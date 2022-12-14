Read full article on original website
Springfield grad Adam Beale works way onto the field for hometown Rockets
BOCA RATON, Fla. — As temperatures hovered in the 20s back in northwest Ohio on Saturday, the Toledo football team spent some time on the beach in South Florida ahead of the Boca Raton Bowl. The MAC champion Rockets held their first practice at Boca Raton High School before...
West Toledo dance studio advocates for safe spaces and LGBTQ+ community
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jeffery Foor has been dancing for 25 years. His new dance studio in west Toledo, the Element Studio of Dance, is a place he says where everyone can come together to express themselves and feel the joy of dancing. Foor says he wants everyone to feel...
Abbott to build formula factory in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott plans to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development agency. "We are...
Henry County Humane Society facilities damaged, fundraiser for renovations happening Friday
NAPOLEON, Ohio — The Henry County Humane Society is no stranger to weathering storms when it comes to its facilities and funding for its non-profit animal shelter operations. But this time, a literal storm has created a desperate need. The building that houses the no-kill animal shelter has faced...
Water protectors say a proposed salmon farm in Williams County threatens drinking water
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Port Authority board has approved a $400 million bond for a salmon fishing facility in Williams County, but many locals are not happy with the decision. A group of advocates attended a Port Authority board meeting Thursday morning to talk about how they believe this facility could harm drinking water.
Dundee community schools closed Friday due to illness
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Dundee Community Schools will be closed on Friday, December 16th due to a staff shortage related to seasonal illness. High school students were instructed to check Google Classroom and continue to prepare for exams. The exams are still planned as scheduled. See a spelling or grammar...
Bodies of missing Toledo teens identified
A few flakes and a chilly breeze through the weekend, though we're eyeing a colder, snowier system late next week. Dan Smith explains.
The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The families of 16-year-old Kemarion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the two young men to come home safely. The boys were last seen on Dec. 3 at Maumee Bay State Park. " I just want my baby home,” says Kenyotta Reynolds, Kyshawn’s mother....
Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seaman Road. Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting...
Antwerp Family Health Center Has Moved!
The Antwerp Family Health Center of Community Memorial Hospital has moved. Dr. Todd Wiley’s office along with Megan Ashbacher, CNP moved to their new location in Antwerp on November 1, 2022. Their new office is located at 107 Buffalo St., Antwerp, OH. For any questions, please call 419-258-5195.
Man Killed on Ohio Turnpike Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, OH – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the crash occurred early this morning, at about 12:54 AM. The collision happened on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound, near MP67.7 in Wood County’s Perrysburg Township....
Toledo teens Wilder, Pittman honored with vigil; five others charged in murder investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio — In the ash and rubble of a north Toledo arson, family members, friends and loved ones gathered for a vigil to remember the lives of 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman. The Lucas County Coroner's Office identified their bodies earlier Friday after they were found Thursday at the site of the Dec. 5 arson on Chase Street.
Fire rips through vacant house in central Toledo early Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue battled a fire at a vacant house on the 5-00 block of Pulaski Street near Nebraska Avenue in central Toledo Thursday morning. When fire crews arrived just after 6 a.m., they immediately began fighting the blaze. They quickly turned it into a defensive fire, meaning that it was only being fought from the outside.
State shells out funding to tear down blighted buildings
TOLEDO, Ohio — David Mann is the president and CEO of the Lucas County Land Bank. He said the building that once was the Rosemary Apartment building in Toledo is now an eyesore. It’s been vacant like this for the last 15 years, and it became dangerous when Mann...
Local family donates $4,000 worth of women’s pajamas to Cherry Street Mission Ministries after credit card fraud
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - What would you do if $4,000 worth of women’s pajamas showed up at your doorstep?. That was a reality for one local family after someone hacked their Kohl’s credit card, but they turned the mishap into something good. A few weeks ago, the Hettericks...
U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL
After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
Experience the Michigan International Speedway Nite Lites aboard their new train
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway is once again being transformed into one of the most festive tracks this holiday season. Running through December 31, the NASCAR track, located in the lush Irish Hills of Brooklyn, will host Nite Lites, Michigan’s largest Christmas Light displays. The 5-mile route,...
Small Wood County town makes its mark on the world thanks to the most famous reindeer of all
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, but the most famous reindeer of all keeps a small Wood County town very busy this time of year. Rudolph, Ohio has a population of fewer than 500 people. But during the month of December, people come there from all over.
Three kids, three adults recued from north Toledo house fire early Friday
One adult was transported to the hospital to be checked out. No other injuries were reported.
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
