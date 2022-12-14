ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

CBS DFW

FBI offers reward for escaped fugitives who may have North Texas ties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBSDFW.COM) — The FBI Field Office in Kansas City, MO is looking for two escaped fugitives who may have ties to North Texas and offering a big reward for tips that lead to their arrests.Trevor Scott Sparks, 33, and Sergio Perez-Martinez, 43, have been on the run since Dec. 5, 2022, when they escaped from the Cass County Jail in Missouri. The FBI said it does not believe they are traveling together.Sparks was convicted on Nov. 7, 2022 of leading a criminal conspiracy linked to two murders, several violent assaults, and selling drugs. He is a white male...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Man killed by police in Belton during armed disturbance

Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison. Woman recovering after being hit in the head with a rock while driving. Updated:...
BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

Second person charged in relation to shooting at KCI that injured officer

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A second person was charged in relation to a shooting that injured two officers at Kansas City International Airport Friday morning. Kevin Bloom, 40, was charged in Platte County with third-degree assault as well as resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/15)

Blake Austin Lindsey of Clinton, MO was arrested on 12/14/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree. Anthony David Malan of Clinton, MO was issued an arrest warrant on 12/14/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Ronald Lee Whatley of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 12/14/2022 for...
CLINTON, MO
KCTV 5

Man killed in Belton officer-involved shooting

Newly appointed Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves made history when she was sworn in Thursday. Now, we take a look at how the community feels about it. ‘It’s not a game’: Recovering addict, father describe dangers of fentanyl. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A recovering opioid...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! Kansas City mayor declares "Gary Amble Day" in Kansas City

Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Bates City man accused of stealing vehicles in custody

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. - Higginsville Police Department says a Bates City man wanted for stolen vehicles is in custody. According to a social media post by the department, Phillip Baylor, a former resident of Higginsville, was taken into custody while in an alleged stolen vehicle in Overland Park, Kansas. Online court...
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! Colleagues, past and present, honor Gary Amble

BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family

BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

For the final time, Gary Amble has your StormTrack 5 Forecast

BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

Teen driver dies in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Clay County Wednesday night left a teenager dead and four others injured. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the crash that occurred around 7:17 p.m. Wednesday night on a highway near 112th Street. According to the report,...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KCMO Man Arrested in Platte County Early Thursday Morning

A Kansas City, Missouri man was arrested in Platte County early Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 12:38 A.M. they arrested 64-year-old Andre D. Vann who is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, an insurance violation, and a registration violation. Vann was later released...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
Little Apple Post

20 arrested, $8K in stolen property recovered in Kan. police operation

JOHNSON COUNTY—From Dec. 6-10, police conducted a special operation to combat retail thefts in Lenexa, according to a media release. This operation comprised personnel from our various units including the K9 Unit, Bike Unit, Directed Patrol Unit, Uniform Patrol, and Communications. These individuals worked to saturate the high-density shopping areas around W. 95th Street and Quivira.
LENEXA, KS

