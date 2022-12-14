Read full article on original website
Related
Liberal First
Fuller provides glimpse into revamped celebrations for MLK in Liberal
2023 will mark 40 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday became a national holiday, and Liberal Martin Luther King Committee is looking to celebrate it in a big fashion with a full weekend of activities. As MLK Committee member Presephoni Fuller tells it, there was a lot...
Liberal First
Patterson family helps SCCC purchase equipment
Seward County Community College recently purchased three ventilators for its respiratory therapy program with funding through a grant by the Patterson Family Foundation. The funding, which was approximately $80,000, allowed the college to purchase three more ventilators to use in the classroom. According to Janae Zachary, program director for respiratory...
Liberal First
Parker stepping down as director of Stepping Stone Shelter
About eight years ago, Bambi Parker became director of Liberal’s Stepping Stone Shelter after simply applying for the job after being told about it by a friend. Parker said initially, she did not think she could do the job, but nonetheless, she was offered the position through what she called a crazy series of events.
Liberal First
SCCC releases strategic plan through 2025
New Year’s resolutions tend to bob to the surface at this point in the year and Seward County Community College is ahead of the game. With board approval of its newly crafted Strategic Plan for 2023-2025, the college is poised to make big, bold steps in the coming year.
Liberal First
SCCC President Brad Bennett to serve on national committee
Seward County Community College President Brad Bennett has been appointed to serve on the Association of Community College Trustees advisory committee of presidents, ACCT President Jee Hang Lee announced this week. The Advisory Committee of Presidents meets annually during the Community College National Legislative Summit and the ACCT Leadership Congress....
Liberal First
With year winding down, Saints reflect on highlights, milestones from 2022
With less than 20 days left in 2022 we are close to a whole slew of “Year in Review” lists. There must be something about humanity that drives us to compile lists, to count, to tally up possessions and experiences and wins. But this column is no “naughty and nice” scoresheet. Instead, let’s take a look at memorable events in the Saints Family in 2022.
Liberal First
EVELYN HART-AUSTIN
Evelyn A. Hart-Austin died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. She was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. • Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon, Okla., conducted by the Lawrence Wimmer American Legion Post 80 of Liberal, Kansas with Chaplain Jim Garcia presiding.
Liberal First
JOSEPH BROOKS JR.
Joseph T. Brooks Jr., 95, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at Satanta Long Term Care Unit in Satanta. He was born July 15, 1927 to Joseph and Blanche (Greenwood) Brooks,. He married Virginia Helen Brooks Sept. 3, 1948. He worked for the State of Kansas Department of Transportation as a...
Liberal First
CRITTER CARE COLLISION
A driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a local business Tuesday night. That was the report from the Liberal Police Department. A press release from the department said officers responded to 730 S. Kansas Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an accident. “The officer arrived...
Liberal First
City recognizes long-term employees, discusses datacenter upgrade options
Technology upgrades were quite a hot topic for the Liberal City Commission at its most recent meeting Tuesday evening. To begin the meeting, the City of Liberal honored several employees who reached milestone anniversaries of working with the city. Receiving their 10-year awards were Liberal Police Department Sgt. Jacob Hampton, Recreation Director Matt Quint, Building Maintenance Tech Juan Lavalle, and LPD Sgt. Travis Burgess. Receiving their 15-year awards were LPD Capt. Joshua Olson, Golf Superintendent Christ Vermillion, Building Code Enforcement Supervisor Dallas Ryan, Golf Pro Shop Manager Christopher Ewalt, Planning & Zoning Secretary Darla Harper, Building Maintenance Director Kent McCarter, Grants Director Karen LaFreniere, and Solid Waste Tech David Shelton. Receiving their 20-year awards were Tourism & Convention Director Sally Fuller, Emergency Dispatcher Mary Tryon and Assistant City Manager of Administration Chris Ford. To round out the awards, Golf Tech Christopher Mertes and Golf Director Darrell Kennedy received their 25-year awards.
Liberal First
Luetters earns 8-man sectional coach of the year for 2021 season
Liberal High School head football coach Bryan Luetters had already built up an impressive résumé before officially making his way to Liberal and recently, he received an award to add to that. Recently, Luetters was named the National Federation of High Schools Sectional Coach of the Year for...
Comments / 0