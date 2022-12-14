Read full article on original website
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa leaders turn down hotel project despite threat of litigation
A Tampa developer went before City Council with a revised plan aimed at swaying council members. Tampa’s City Council rejected a plan to build a boutique hotel on Harbour Island on Thursday evening for a second time setting up the possibility that a tabled $6.6 million lawsuit filed by the developer will be revived.
The Weekly Challenger
Let St. Pete Works put you to work
ST. PETERSBURG — Natalie Washington said the chance to work at a place like St. Pete Works is about more than just having a job to go to each day. As the organization’s career and academic advisor, Washington works with clients and talks to potential students about what St. Pete Works has to offer.
stpetecatalyst.com
Coke Florida celebrates a return to St. Petersburg
Throughout pandemic-induced construction delays, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s leadership insisted their latest $10.2 million facility was more than just another place to sell and distribute products. The 22,058 square-foot-development at 9500 16th St. N. will increase connectivity from the Black- and family-owned independent bottler’s Tampa headquarters. It will also create...
A year after launch, Tampa Hope's homeless shelter cottages have yet to be built
Last year, the city gave $750,000 to help establish the shelter.
Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
St. Petersburg announces annual NYE fireworks show
The city of St. Petersburg has announced its annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, set to kick off at 12 a.m. Jan. 1.
Bay News 9
Tornado confirmed in St. Petersburg, Hillsborough homeless population grows and St. Pete man speaks out after being beaten by strangers
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Clouds are lingering on the backside of the front, but expect clearing skies for Friday with cooler air on the way. Morning lows will start in the 40s north of Tampa and low to mid 50s south. Sunshine will...
Hope Villages of America's CEO resigns after shelter volunteers quit
A week after Hope Villages of America told ABC Action News its CEO, Kirk Ray Smith, resigned after six years with the nonprofit, the I-Team is revealing more about what led up to his departure.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL
Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
wlrn.org
Real-estate attorney says 2023 could bring an uptick in foreclosures and evictions
Real-estate attorney David Miller, who specializes in debt defense, predicts that eviction and foreclosure rates could climb in 2023. “I don’t see a real upside in terms of relief,” he said. In the last year, the greater Tampa Bay region experienced an influx of new residents, record-high inflation...
Tampa's relaunched rental assistance program has paid out $2.3 million
TAMPA, Fla. — Since the city of Tampa relaunched its rental assistance program in October, it's paid out roughly $2.3 million to qualifying applicants. The money comes from the city's general fund and helps Tampa residents with move-in and rental assistance. Depending on someone's situation, the city covers everything...
The Weekly Challenger
Oral histories of erased Black cemeteries: Jet Jackson
ST. PETERSBURG — The African American Burial Ground & Remembering Project is an ongoing USF research study that addresses the erasure of historic Black cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area. Awarded a USF Blackness and Anti-Black Racism grant in 2020, it consists of faculty, staff, and students from multiple disciplines across USF St. Pete and Tampa campuses.
Bay News 9
Horse farm offers Christmas carriage rides in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Christmas is right around the corner and festive events and activities are in full swing, but if you're still looking for something new to do that's full of Christmas cheer, head to St. Petersburg to explore a charming and quaint horse farm where they will take you on a Christmas carriage ride tour.
Bay News 9
Man speaks out after being beaten by two strangers in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After being attacked by two men in October, John Budenas says doing even the little things right now has become a frustrating task. “You can't get dressed and you're almost nonfunctional,” he said. He’s a single man living in St. Petersburg with no family...
wild941.com
The Freakshow’s Sexy Santa Marshmallow Challenge
Meredith brought some marshmallow’s into the show this morning because she wanted to try and beat Orlando at the Marshmallow Contest. Last year, Orlando won by fitting 9 in his mouth beating Meredith and she wanted to try again this year to see if she could win. Davy started eating some marshmallows even before the game started making Meredith think he wouldn’t win either.
hernandonewstoday.com
Media Release 12-17-2022
Search Warrant – Illegal Gambling – Shipwrecked – 2022-34742. On 12-15-2022, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. The business, “Shipwrecked,” was an illegal gambling “game room.”. An investigation revealed...
South Tampa and Wesley Chapel homes have some of the worst carbon footprints in Tampa Bay, says new report
On the flip side, Tampa Bay's more densely populated neighborhoods scored very well.
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings to Open New Convenience Store Model in New Port Richey
Local franchisee Paul Rezkalla, whose restaurant will be family-run, says they hope to open more locations inside convenience stores should this one prove successful.
wdhn.com
St. Pete man kidnapped 2-year-old, mom at gunpoint, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly kidnapped a mother and her 2-year-old son at gunpoint during a domestic dispute, according to arrest documents. Officers said Antez Peters, 21, of St. Petersburg lived with the victim and her son. Authorities allege...
This Is Florida's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
