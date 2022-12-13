Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Proposed Gender Identity Policy At Maine School Called A Distraction From Education By ParentsThe Maine WriterOxford, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
What Will Maine Medical Center Do After Buying Union Station Plaza in Portland?
Maine Health, the non-profit organization that owns Maine Medical Center, announced on Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza on St. John Street in Portland. The shopping plaza is just down the hill on Congress Street from Maine Medical Center. Union Station Plaza is named after the beautiful...
Approved! Augusta Will Soon See Over 400 New Apartments
Over the last few years, we have talked a lot about the housing crisis that much of the country, including Maine, is facing. Well, it looks like there will be at least a little relief for those hoping to find a place to live in Central Maine. According to the...
Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?
Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
penbaypilot.com
State Board of Property Tax Review upholds Thomaston refusal to reduce Walmart’s property assessment
AUGUSTA — Walmart’s appeal to the State Board of Property Tax Review after the Town of Thomaston denied a property tax abatement request failed Dec. 15 following two days of hearings in Augusta. Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust had petitioned the state board after the Thomaston Board of...
WMTW
Portland Schools superintendent resigns, cites district's payroll issues
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana resigned Friday after the School Board accepted his resignation. The Board voted to accept Botana's resignation Friday in an emergency meeting. The resignation will go into effect on Jan. 31 or the starting date of an interim superintendent. Botana cited the...
mainebiz.biz
In Bridgton, 48-unit affordable housing apartment building underway
Construction on a 48-unit apartment building for low-income, 55-plus residents is underway in Bridgton. Harrison Ridge is a development from the Developers Collaborative. The project team also includes Portland-based Archetype Architects and Falmouth-based Penobscot General Contractors, which will manage the project. The project will cost $13 million, with funding coming...
lcnme.com
Moody’s Gifts Founder Lived a Life of Food, Faith, and Family
Nancy Anne Moody Genthner, co-owner of Moody’s Diner and Moody’s Gifts in Waldoboro was what one community member called a guiding light. As a business owner, an author and an innovator, as a mentor and a mother, she led a life defined by a strong work ethic and the overarching importance of family.
WMTW
Lewiston employs a unique new strategy to retain plow drivers
LEWISTON, Maine — In Lewiston, plow drivers spent the day preparing for the first major snowstorm of the season. “We're looking at a 16-plus hour storm and you know, safety-wise, we don't let anyone work over 16 hours and the storm's going to last longer than that," said Lewiston Public Works Director Mary Ann Brenchick.
themainewire.com
Public School Worker Who Began Secret Gender Transition on 13-Year-Old Maine Girl Has Conditional License
A public school worker at Great Salt Bay Community School who coached a 13-year-old girl into a gender transition without telling her parents has only a conditional license to practice social work in Maine, The Maine Wire has learned. Amber Lavigne, the mother of the young girl, revealed at a...
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this month
A beloved community grocery store and fueling station in Maine recently announced that it would be closing this month. Read on to learn more. Photo byWendell and Carolyn/Getty Images/Canva Pro.
lcnme.com
The Sheepscot Knotweed Project Says Now is the Time
It’s the perfect time to prepare for next summer by implementing a Japanese Knotweed control that actually works: cutting the dead, woody canes now. Chopping and laying this material down to compost in place makes for an easy-to-navigate spring and summer work environment. It will be much easier to cut next year’s tender spring growth without climbing through the dense brittle thicket of this season’s dead canes.
This Brand New Windsor Ranch Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms & Radiant Heat
The housing market has been wild for literal years now. People have been struggling not just to find something that they can afford, but also just find something period. It seems like as soon as inventory becomes available, it's gone again. We've been paying close attention to the market and...
Roads in Greene, Wales closed following separate crashes
GREENE, Maine — Two roads in Androscoggin County were closed on Friday evening due to a pair of crashes, deputies said. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that the roads were expected to be closed for several hours. Sawyer Road in Greene near Jillson Road...
WMTW
Edward Little student athlete has raised almost $100K for charity with handmade ornaments
AUBURN, Maine — Around school, Brayden Bashaw is well known for his ability on the golf course, behind the plate and on the slopes. But in his community, Brayden is fast gaining recognition for the nearly $100,000 he raised for Make-A-Wish Maine and children's hospitals. "It started when I...
WPFO
Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is the Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
wabi.tv
Rising costs force Rockport affordable housing project to be scrapped
Rockport, Maine (WABI) - The increasing cost of construction is forcing the Knox County Homeless Coalition to abandon plans for an affordable housing project in Rockport. The non profit was working with Hope for the Future and others, to turn the former medical building on Madelyn Lane into a a public and privately funded affordable housing complex.
Remember When ‘The Price Is Right’ Gave Away Trips to Maine and New Hampshire?
I've been watching The Price is Right for as long as I can remember and in all that time, I've never seen any trips to Maine or New Hampshire offered until recently. Here are two examples of trips offered that were kind of a bust for the winners. A Trip...
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
A new lobster boat hits the water in Maine
On a bright sunny Oct. 2, about a year after its keel was laid, the Second Wind was launched at John’s Bay Boat Co., South Bristol, Maine. The 47’x14’ wooden lobster boat is the 76th wooden boat Peter Kass has built since starting his boat yard in 1983. Over 50 have been lobster boats.
Comments / 0