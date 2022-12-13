Read full article on original website
bartowsportszone.com
Lady Colonels advance, Cartersville boys drop opener at SMI Christmas Tourney
The Cass Lady Colonels defeated East Paulding 53-34 Thursday night in the opening round of the Carrollton SMI Christmas Tournament at Central-Carroll High School but the Cartersville boys dropped a 79-71 decision to East Paulding in their first-round matchup. CASS GIRLS 53, EAST PAULDING 34. Despite scoring only two points...
bartowsportszone.com
Tigers sweep duals with Darlington, Model
The Adairsville Tigers' wrestling team swept a pair of duals Wednesday night at Model High School defeating Darlington 67-12 and Model 46-33. Three Tigers finished the night with a pair of wins each: Madden Boyce (113), Druu Faulk (165), and Jett Johnson (285) were all 2-0. Adairsville wrestling returns to...
WDEF
Parkridge drops challenge to new Ringgold hospital
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Officials at Parkridge Health System say they have dropped their appeal of the certificate of need ruling for a new hospital in the Ringgold area. CHI Memorial planned to build a new hospital on Battlefield Parkway, but Parkridge challenged it as being in their territory.
Heavy rain, isolated storms possible tonight in north Georgia
Be prepared for heavy rain and possible storms tonight. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking a line of storms to our west in Mississippi and Alabama. Here in north Georgia, there is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.
Whataburger Has Come To Atlanta & The Crazy Line Is Making Life Harder For Locals
Texas' famous fast-food chain Whataburger just opened its first location in the Metro Atlanta area in Georgia and is already making waves. The Kennesaw spot opened its doors on November 28, and massive crowds have shown up to determine if the burger chain is worth the hype. Videos from locals...
Know before you go | Worst times to travel on Georgia highways this holiday season
ATLANTA — More than three million Georgians are expected to hit the road this holiday season, and transportation officials are offering the best times to avoid the state's busy highways. Georgia Department of Transportation announced that it anticipated an increase in holiday traffic, so it's suspending lane closures on...
Cherokee County's Bryce Leatherwood wins NBC's 'The Voice'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County native just got his golden ticket to stardom. Bryce Leatherwood just became the winner of NBC's 'The Voice' Tuesday night. He's had incredible performances week after week, winning him a recording contract and hopefully a thriving music career under the mentorship of country star Blake Shelton.
ems1.com
3 Ga. firefighters injured in fire engine crash; 1 ejected
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Three Riverdale firefighters were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after they were injured in a fire engine crash, including one who was ejected. Officials said the driver lost control outside Riverdale Fire Station 2 at 7844 Taylor Road and hit a tree. The injured firefighters were rushed to the hospital, Channel 2 Action News reported. Two suffered serious injuries and one was critically injured when he was ejected, according to the news station.
The Best Georgia Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
Good girl: Coweta court canine gets AKC recognition
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A court canine is getting national recognition for being a good girl in Coweta County. Scout is a Boykin Spaniel who has served the county's juvenile court with Judge Joseph Wyant since 2013, earning her top recognition from the American Kennel Club. Supporting children during...
allongeorgia.com
166 HOME SUBDIVISION PLANNED IN NORTHERN WALKER COUNTY
A 166 home development in northern Walker County recently received approval from the Board of Commissioners. The Happy Valley Farms subdivision will be located near the new Morning Pointe assisted living facility off Happy Valley Road. RP Homes, based out of Chattanooga, plans to construct 114 single family homes and...
List: Holiday sweets and treats to check out this season
MACON, Ga. — Here is a look at some local and national holiday sweets and treats that you can find in Central Georgia. Z beans Coffee has several locations around central Georgia, including ones in Macon, Warner Robins, Atlanta, and more. They are rolling out their holiday drink menu,...
Georgia juvenile justice official found dead days after going missing
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Victor Roberts, an official in Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice, was found dead a little more than a week after he was reported missing. Cobb County Police reported last week that the 59-year-old was last seen by his wife in Marietta before he left for work last Monday. He never arrived at the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he worked as a deputy commissioner in the Division of Community Services.
Georgia woman hit by off-duty Floyd County deputy in parking lot, GSP says
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — According to Georgia State Patrol, a woman was hit while walking across a parking lot by an off-duty Floyd County Sheriff’s Office employee. GSP said Rose Shippey was walking across the RaceTrac gas station parking lot at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and the Armuchee Bypass at the time of the crash.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Carrollton Police: Man wanted in connection to identity fraud
CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Carrollton are investigating a case of identity fraud. According to officials, a surveillance photo shows a man wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, sneakers, and shorts is wanted in connection to identity fraud. Officials say the subject may be from the...
Beloved tiger dies at age 18 at Zoo Atlanta
ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta has announced that one of its beloved tigers has passed away. Sparky, an 18-year-old Sumatran tiger, was considered geriatric for a tiger and had to be euthanized. Zoo officials say he had several age-related conditions, including renal disease and osteoarthritis. Sparky also recently broke a...
wrganews.com
Woman Hit by An Off Duty Floyd County Officer Dies
According to a Georgia state patrol Preliminary report, Rose Marie Shippey was walking across the RaceTrac gas station parking lot at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and the Armuchee Bypass, when she was struck by a 2006 Dodge 2500 pickup truck. The Dodge pickup was being operated by an off-duty Floyd County Sheriff’s Office employee and was in a privately owned vehicle.
Georgia man killed while walking on roadway, GSP says
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A man was hit and killed by a car while walking on the road, according to Georgia State Police. GSP said 37-year-old Christopher Fee of Rockmart was walking in the eastbound lane of Bellview Road around 6:15 p.m. when a red Ford Escape was driving down the same road.
Motorcyclist killed in crash while running from Ga. deputy, trooper, GSP says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist died in a crash after running from a Hall County deputy, and Georgia State Patrol trooper officials said. GSP said on Dec. 10, the deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle on I-985 near mile marker 12 for traffic-related offenses. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket location
A major grocery store chain recently closed another Georgia supermarket location. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the major grocery store chain Kroger closed another supermarket location in Atlanta.
