor also claimed her $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash game on Tuesday. She decided to receive her winnings in one-time payment of $820,000!
995qyk.com
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’
Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
wild941.com
Tampa Dads Affected By The Suicide of tWitch
Tampa dads affected by the suicide of tWitch were the topic of discussion Thursday morning. For those who don’t know Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a dancer at heart. First appearing in music videos and in movies “Stomp The Yard” and “Magic Mike“. His huge smile was always noticeable. That energy took him to the reality show “So You Think You Can Dance” in many roles and onto Ellen in 2019, where he became a household name. Those households are filled with Tampa dads affected by the suicide of tWitch.
businessobserverfl.com
Coke Florida opens new sales, distribution facility in St. Petersburg
The $10.2 million, 22,000-square-foot project broke ground in 2019 but construction was slowed by the pandemic. Coca-Cola Beverages Florida LLC, also known as Coke Florida, opened its new sales and distribution center in St. Petersburg on Wednesday. The company, which bottles Coca-Cola beverages for a region that includes 47 Florida...
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings to Open New Convenience Store Model in New Port Richey
Local franchisee Paul Rezkalla, whose restaurant will be family-run, says they hope to open more locations inside convenience stores should this one prove successful.
Lakeland clinches title No. 8 in Class 4S state championship victory over Venice
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- A teary eyed Lakeland head coach Bill Castle looked like someone who just won his first state championship Saturday afternoon at DRV PNK Stadium. The Dreadnaughts just completed winning the program's eighth state championship in school history and Castle, 77, couldn't ...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Fire Station 21 Adds A New Vehicle To Its Inventory
While City of Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) Chief Barbara Tripp wrestles with ways to improve fire rescue response times in New Tampa, our area has received its first-ever “mini-heavy” rescue (MHR) truck. The MHR truck, which is similar to the heavy rescue fire rescue trucks but is smaller...
Tornado watch ends in Tampa Bay
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all counties in the Tampa Bay area.
