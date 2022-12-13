Read full article on original website
Lake Ozark Gives First Round Approval To Change Zoning Ordinances For Nightly Rentals
The Lake Ozark Board of Alderman gave a proposal to change zoning ordinances to allow nightly rentals in residential neighborhoods a first reading last night, and then voted to support it. The vote was 4 to 2 which means the measure will go to a second reading and face a...
PHOTOS: Floats & Faces Of The Lake Ozark Christmas Parade! [GALLERY II]
An annual festive tradition, the Lake Ozark Christmas Parade marched down the Bagnell Dam Strip on Saturday, Dec. 10. From rescued horses to a genuine Griswold tribute, the parade participants were colorful and unique, and the community came out in droves for the afternoon fun. Photos by CarolaPix. To purchase...
UPDATE: Governor Parson says mid-Missouri’s Gygr-Gas has closed
Missouri’s governor confirms that Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has closed, leaving several thousand rural Missourians without propane with winter and Christmas approaching. Governor Mike Parson (R) has signed a one-page executive order, which will allow other companies to fill current Gygr-Gas tanks. State law prohibits propane tanks owned by one company to be filled by a different company. The governor’s executive order pre-empts that.
VIDEO: Huge Barge Sinks In Lake Of The Ozarks, With Skid Steer On It
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A barge and skid steer ended up at the bottom of the Lake on Tuesday, and the company that owns them is working to figure out why. Drone video sent to Lake Expo on Tuesday afternoon reveals two barges at the Lake of the Ozarks' 42 Mile Marker: one is floating, the other is barely visible as it rests on the Lake floor, near the shoreline. The barges and equipment on them are owned by Lake Ozark-based Horseshoe Bend Docks & Rip Rap Service. With its origins as a restaurant aboard a barge (called "The Barge"), beginning in 1972, the company has been building custom docks and installing rip rap to protect the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline from erosion for decades.
Block in downtown Columbia shut down due to partial wall collapse
One block in downtown Columbia is shut down after a wall collapses. The Columbia Fire Department says a non-structural wall element at the Guitar Building on North Eighth Street partially collapsed. As a result, one block of East Walnut Street is closed. The closure in on Walnut, between Eighth and Ninth Streets. The northbound lane and parking areas of Eight Street between Broadway and Walnut will also be closed while engineers evaluate the structure. The building was evacuated and pedestrians and drivers are asked the avoid the area.
Christmas On The Lake
KRMS RADIO & TV and Celebration Cruises present Christmas on the Lake. Cruise on The Celebration from the Dam this Thursday, Friday & Saturday. Enjoy Christmas decorations and feel the Lake Christmas spirit that benefits local charities. 2 boats on Thursday, Entertainment by Levi Chapman on one boat & Emmy...
MODOT Advises Alternate Routes Due To Road Construction In Benton County
MO-DOT wants drivers who use a couple of highways in Benton County to be aware of some work next week that will affect their travels. Next Tuesday December 20th between 8 AM and 3 PM the portion of Route JJ between Benton County Route U and Tower Avenue north of Cole Camp will be closed to through traffic.
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
Joel E. Barber in Laclede County hires school protection officer for safety
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Joel E. Barber School District in Laclede County hired a school protection officer. The school protection officer program is new to the district. The school board decided on the program to try to alleviate staff shortages. The district hired officer Mike Mobley, a retired...
New Developments In Fatal Crash On Niangua Bridge
Several developments have occurred in the case of the December 4rd fatal crash on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County. The 3 vehicle incident left a Camdenton motorcyclist dead, and two other people as well as the man accused of causing the crash with injuries. Pronounced dead at the scene...
Poynter to graduate from patrol academy
A Houston man will graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Thursday, Dec. 22. Nathaniel B. Poynter will be assigned to Zone 2, which includes Texas and Wright counties. The class reported on July 5, and will begin duties on Jan. 9. Lt. Gov. Mike...
CAPITOL REPORT: REPRESENTATIVE PATRICIA PIKE
Dear Citizens: As I complete my term of office and submit my final capitol report to the citizens of the 126th District, I want to express my appreciation for the opportunity to serve on your behalf these last eight years in Jefferson City. The House committee work, legislative bills carried and passed, constituent activities, and collaboration with colleagues created many treasured memories. Serving during the pandemic made it even more memorable!
Two women accused of stealing catalytic converter arrested in Moniteau County
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were arrested Wednesday after they were accused of stealing a catalytic converter in Moniteau County. Lisa Owens, 39, and Hayli Breig, 19 – both of Chamois – were charged with felony stealing. No court dates have been set yet, according to Casenet. They are both held on a $25,000 bond, The post Two women accused of stealing catalytic converter arrested in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Elderly Benton County woman seriously injured in crash north of Warsaw
An elderly Benton County woman is seriously injured in a crash about ten miles north of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Emma Collister, 82, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 65, at Route BB, Wednesday morning, when another driver failed to yield and pulled into her path. The two vehicles collided, causing Collister’s pickup truck to run off the side of the road, overturn and hit a guardrail.
Bird flu confirmed in Osage County turkey flock
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Federal officials confirmed there is bird flu in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, the Missouri Department of Agriculture said in a Tuesday press release. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of bird flu in the turkey flock. Samples were delivered to the NVSL The post Bird flu confirmed in Osage County turkey flock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Downtown Lebanon makes spirits bright
Christmas on Commercial had five blocks filled with family and friends enjoying a Christmas scene Friday, Dec. 9. The four-hour event featured baked goodies, hot chocolate, candy canes and plent of festivities making the annual Christmas celebration and holiday market a success. See the full story in the Dec. 14 edition of the LCR.
