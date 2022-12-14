Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Discuss Possible New License Plate Fee; Welcome Newest Port Authority Member
PORT AUTHORITY OATH TAKEN … Stacy Lillard was sworn in to be on the Williams County Port Authority Board at the December 15, 2022 Williams County Commissioners meeting. Present for the swearing in were Commissioners Brian Davis and Lew Hilkert, clerk Anne Retcher, in-coming Commissioner Bart Westfall who had stepped off the Port Authority the night before, and Port Authority Board members Dawn Fitzcharles, Bill Martin, Sean Rupp and Dave Newcomer. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
themirrornewspaper.com
Monclova Plans, Projects Set For 2023 And Beyond
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — For longtime residents, the changes in Monclova Township over the past few decades have been significant – new housing developments, businesses and park improvements, to name a few. With construction of a new I-475/US 20A interchange, a possible sewer line through...
thevillagereporter.com
MONTPELIER SCHOOL BOARD: Police Chief Addresses Concerned Parents; Students Of The Month Recognized
DECEMBER RECOGNITION … As Pastor Ben Harris stated at the December 13, 2022 Montpelier School Board meeting, this school does a great job of recognizing growth in their students. This month the recognition letters were read for eleven students. These six were present to accept their hats from Superintendent Grime…left to right in back are 4th grader Sawyer Rosendaul, 5th grader Kinley Bechtol and 4th grader Landon Rios. In the front row are Kindergartener KayLynn Funchion, 1st grader Paxtyn Coleman and 2nd Grader Emiliano Moreno. Also recognized were Blake Schmitt, Bryson Stuck, James Hickling, Kensie Hall and Amber Britton. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive Financial Assistance For Medical Debts From $240 Million Pot
Citizens of Ohio will be receiving financial assistance for their medical debts from a $240 million pot. This proposal intends to help the citizens of Ohio reduce their medical obligations, says Lee. Lucas County, a part of Toledo, Ohio, has voted to collaborate with a non-profit organization named RIP Medical...
toledocitypaper.com
U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL
After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
13abc.com
Water protectors say a proposed salmon farm in Williams County threatens drinking water
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Port Authority board has approved a $400 million bond for a salmon fishing facility in Williams County, but many locals are not happy with the decision. A group of advocates attended a Port Authority board meeting Thursday morning to talk about how they believe this facility could harm drinking water.
13abc.com
Dispute over bonuses for some Lucas County dispatchers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A debate is brewing in Toledo about extra money that emergency dispatchers believed they were getting. Some thought more money was coming, but City leaders say the dispatchers already received it all. It’s a major miscommunication leaving communication workers in the middle. Toledo city council...
'We're very serious on demanding a fair contract': USW, UAW picket outside Hollywood Casino
TOLEDO, Ohio — In front of Hollywood Casino in Toledo on Wednesday night, United Auto Workers and United Steel Workers members wanted to send a message, projecting "FAIR CONTRACT NOW!" on the casino's facade. UAW Local 14 President Tony Totty said the message lets their "brothers and sisters that...
bgindependentmedia.org
Manufacturer to build $536M plant and bring 450 jobs to BG
A manufacturer has chosen Bowling Green for the site of a $536 million facility expected to generate 450 new jobs. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef announced today that Abbott has selected a site in Bowling Green for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products.
WTOL-TV
North Toledo water main break now called a water system failure
The break is now being called a water system failure, city official Ed Moore said. The piping, installed in 1931, that caused the flooding, has since been replaced.
Failure in decades-old piping caused north Toledo water system failure, city says
TOLEDO, Ohio — The water main break at Galena and Chase streets in north Toledo on Nov. 28 is now being called a water system failure, according to the city. "It was an actual T-fitting that failed on one end so the plug came out of an end which caused the water leak. It wasn't an actual main break," Ed Moore, the director of public utilities for the city of Toledo, said.
westbendnews.net
Antwerp Family Health Center Has Moved!
The Antwerp Family Health Center of Community Memorial Hospital has moved. Dr. Todd Wiley’s office along with Megan Ashbacher, CNP moved to their new location in Antwerp on November 1, 2022. Their new office is located at 107 Buffalo St., Antwerp, OH. For any questions, please call 419-258-5195.
13abc.com
Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal
TOLEDO, Ohio - Three of the four former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes in exchange for votes pleaded guilty to criminal charges against them. Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, and Larry Sykes changed their pleas on bribery and extortion charges to guilty on Friday. Former Councilwoman Yvonne Harper...
13abc.com
Local family donates $4,000 worth of women’s pajamas to Cherry Street Mission Ministries after credit card fraud
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - What would you do if $4,000 worth of women’s pajamas showed up at your doorstep?. That was a reality for one local family after someone hacked their Kohl’s credit card, but they turned the mishap into something good. A few weeks ago, the Hettericks...
Abbott to build formula factory in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott plans to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development agency. "We are...
13abc.com
Bowling Green selected for massive new baby formula plant
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Nutritional powder manufacturer Abbott has selected a site in Bowling Green for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products. Abbott will invest $536 million into the new facility and create 450 permanent new jobs in the northwest Ohio region,...
hometownstations.com
Troopers find a Lima man dead in a rest area in Van Wert County
Van Wert County, OH (WLIO) - The State Highway Patrol is investigating a man that was found dead in a rest area in Van Wert County. According to troopers, 40-year-old Donald Richardson Jr. of Lima was found dead in the eastbound rest area on U.S. 30. They discovered his body in a car when they were doing a check at the rest area. No other details have been released about the case which is still under investigation.
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
West Toledo dance studio advocates for safe spaces and LGBTQ+ community
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jeffery Foor has been dancing for 25 years. His new dance studio in west Toledo, the Element Studio of Dance, is a place he says where everyone can come together to express themselves and feel the joy of dancing. Foor says he wants everyone to feel...
