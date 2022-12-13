ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adairsville, GA

bartowsportszone.com

Lady Colonels advance, Cartersville boys drop opener at SMI Christmas Tourney

The Cass Lady Colonels defeated East Paulding 53-34 Thursday night in the opening round of the Carrollton SMI Christmas Tournament at Central-Carroll High School but the Cartersville boys dropped a 79-71 decision to East Paulding in their first-round matchup. CASS GIRLS 53, EAST PAULDING 34. Despite scoring only two points...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Tigers sweep duals with Darlington, Model

The Adairsville Tigers' wrestling team swept a pair of duals Wednesday night at Model High School defeating Darlington 67-12 and Model 46-33. Three Tigers finished the night with a pair of wins each: Madden Boyce (113), Druu Faulk (165), and Jett Johnson (285) were all 2-0. Adairsville wrestling returns to...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
WDEF

Parkridge drops challenge to new Ringgold hospital

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Officials at Parkridge Health System say they have dropped their appeal of the certificate of need ruling for a new hospital in the Ringgold area. CHI Memorial planned to build a new hospital on Battlefield Parkway, but Parkridge challenged it as being in their territory.
RINGGOLD, GA
11Alive

Cherokee County's Bryce Leatherwood wins NBC's 'The Voice'

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County native just got his golden ticket to stardom. Bryce Leatherwood just became the winner of NBC's 'The Voice' Tuesday night. He's had incredible performances week after week, winning him a recording contract and hopefully a thriving music career under the mentorship of country star Blake Shelton.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
ems1.com

3 Ga. firefighters injured in fire engine crash; 1 ejected

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Three Riverdale firefighters were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after they were injured in a fire engine crash, including one who was ejected. Officials said the driver lost control outside Riverdale Fire Station 2 at 7844 Taylor Road and hit a tree. The injured firefighters were rushed to the hospital, Channel 2 Action News reported. Two suffered serious injuries and one was critically injured when he was ejected, according to the news station.
RIVERDALE, GA
11Alive

Good girl: Coweta court canine gets AKC recognition

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A court canine is getting national recognition for being a good girl in Coweta County. Scout is a Boykin Spaniel who has served the county's juvenile court with Judge Joseph Wyant since 2013, earning her top recognition from the American Kennel Club. Supporting children during...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

166 HOME SUBDIVISION PLANNED IN NORTHERN WALKER COUNTY

A 166 home development in northern Walker County recently received approval from the Board of Commissioners. The Happy Valley Farms subdivision will be located near the new Morning Pointe assisted living facility off Happy Valley Road. RP Homes, based out of Chattanooga, plans to construct 114 single family homes and...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

List: Holiday sweets and treats to check out this season

MACON, Ga. — Here is a look at some local and national holiday sweets and treats that you can find in Central Georgia. Z beans Coffee has several locations around central Georgia, including ones in Macon, Warner Robins, Atlanta, and more. They are rolling out their holiday drink menu,...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia juvenile justice official found dead days after going missing

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Victor Roberts, an official in Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice, was found dead a little more than a week after he was reported missing. Cobb County Police reported last week that the 59-year-old was last seen by his wife in Marietta before he left for work last Monday. He never arrived at the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he worked as a deputy commissioner in the Division of Community Services.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Carrollton Police: Man wanted in connection to identity fraud

CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Carrollton are investigating a case of identity fraud. According to officials, a surveillance photo shows a man wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, sneakers, and shorts is wanted in connection to identity fraud. Officials say the subject may be from the...
CARROLLTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Beloved tiger dies at age 18 at Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta has announced that one of its beloved tigers has passed away. Sparky, an 18-year-old Sumatran tiger, was considered geriatric for a tiger and had to be euthanized. Zoo officials say he had several age-related conditions, including renal disease and osteoarthritis. Sparky also recently broke a...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Woman Hit by An Off Duty Floyd County Officer Dies

According to a Georgia state patrol Preliminary report, Rose Marie Shippey was walking across the RaceTrac gas station parking lot at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and the Armuchee Bypass, when she was struck by a 2006 Dodge 2500 pickup truck. The Dodge pickup was being operated by an off-duty Floyd County Sheriff’s Office employee and was in a privately owned vehicle.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

