ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Huntley at practice for Ravens, but Jackson isn't

By NOAH TRISTER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=243urj_0jibLfGZ00

Tyler Huntley was at practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.

Lamar Jackson remained absent as he recovers from his knee injury two weekends ago, but Huntley was on the field during the portion open to reporters. He threw a bit without a helmet on, then participated in a drill while wearing one.

The Ravens listed him as a full participant. Huntley has been in concussion protocol after leaving last weekend's win at Pittsburgh in the third quarter.

“As he goes through the protocol, we’re allowed to do certain things,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. “He seemed great after the game, and once he clears that protocol, I think all systems go. Then, we’ll just kind of make some decisions after that.”

If Huntley and Jackson aren't available for Saturday's game at Cleveland, the Ravens would have to turn to third-string rookie Anthony Brown at quarterback.

Huntley threw for 88 yards and ran for 31 against Pittsburgh after starting in place of Jackson. His skillset isn't too much different from Jackson's, but Roman said he wants Huntley to be careful about taking big hits.

“We had a nice little chat about that, and it’s something that he’s keenly aware of," Roman said. "We have to do a much better job in that area — and we have to emphasize it more. He’s definitely more aware of it now.”

Other than players who were simply resting, Jackson was the only person on Baltimore's injury report who missed practice entirely Wednesday. Tackle Morgan Moses (knee), guard Kevin Zeitler (knee) and punter Jordan Stout (knee) were limited.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision

The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Matt Rhule lands transfer quarterback at Nebraska

Matt Rhule is bringing in a new quarterback to try and kickstart his rebuild of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims announced Saturday that he is transferring to Nebraska, where he will presumably be in line to start. GBR🌽 #GiveEmGame pic.twitter.com/NZZcnF7iq7 — Jeff Sims (@JeffSims_10) December 18, 2022 Sims is regarded as... The post Matt Rhule lands transfer quarterback at Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LINCOLN, NE
NBC Sports

NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades

Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
NBC Sports

Ravens lose Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell to injuries

The Ravens have lost two defensive stalwarts to injuries today against the Browns. Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a calf injury and has been ruled out. And Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell suffered a knee injury, and while his status has not been confirmed, he limped to the locker room and didn’t look like he was going to be in any condition to return to the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
78K+
Followers
117K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy