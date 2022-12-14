ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTOL 11

Abbott to build formula factory in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott plans to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development agency. "We are...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Dundee community schools closed Friday due to illness

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Dundee Community Schools will be closed on Friday, December 16th due to a staff shortage related to seasonal illness. High school students were instructed to check Google Classroom and continue to prepare for exams. The exams are still planned as scheduled. See a spelling or grammar...
DUNDEE, MI
13abc.com

The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The families of 16-year-old Kemarion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the two young men to come home safely. The boys were last seen on Dec. 3 at Maumee Bay State Park. " I just want my baby home,” says Kenyotta Reynolds, Kyshawn’s mother....
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seaman Road. Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting...
TOLEDO, OH
westbendnews.net

Antwerp Family Health Center Has Moved!

The Antwerp Family Health Center of Community Memorial Hospital has moved. Dr. Todd Wiley’s office along with Megan Ashbacher, CNP moved to their new location in Antwerp on November 1, 2022. Their new office is located at 107 Buffalo St., Antwerp, OH. For any questions, please call 419-258-5195.
ANTWERP, OH
wlen.com

Man Killed on Ohio Turnpike Near Perrysburg

Perrysburg, OH – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the crash occurred early this morning, at about 12:54 AM. The collision happened on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound, near MP67.7 in Wood County’s Perrysburg Township....
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Fire rips through vacant house in central Toledo early Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue battled a fire at a vacant house on the 5-00 block of Pulaski Street near Nebraska Avenue in central Toledo Thursday morning. When fire crews arrived just after 6 a.m., they immediately began fighting the blaze. They quickly turned it into a defensive fire, meaning that it was only being fought from the outside.
TOLEDO, OH
spectrumnews1.com

State shells out funding to tear down blighted buildings

TOLEDO, Ohio — David Mann is the president and CEO of the Lucas County Land Bank. He said the building that once was the Rosemary Apartment building in Toledo is now an eyesore. It’s been vacant like this for the last 15 years, and it became dangerous when Mann...
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL

After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
TIFFIN, OH

