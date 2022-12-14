ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Tampa leaders turn down hotel project despite threat of litigation

A Tampa developer went before City Council with a revised plan aimed at swaying council members. Tampa’s City Council rejected a plan to build a boutique hotel on Harbour Island on Thursday evening for a second time setting up the possibility that a tabled $6.6 million lawsuit filed by the developer will be revived.
TAMPA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Let St. Pete Works put you to work

ST. PETERSBURG — Natalie Washington said the chance to work at a place like St. Pete Works is about more than just having a job to go to each day. As the organization’s career and academic advisor, Washington works with clients and talks to potential students about what St. Pete Works has to offer.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Coke Florida celebrates a return to St. Petersburg

Throughout pandemic-induced construction delays, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s leadership insisted their latest $10.2 million facility was more than just another place to sell and distribute products. The 22,058 square-foot-development at 9500 16th St. N. will increase connectivity from the Black- and family-owned independent bottler’s Tampa headquarters. It will also create...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL

Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Oral histories of erased Black cemeteries: Jet Jackson

ST. PETERSBURG — The African American Burial Ground & Remembering Project is an ongoing USF research study that addresses the erasure of historic Black cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area. Awarded a USF Blackness and Anti-Black Racism grant in 2020, it consists of faculty, staff, and students from multiple disciplines across USF St. Pete and Tampa campuses.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Horse farm offers Christmas carriage rides in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Christmas is right around the corner and festive events and activities are in full swing, but if you're still looking for something new to do that's full of Christmas cheer, head to St. Petersburg to explore a charming and quaint horse farm where they will take you on a Christmas carriage ride tour.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

The Freakshow’s Sexy Santa Marshmallow Challenge

Meredith brought some marshmallow’s into the show this morning because she wanted to try and beat Orlando at the Marshmallow Contest. Last year, Orlando won by fitting 9 in his mouth beating Meredith and she wanted to try again this year to see if she could win. Davy started eating some marshmallows even before the game started making Meredith think he wouldn’t win either.
TAMPA, FL
hernandonewstoday.com

Media Release 12-17-2022

Search Warrant – Illegal Gambling – Shipwrecked – 2022-34742. On 12-15-2022, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. The business, “Shipwrecked,” was an illegal gambling “game room.”. An investigation revealed...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

St. Pete man kidnapped 2-year-old, mom at gunpoint, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly kidnapped a mother and her 2-year-old son at gunpoint during a domestic dispute, according to arrest documents. Officers said Antez Peters, 21, of St. Petersburg lived with the victim and her son. Authorities allege...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

