Adairsville, GA

Lady Colonels win Carrollton SMI Christmas Classic

The Cass Lady Colonels defeated the New Manchester Lady Jaguars Saturday night to win the 2022 Carrollton SMI Christmas Classic. Cass also had wins over East Paulding and Mt. Zion-Carroll to go 3-0 in the eight-team tournament. Trailing by four points at the intermission Saturday night, the Cass Lady Colonels...
CARROLLTON, GA
Woodland basketball teams drop Saturday games at Rome Tourney

The Woodland boys’ and girls’ basketball teams lost tournament games Saturday in the Rome Christmas Tournament at Armuchee High School. At the Rome Christmas Tournament hosted by Armuchee High School Saturday afternoon, the defending boys’ champion Darlington Tigers defeated Woodland 79-33. Woodland stayed close through the first...
ARMUCHEE, GA
Tigers rally to hand Sonoraville first loss; Lady Tigers fall to Lady Phoenix

The Adairsville Tigers trailed visiting Sonoraville for most of the game Friday night before rallying in the fourth quarter to earn a 54-52 win over the Phoenix. Sonoraville held leads of 17-10, 27-21, and 39-35 at the end of the first three quarters but the Tigers outscored the Phoenix 19-13 over the final eight minutes to collect a two-point, non-region win.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
Canes, Lady Canes drop Saturday contests

The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes completed play Saturday at the Carrollton SMI Christmas Tournament at Central-Carroll High School with a 57-43 loss to North Paulding. The Canes, who finished 1-2 in the tournament, led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter but fell behind 25-16 by halftime. Cartersville narrowed the deficit to 38-33 by the end of the third quarter but was outscored 19-10 in the final period.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Lady Colonels advance, Cartersville boys drop opener at SMI Christmas Tourney

The Cass Lady Colonels defeated East Paulding 53-34 Thursday night in the opening round of the Carrollton SMI Christmas Tournament at Central-Carroll High School but the Cartersville boys dropped a 79-71 decision to East Paulding in their first-round matchup. CASS GIRLS 53, EAST PAULDING 34. Despite scoring only two points...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Neal leads Cartersville wrestling at Jefferson CFK Invitational

The Cartersville High wrestling team finished 15th of 18 teams Friday and Saturday at the Jefferson High School CFK Invitational. The host Dragons won the tournament with 213.5 points followed by Mill Creek (191), Mt. Pisgah Christian (172.5), Hewitt-Trussville, AL (149), and Columbus (144) rounding out the top five teams.
CARTERSVILLE, GA

