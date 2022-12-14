The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes completed play Saturday at the Carrollton SMI Christmas Tournament at Central-Carroll High School with a 57-43 loss to North Paulding. The Canes, who finished 1-2 in the tournament, led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter but fell behind 25-16 by halftime. Cartersville narrowed the deficit to 38-33 by the end of the third quarter but was outscored 19-10 in the final period.

CARTERSVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO