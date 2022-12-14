ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Biller pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

By JOE CENTERS jcenters@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ukmTl_0jibFVbR00

NORWALK — The case of a hit-skip incident that killed a three-year old Norwalk girl in 2020 is nearing a close.

Barbara K. Biller, 60, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count vehicular homicide (M-1) in exchange for dismissal of 3 counts of failure to stop after a non-public accident (F-2, F-3, and M-1).

Biller remains out on bond with sentencing set for Jan. 31.

Melanie Joy Lopez, a 3-year-old, was killed July 21, 2020, in a hit-and-run incident.

During her arraignment in August, Biller entered, through her attorney, Douglas Clifford, pleas of not guilty to all four of the charges against her.

She was charged with three counts of failure to stop after a non-public road accident, one a third-degree felony, one a fourth-degree felony and the last a first-degree misdemeanor.

Biller also faced a first-degree misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide, which she pleaded guilty to on Wednesday.

The charges stem from the incident when an unidentified motorist drove through the Norwalk Mobile Home Park on Jefferson Street and struck Lopez, who was playing outside, before leaving the scene.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Akron family fights to keep a convicted killer locked up

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An emotional plea from the loved ones of a local woman murdered more than 20 years ago by a man she trusted, brought into her family and gave a second chance in life. The family and friends of Lilius Landrum of Akron say they are still...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Yes, he still very much is a mean one– The Grinch, that is. Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday classic in Summit County on Friday. Officials began the search for the Mount Crumpit resident for the following...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bond set for Grandmother accused of probation violation

BUCYRUS—Diane Ross, 51, of Galion, was arraigned on charges of violating her community control. According to allegations, Ross was taken into custody after she was caught on surveillance cameras with her grandchild, who was under five years old. Ross was initially convicted in December 2021 of child endangerment, a...
GALION, OH
Cleveland.com

Deer crash on I-90 disables vehicle: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Deer crash: I-90 The Westlake Police Department at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 received multiple calls about a vehicle hitting a deer on I-90 near Crocker Road. The callers reported that the vehicle was disabled in the slow-speed lane and the airbags had deployed. While the vehicle was heavily damaged, no injuries were reported. Part of the highway was closed for a short time while the crash was cleared.
WESTLAKE, OH
WKYC

2 killed in double homicide at Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND — A 41-year-old man and a 17-year-old teen were killed in a double homicide that took place in Cleveland earlier this week. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, 41-year-old Dushawn Sweeney of Cleveland and 17-year-old Izaiah Cooper of Cleveland were killed in the incident, which occurred at 1374 West Blvd. Both victims were conveyed to MetroHealth Medical Center on Wednesday, with Cooper being pronounced dead on the same day and Sweeney being pronounced dead on Thursday.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police arrest three after search warrant at apartment

 The Wheeling Police Department arrested three people Wednesday morning after conducting a search warrant at an East Wheeling residence. Around 3:40 a.m., police say they executed the warrant at a second-floor apartment located at 97-12th Street. When officers made entry, they said they found 1,478 grams of methamphetamine, 78.65 grams of fentanyl, $5,635 in currency […]
WHEELING, WV
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
3K+
Followers
172
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy