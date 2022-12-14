Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting a Wright Flyer Replica on the Anniversary of the First Powered Flight, We Reflect On the Airborne JourneyDeanLandCartersville, GA
Human Rights, A Cherokee Christmas Follow UpCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Related
bartowsportszone.com
Lady Colonels win Carrollton SMI Christmas Classic
The Cass Lady Colonels defeated the New Manchester Lady Jaguars Saturday night to win the 2022 Carrollton SMI Christmas Classic. Cass also had wins over East Paulding and Mt. Zion-Carroll to go 3-0 in the eight-team tournament. Trailing by four points at the intermission Saturday night, the Cass Lady Colonels...
bartowsportszone.com
Woodland basketball teams drop Saturday games at Rome Tourney
The Woodland boys’ and girls’ basketball teams lost tournament games Saturday in the Rome Christmas Tournament at Armuchee High School. At the Rome Christmas Tournament hosted by Armuchee High School Saturday afternoon, the defending boys’ champion Darlington Tigers defeated Woodland 79-33. Woodland stayed close through the first...
bartowsportszone.com
Lady Colonels advance to SMI Christmas Tourney finals; Canes reach consolation finals
The Cass Lady Colonels defeated Class A D-II 7th-ranked Mt. Zion-Carroll 66-38 Friday night at Central-Carroll High School in the semifinal round of the Carrollton SMI Christmas Tournament. Following a close first quarter, Cass broke away in the second period by outscoring the Lady Eagles 22-4 to take a 35-14...
bartowsportszone.com
Tigers rally to hand Sonoraville first loss; Lady Tigers fall to Lady Phoenix
The Adairsville Tigers trailed visiting Sonoraville for most of the game Friday night before rallying in the fourth quarter to earn a 54-52 win over the Phoenix. Sonoraville held leads of 17-10, 27-21, and 39-35 at the end of the first three quarters but the Tigers outscored the Phoenix 19-13 over the final eight minutes to collect a two-point, non-region win.
bartowsportszone.com
Woodland boys snap skid with win at Armuchee; Lady Cats fall to Lady Indians
The Woodland boys snapped a six-game skid Friday night by defeating host Armuchee 58-55 in the preliminary round of the Rome Holiday Tournament. Woodland (2-7) advances to play Darlington Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the next round. The game will be back at Armuchee High School. No game report with...
bartowsportszone.com
Canes, Lady Canes drop Saturday contests
The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes completed play Saturday at the Carrollton SMI Christmas Tournament at Central-Carroll High School with a 57-43 loss to North Paulding. The Canes, who finished 1-2 in the tournament, led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter but fell behind 25-16 by halftime. Cartersville narrowed the deficit to 38-33 by the end of the third quarter but was outscored 19-10 in the final period.
bartowsportszone.com
Lady Colonels advance, Cartersville boys drop opener at SMI Christmas Tourney
The Cass Lady Colonels defeated East Paulding 53-34 Thursday night in the opening round of the Carrollton SMI Christmas Tournament at Central-Carroll High School but the Cartersville boys dropped a 79-71 decision to East Paulding in their first-round matchup. CASS GIRLS 53, EAST PAULDING 34. Despite scoring only two points...
bartowsportszone.com
Neal leads Cartersville wrestling at Jefferson CFK Invitational
The Cartersville High wrestling team finished 15th of 18 teams Friday and Saturday at the Jefferson High School CFK Invitational. The host Dragons won the tournament with 213.5 points followed by Mill Creek (191), Mt. Pisgah Christian (172.5), Hewitt-Trussville, AL (149), and Columbus (144) rounding out the top five teams.
Comments / 0