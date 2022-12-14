Read full article on original website
WWE MAKES MANDY ROSE DEPARTURE OFFICIAL
Mandy Rose has been moved to the WWE.com Alumni section, with that movie quietly confirming that Rose has been released by the company. WWE has not commented on her release publicly.
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT ON TNT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT:. *The Best Friends & Dustin Rhodes & Orange Cassidy vs. Danhausen vs. The Butcher & The Blade & Kip Sabian & Trent Seven. *Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara with Tay Conti. *Sky Blue vs. Dr. Britt Baker. *FTR to appear. *Wardlow
BRAUN STROWMAN IS THE LAST OF A DYING BREED, WWE GAME NEWS AND MORE
Sony has announced that WWE 2K 22 will be available on their Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra Members until January 3. Braun Strowman: 'I'm One of the Last of a Dying Breed,' WWE Return, Triple H, Tribute to the Troops. Which game was better?: WCW/nWo Revenge or
RINGSIDEFEST 2022 NEXT WEEK, COMPLETE DETAILS, SUBWAY MANIA, TWO NEW WWE RUMBLE DVDS AND MORE
Our friends at Ringside Collectibles announced the following the Usos will be their special guests next week for the 2022 Ringsidefest next week:. Titus O'Neil was interviewed by NBC's Washington, DC affiliate at this link. Thanks to Mike K. The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble will be released on DVD as
CHRIS JERICHO TO STAR IN A NEW MOVIE AND MORE
Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Chris Jericho is the lead in the upcoming wrestling themed horror movie Dark Match. The film which just wrapped in Edmonton, Alberta sees a small-time wrestling company accept a high-paying gig in a backwoods town, only to discover when they arrive that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match. The film was written and directed by Lowell Dean.
MANDY ROSE IN AEW?, NAOMI, WRESTLEHOUSE, THE LATEST VINCE ALLEGATION AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Is the Vince McMahon tanning salon incident that was mentioned on the site this week the same incident from years ago?. if you are referring to the incident mentioned by The Wall Street Journal, no. The incident cited by WSJ
BOOKER T RESPONDS TO MANDY WWE FIRING AND MORE NOTES
The Rock's Black Adam is now streaming on HBO Max. Booker T reacts- Mandy Rose Released by WWE + Roxanne Wins NXT Championship. Grayson Waller on comparisons to The Miz: WWE After The Bell, Dec. 16, 2022. Xavier Woods Goes Head-to-Head Against A Wheel of Cheese in Multiversus.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
THE WWE SIGN GUY - FULL EPISODE.
THEORY VS. SETH HEADLINES HOLIDAY SUPERSHOWS, NXT IN TAMPA & MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE NXT has a live event tonight in Tampa, Florida at the University Area CDC Gymnasium with NXT Champ Bron Breakker, Cameron Grimes, Cora Jade and Toxic Attraction advertised. WWE will hold several Supershow Holiday Tour live events this weekend as well. Tonight, they are in Moline, IL at the
NEW WWE MERCH, UPDATE ON FORMER TALENTS, CENA AND MORE
WWE Shop has a Tribute to the Troops The Bloodline "We The Ones" special edition camouflage T-shirt. The former Kalisto and Sam Gradwell are among a group of ex-WWE stars currently in Pakistan taking part in a 'Ring of Pakistan' event. SmackDown in Three: Cena.
AEW TAPING DARK TODAY, UPDATED DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR SAN ANTONIO
AEW will be taping a ton of Dark matches today at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The updated AEW Dynamite lineup for this Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas:. *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: No DQ, Match Five in Best
MANDY ROSE COMMENTS ON WWE EXIT
Several readers sent word that Mandy Rose, on her official subscription site, posted:. "Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don't worry the page is still up! ;)". Rose was released yesterday by WWE.
FIRST ROUND MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR PWG BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023
The following first round matches have been announced for the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament at The Globe Theater:. Created in 2005, the two day tournament is generally considered one of the top events within independent wrestling. Previous winners:. 2005 - Chris Bosh. 2006 - Davey Richards. 2007
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: TWO TITLE MATCHES, A GAUNTLET NEXT WEEK, THAT POOR APRON, UNCLE HOWDY, AND A BIG MAIN EVENT TO END THE WWE TELEVISION YEAR
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We see a vehicle arrive at the building and Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso emerge. Match Number One: Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox versus Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai (with Bayley) for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Liv
ATHENA'S FIRST ROH WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP DEFENSE OUTSIDE OF PROMOTION ANNOUNCED
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
FORMER ROH CHAMPION SAYS HE HAS SIGNED WITH....
Former ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham stated during a backstage interview that he has signed a contract with Impact Wrestling:
THE GREATEST WHAT IF? IN PRO WRESTLING HISTORY, MANDY ROSE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. What do you think is the greatest "What It?" in pro wrestling history?. I don't think - I KNOW what the greatest What If? in pro wrestling history was, because we all lived through it. It's what if COVID had never hit.
MOX VS. GUEVARA AND MORE: AEW RAMPAGE REPORT
It is Friday and AEW Dynamite was recorded on Wednesday after AEW Dynamite in the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Jim Ross. Jon Moxley vs Sammy Guevara. They start already in the ring and Sammy hits a leaping knee strikes and
COMPLETE WWE SMACKDOWN SPOILERS FOR NEXT WEEK
WWE is currently taping next week's Smackdown at the Allstate Arena in Chicago:. *Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet match to become the top contender for Ronda Rousey's Smackdown Women's Championship, defeating Shayna Baszler. *Rey Mysterip pinned Angel Garza. Karrion Kross and Scarlett were in the crowd. Rey Mysterio dared
TOP DOLLA UPDATE AFTER DIVE GOES WRONG
WWE's Top Dolla tweeted the following update after an attempted dive went wrong on tonight's live Smackdown:. Hit Row earned a future WWE Tag Team Championship match during the broadcast, beating The Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma. That match is being taped tonight in Smackdown for next Friday.
