Broadband expansion, particularly in more rural parts of Kansas, will continue to see expansion efforts thanks to recent action from the State of Kansas. Thursday, Gov. Laura Kelly today announced $23.1 million will be awarded to six service providers that will bring high-speed broadband service to nearly 4,200 homes, businesses, schools, health care facilities, and other institutions in unserved and rural areas of the state. This is the second of three rounds of awards from the Kansas Capital Project Funds (CPF) Grant Program, according to a release from the State of Kansas.

