Lewiston, ME

94.9 HOM

Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?

Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Portland Schools superintendent resigns, cites district's payroll issues

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana resigned Friday after the School Board accepted his resignation. The Board voted to accept Botana's resignation Friday in an emergency meeting. The resignation will go into effect on Jan. 31 or the starting date of an interim superintendent. Botana cited the...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

In Bridgton, 48-unit affordable housing apartment building underway

Construction on a 48-unit apartment building for low-income, 55-plus residents is underway in Bridgton. Harrison Ridge is a development from the Developers Collaborative. The project team also includes Portland-based Archetype Architects and Falmouth-based Penobscot General Contractors, which will manage the project. The project will cost $13 million, with funding coming...
BRIDGTON, ME
lcnme.com

Moody’s Gifts Founder Lived a Life of Food, Faith, and Family

Nancy Anne Moody Genthner, co-owner of Moody’s Diner and Moody’s Gifts in Waldoboro was what one community member called a guiding light. As a business owner, an author and an innovator, as a mentor and a mother, she led a life defined by a strong work ethic and the overarching importance of family.
WALDOBORO, ME
WMTW

Lewiston employs a unique new strategy to retain plow drivers

LEWISTON, Maine — In Lewiston, plow drivers spent the day preparing for the first major snowstorm of the season. “We're looking at a 16-plus hour storm and you know, safety-wise, we don't let anyone work over 16 hours and the storm's going to last longer than that," said Lewiston Public Works Director Mary Ann Brenchick.
LEWISTON, ME
lcnme.com

The Sheepscot Knotweed Project Says Now is the Time

It’s the perfect time to prepare for next summer by implementing a Japanese Knotweed control that actually works: cutting the dead, woody canes now. Chopping and laying this material down to compost in place makes for an easy-to-navigate spring and summer work environment. It will be much easier to cut next year’s tender spring growth without climbing through the dense brittle thicket of this season’s dead canes.
WHITEFIELD, ME
WPFO

Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is the Perfect Winter Date Night

Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
ROCKPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Rising costs force Rockport affordable housing project to be scrapped

Rockport, Maine (WABI) - The increasing cost of construction is forcing the Knox County Homeless Coalition to abandon plans for an affordable housing project in Rockport. The non profit was working with Hope for the Future and others, to turn the former medical building on Madelyn Lane into a a public and privately funded affordable housing complex.
ROCKPORT, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine

Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
PORTLAND, ME
Doug Stewart

A new lobster boat hits the water in Maine

On a bright sunny Oct. 2, about a year after its keel was laid, the Second Wind was launched at John’s Bay Boat Co., South Bristol, Maine. The 47’x14’ wooden lobster boat is the 76th wooden boat Peter Kass has built since starting his boat yard in 1983. Over 50 have been lobster boats.
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME

