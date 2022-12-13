FY 2021 Saw Record-Setting Contract Spend of Nearly $1 Billion. Governor Tom Wolf today highlighted his administration’s commitment to supporting small, small diverse and veteran businesses across Pennsylvania. More than $4.5 billion has been spent with small, small diverse and veteran businesses through state contracts since Gov. Wolf took office in 2015, and the Wolf Administration has set a record for contract spending with small, small diverse and veteran businesses two years in a row. In Fiscal Year 2021, Pennsylvania state government spent $955 million with these businesses – the highest total on record.

