Wauseon, OH

thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Discuss Possible New License Plate Fee; Welcome Newest Port Authority Member

PORT AUTHORITY OATH TAKEN … Stacy Lillard was sworn in to be on the Williams County Port Authority Board at the December 15, 2022 Williams County Commissioners meeting. Present for the swearing in were Commissioners Brian Davis and Lew Hilkert, clerk Anne Retcher, in-coming Commissioner Bart Westfall who had stepped off the Port Authority the night before, and Port Authority Board members Dawn Fitzcharles, Bill Martin, Sean Rupp and Dave Newcomer. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
The Ann Arbor News

Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
themirrornewspaper.com

Monclova Plans, Projects Set For 2023 And Beyond

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — For longtime residents, the changes in Monclova Township over the past few decades have been significant – new housing developments, businesses and park improvements, to name a few. With construction of a new I-475/US 20A interchange, a possible sewer line through...
MONCLOVA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

MONTPELIER SCHOOL BOARD: Police Chief Addresses Concerned Parents; Students Of The Month Recognized

DECEMBER RECOGNITION … As Pastor Ben Harris stated at the December 13, 2022 Montpelier School Board meeting, this school does a great job of recognizing growth in their students. This month the recognition letters were read for eleven students. These six were present to accept their hats from Superintendent Grime…left to right in back are 4th grader Sawyer Rosendaul, 5th grader Kinley Bechtol and 4th grader Landon Rios. In the front row are Kindergartener KayLynn Funchion, 1st grader Paxtyn Coleman and 2nd Grader Emiliano Moreno. Also recognized were Blake Schmitt, Bryson Stuck, James Hickling, Kensie Hall and Amber Britton. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
MONTPELIER, OH
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive Financial Assistance For Medical Debts From $240 Million Pot

Citizens of Ohio will be receiving financial assistance for their medical debts from a $240 million pot. This proposal intends to help the citizens of Ohio reduce their medical obligations, says Lee. Lucas County, a part of Toledo, Ohio, has voted to collaborate with a non-profit organization named RIP Medical...
OHIO STATE
toledocitypaper.com

U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL

After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Dispute over bonuses for some Lucas County dispatchers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A debate is brewing in Toledo about extra money that emergency dispatchers believed they were getting. Some thought more money was coming, but City leaders say the dispatchers already received it all. It’s a major miscommunication leaving communication workers in the middle. Toledo city council...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Manufacturer to build $536M plant and bring 450 jobs to BG

A manufacturer has chosen Bowling Green for the site of a $536 million facility expected to generate 450 new jobs. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef announced today that Abbott has selected a site in Bowling Green for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Failure in decades-old piping caused north Toledo water system failure, city says

TOLEDO, Ohio — The water main break at Galena and Chase streets in north Toledo on Nov. 28 is now being called a water system failure, according to the city. "It was an actual T-fitting that failed on one end so the plug came out of an end which caused the water leak. It wasn't an actual main break," Ed Moore, the director of public utilities for the city of Toledo, said.
TOLEDO, OH
westbendnews.net

Antwerp Family Health Center Has Moved!

The Antwerp Family Health Center of Community Memorial Hospital has moved. Dr. Todd Wiley’s office along with Megan Ashbacher, CNP moved to their new location in Antwerp on November 1, 2022. Their new office is located at 107 Buffalo St., Antwerp, OH. For any questions, please call 419-258-5195.
ANTWERP, OH
13abc.com

Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal

TOLEDO, Ohio - Three of the four former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes in exchange for votes pleaded guilty to criminal charges against them. Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, and Larry Sykes changed their pleas on bribery and extortion charges to guilty on Friday. Former Councilwoman Yvonne Harper...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Abbott to build formula factory in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott plans to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development agency. "We are...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Bowling Green selected for massive new baby formula plant

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Nutritional powder manufacturer Abbott has selected a site in Bowling Green for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products. Abbott will invest $536 million into the new facility and create 450 permanent new jobs in the northwest Ohio region,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
hometownstations.com

Troopers find a Lima man dead in a rest area in Van Wert County

Van Wert County, OH (WLIO) - The State Highway Patrol is investigating a man that was found dead in a rest area in Van Wert County. According to troopers, 40-year-old Donald Richardson Jr. of Lima was found dead in the eastbound rest area on U.S. 30. They discovered his body in a car when they were doing a check at the rest area. No other details have been released about the case which is still under investigation.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH

