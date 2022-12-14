ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Liberal First

Kansas to provide $23.1 million for broadband expansion

Broadband expansion, particularly in more rural parts of Kansas, will continue to see expansion efforts thanks to recent action from the State of Kansas. Thursday, Gov. Laura Kelly today announced $23.1 million will be awarded to six service providers that will bring high-speed broadband service to nearly 4,200 homes, businesses, schools, health care facilities, and other institutions in unserved and rural areas of the state. This is the second of three rounds of awards from the Kansas Capital Project Funds (CPF) Grant Program, according to a release from the State of Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

USDA Grants will help rehab rural Kansas communities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The USDA has approved grants that will help rehabilitate housing and community centers in rural Kansas communities. The Rural Development grants total $255,662 and are part of a nationwide program to help rural communities in 47 states and American Samoa. In Kansas, the grants will be distributed in 5 counties: The […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Study finds Kansas one of states struggling least to hire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report found that Kansas is one of the states where employers struggle the least to hire. With labor force participation at 62.1% - one of the lowest rates in decades - personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that it released its updated data on 2022′s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Top superintendent in Kansas to retire

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
holyokeenterprise.com

Enterprise parent company buys six Kansas publications

The Holyoke Enterprise and its parent company, Mullen Newspaper Company, has acquired Nor’West Publishing/Haynes Newspapers from Steve and Cynthia Haynes as of Dec. 2. The sale ends a 42-year history to the day for the Haynes family after they purchased their first newspaper. Brothers Jesse and Lloyd Mullen, owners...
HOLYOKE, CO
WIBW

KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Why do Kansans pollute in the way we do? This map has the answers.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Idling outside the Kansas strip mall, the behemoth SUV […] The post Why do Kansans pollute in the way we do? This map has the answers. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Drinking and driving crackdown underway in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas law enforcement agencies will be taking part in a campaign aimed at combating drinking and driving. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation will start Friday, December 16 and continue through Sunday, January 1. According...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Recall issued for 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken sold in Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Idaho-based company is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken that were sold in Kansas stores and others across the nation due to misbranding concerns. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Mountain View Packaging, LLC out of Boise, Idaho issued a recall for 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy […]
TOPEKA, KS
KLST/KSAN

Kansas neighborhood continues unique light display

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The holiday season is always a special one for residents of at least one Southeast Kansas neighborhood. For close to 30 years, now, residents of “Westward,” which sits off the Highway 69 bypass near Quincy Street, have continued the tradition of a “zig-zag” Christmas light display, which stretches from one house to […]
KANSAS STATE

