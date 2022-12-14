LOGAN — With 40 seconds left in the game, forward Zee Hamoda drilled a three-pointer through contact to earn an and-one and push the Aggies past the century mark against Westminster on Thursday. USU’s 38-point victory, 106-68, improved the Aggies’ record to 9-0, tying them with the 1938-39 and 1917-18 squads for the best start in Utah State history.

