Governor Wolf Announces $2 Million in Awards Supporting Successful Reentry for Women
Governor Tom Wolf announced the award of $2 million in Women’s Reentry Services Initiative Grants to 21 recipients through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). Championed by First Lady Frances Wolf, the program funds will support non-profit organizations to provide holistic reentry support services to assist women in their return to communities across Pennsylvania.
Wolf Administration Invests $26 Million in Rail Infrastructure, Supporting Business Development and More Than 340 Jobs Statewide
Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of 24 rail freight improvement projects that will enhance freight mobility while creating or sustaining more than 340 jobs across Pennsylvania. The State Transportation Commission voted to approve $26 million for the following projects through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP).
Wolf Administration Celebrates Investments in Manufacturing During Tour of Modern Living Solutions in Clarion County
Knox, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver today celebrated Governor Tom Wolf’s administration-long commitment to Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry during a tour of modular construction company Modern Living Solutions’ facility in Clarion County. “It’s exciting to see firsthand the success...
Gov. Wolf Announces Small, Diverse, Veteran Businesses Received $4.5 Billion in Contract Spending Since 2015
FY 2021 Saw Record-Setting Contract Spend of Nearly $1 Billion. Governor Tom Wolf today highlighted his administration’s commitment to supporting small, small diverse and veteran businesses across Pennsylvania. More than $4.5 billion has been spent with small, small diverse and veteran businesses through state contracts since Gov. Wolf took office in 2015, and the Wolf Administration has set a record for contract spending with small, small diverse and veteran businesses two years in a row. In Fiscal Year 2021, Pennsylvania state government spent $955 million with these businesses – the highest total on record.
PennDOT Offers Latest Updates of Road Restrictions in North Central PA
As winter storm Diaz continues to move through the region, PennDOT is providing a new update on road restrictions in north central Pennsylvania. Updated information includes the following:. The Tier 1 restriction has been lifted on I-80 from I-79 to I-99. A reduced speed of 55 mph remains in place...
Agriculture Secretary Encourages PA Farmers to Be Counted in 2022 Agriculture Census
Harrisburg, PA – Last month, more than 52,000 known farmers and other agricultural producers across Pennsylvania began receiving 2022 Census of Agriculture questionnaires from the USDA. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today urged every Pennsylvania farmer and grower, no matter their location, to take time to respond to help ensure that Pennsylvania doesn't miss out on opportunities for policies and investments to support their needs.
DCNR Finalizes E-bike Policy for State Parks and Forests
Harrisburg, PA -- Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles (PDF) (e-bikes) on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric...
PennDOT Removes Vehicle Restrictions on Interstate 80 in North Central PA
Clearfield, PA – PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 80 in north central Pennsylvania. Due to winter storm Diaz impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using Interstate 80 earlier today to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.
Southbound I-79 Roadway Repair this Weekend in Franklin Park
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway repair work on southbound I-79 in Franklin Park Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night, December 16 through Sunday afternoon, December 18 weather permitting. Two southbound lanes will close to traffic around-the-clock from 7 p.m. Friday night continuously through 3...
PennDOT Reduces Speed Limits on Several Area Roadways
Montoursville, PA – Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on several roadways in the region. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:
Motorists Urged to Exercise Caution in Coming Winter Weather Event
Vehicle restrictions planned overnight and Thursday. Harrisburg, PA – Ahead of icy and snowy conditions, cold temperatures and high winds across most of the state tonight and tomorrow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Additionally, the agencies will implement various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm.
PennDOT Removes Restriction on Certain Vehicles on Interstate 70 in Southwestern PA
Uniontown, PA – PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on a portion of Interstate 70 in southwestern Pennsylvania. Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using I-70 between I-79 and I-76 earlier today to help ensure the roadway remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.
Vehicle Restrictions Remain in Place on I-80
Oil City, PA – Due to the severity of the winter storm, a Tier 4 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan (PDF) remains in place on Interstate 80, including sections in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) northwest region. The restriction is in effect on...
McKees Rocks Bridge Inspection this Week in McKees Rocks Borough
Pittsburgh, PA - PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the McKees Rocks Bridge (Route 3104) in McKees Rocks Borough, Allegheny County will occur Thursday and Friday, December 15-16 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the McKees Rocks Bridge over the CSX Railroad tracks from 9 a.m....
