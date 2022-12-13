Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Lexington Woman Injured in Deer-Involved Crash Wednesday in Lafayette County
A Lexington woman suffered injuries in a Lafayette County crash Wednesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 5:25 p.m. on Route E, just north of Cole Lane, as 33-year-old Katelyn J. Levy headed southbound. Troopers say Levy struck a deer in the road. Levy suffered...
KMZU
Warsaw woman hospitalized in Benton County accident
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. – A Warsaw resident is seriously injured Wednesday morning after she was struck by another vehicle. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. on 65 Highway at Route BB. An eastbound traveling vehicle, driven by Roy W. Burnfin, 90, of Warsaw, failed to yield and pulled into the intersection. A northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 82-year-old Emma E. Collister, was struck and overturned after traveling off the right side of the roadway and striking a guardrail.
kjluradio.com
Elderly Benton County woman seriously injured in crash north of Warsaw
An elderly Benton County woman is seriously injured in a crash about ten miles north of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Emma Collister, 82, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 65, at Route BB, Wednesday morning, when another driver failed to yield and pulled into her path. The two vehicles collided, causing Collister’s pickup truck to run off the side of the road, overturn and hit a guardrail.
Odessa Man Injured in Lafayette County Crash
An Odessa man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2013 Dodge Ram, driven by 50-year-old Roland L. Stillwell of Odessa, was on Missouri 131, north of I-70 around noon, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, then struck a culvert and overturned.
KRMS Radio
MODOT Advises Alternate Routes Due To Road Construction In Benton County
MO-DOT wants drivers who use a couple of highways in Benton County to be aware of some work next week that will affect their travels. Next Tuesday December 20th between 8 AM and 3 PM the portion of Route JJ between Benton County Route U and Tower Avenue north of Cole Camp will be closed to through traffic.
Interstate 49 North reopens after jack-knifed semi impacts traffic
Interstate 49 North has reopened at Peculiar Way on the Missouri side, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
Update: two local teens remain missing as search continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon. Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride. Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 […]
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
Knob Noster Woman Injured in JoCo Accident
A Knob Noster woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by 58-year-old Julie M. Kern of Knob Noster, was on Highway Y, east of Highway D (just southeast of WAFB) around 1 p.m. when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, rotated off the highway and into a ditch.
Want To Stroll Through This Missouri Garden This Winter? Yes! Trust Me!
We have a nice little lights display in Sedalia called Light Up Liberty. You can drive though it and it may help put you in the Christmas spirit. There are lots of light displays as the winter month and Christmas holiday comes upon us, and I think there is another one that will be worth your time. It is called Gardens Aglow at the Springfield Botanical Gardens.
The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevity
Augustus Sander House, Cole Camp, Missouri (2013).Photo byGoogle Maps. Historically known as the Augustus Sander House, this small dwelling at one time also belonged to Jacob and Annie Koch, and Frederich and Anna Brandt. The house is located at 408 West Jefferson Street in Cole Camp, Missouri. This one-and-a-half-story house was constructed around 1861. There was a rear ell added about 1875 (an ell is an addition to a structure that makes it look "L" shaped). In 1919, there was another expansion and around 1893, the front porch was added.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 15, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday morning, Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Missouri Avenue for a report of a physical disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with two female suspects. Each of the suspects stated that there had been no physical altercation, but there was evidence that an altercation had taken place. A primary physical aggressor could not be determined, so a 12 hour log was entered.
KMZU
Suspect in Harrisonville unlocked-vehicle thefts
HARRISONVILLE, MO - Harrisonville police say a suspect has been developed as part of an ongoing investigation into a number of thefts this week from unlocked vehicles. Police say some of the items have been recovered. Residents are urged to lock car doors when the vehicle is unattended, and remove any items left inside the car from plain view.
921news.com
Body Found South of Harrisonville Walmart
Friday morning, December 9th, a body was discovered hanging from a tree just south of the Harrisonville Walmart. Harrisonville Police Department Deputies arrived on scene shortly after 9 am and confirmed that it was a human body. A spokesman for the city said there appeared to be no sign of...
fox29.com
B-2 'stealth' bomber damaged after emergency landing at Missouri base
WHITEMAN AFB, Mo. - One of the U.S. Air Force’s few stealth bombers caught fire after an emergency landing at its home base in Missouri over the weekend, the military announced Monday. According to a brief statement by the 509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office at Whiteman Air Force...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 13, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Late Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Merriam Avenue on a vehicle for failing to signal a lane change. During the traffic stop, a passenger fled from the vehicle on foot. Deputies pursued the subject and took him into custody. The fleeing subject, Aaron Jason Brown, 40, of Columbia, left a bag of items in the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, a significant amount of methamphetamine, pills, and THC wax was located. Brown also had two warrants for his arrest out of the Probation and Parole Office on original charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Brown was transported to the BRHC by ambulance. Brown was later transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest in a Felony, two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Brown was held pending a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
Man Hiding in Back Seat Arrested for Felony Stealing
Deputies conducted an investigative traffic stop in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue on the evening of Dec. 10. During the traffic stop, Deputies identified a male subject hiding in the backseat as John W. Sant Sr., 41, of Smithton. Sant was discovered to have a Greene County warrant...
City of Sedalia Christmas Light Contest Results Listed
The City of Sedalia announced the winners of its 2022 Christmas Light Contest on Wednesday at 2 p.m. "Thanks to our judges from Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, we are pleased to announce the winners of Sedalia's 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest," read a press release.
mykdkd.com
Help Henry County Sheriff’s Department Find This Vehicle
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is very interested in finding this vehicle. As you can see, they have the same plate on the front and back but different expiration years. This vehicle was seen in the area of a recent air conditioner theft out on NW Hwy O. If you see or know where they can find this car, call 911. Yes, copper prices are up and these units are very vulnerable.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/14)
Charles G IV Parker of Clinton, MO was summoned/cited on 12/10/2022 for stealing/shoplifting. Jacob Thomas Smith of Urich, MO was arrested on 12/13/2022 for resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing.
Comments / 1