USU MBB routs Westminster 106-68
LOGAN — With 40 seconds left in the game, forward Zee Hamoda drilled a three-pointer through contact to earn an and-one and push the Aggies past the century mark against Westminster on Thursday. USU’s 38-point victory, 106-68, improved the Aggies’ record to 9-0, tying them with the 1938-39 and 1917-18 squads for the best start in Utah State history.
usustatesman.com
USU MBB: Zee Hamoda has a ‘high ceiling’
LOGAN — A blue light illuminated the Utah State Men’s Basketball locker room when forward Zee Hamoda flipped the switch to light up the “A” after the Aggies’ 38-point rout of Westminster on Thursday. Hamoda — the first Division I player from Bahrain — was...
