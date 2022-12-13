ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, MO

KMZU

Warsaw woman hospitalized in Benton County accident

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. – A Warsaw resident is seriously injured Wednesday morning after she was struck by another vehicle. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. on 65 Highway at Route BB. An eastbound traveling vehicle, driven by Roy W. Burnfin, 90, of Warsaw, failed to yield and pulled into the intersection. A northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 82-year-old Emma E. Collister, was struck and overturned after traveling off the right side of the roadway and striking a guardrail.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly Benton County woman seriously injured in crash north of Warsaw

An elderly Benton County woman is seriously injured in a crash about ten miles north of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Emma Collister, 82, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 65, at Route BB, Wednesday morning, when another driver failed to yield and pulled into her path. The two vehicles collided, causing Collister’s pickup truck to run off the side of the road, overturn and hit a guardrail.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Odessa Man Injured in Lafayette County Crash

An Odessa man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2013 Dodge Ram, driven by 50-year-old Roland L. Stillwell of Odessa, was on Missouri 131, north of I-70 around noon, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, then struck a culvert and overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Update: two local teens remain missing as search continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon. Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride. Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 […]
LEBANON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Knob Noster Woman Injured in JoCo Accident

A Knob Noster woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by 58-year-old Julie M. Kern of Knob Noster, was on Highway Y, east of Highway D (just southeast of WAFB) around 1 p.m. when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, rotated off the highway and into a ditch.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevity

Augustus Sander House, Cole Camp, Missouri (2013).Photo byGoogle Maps. Historically known as the Augustus Sander House, this small dwelling at one time also belonged to Jacob and Annie Koch, and Frederich and Anna Brandt. The house is located at 408 West Jefferson Street in Cole Camp, Missouri. This one-and-a-half-story house was constructed around 1861. There was a rear ell added about 1875 (an ell is an addition to a structure that makes it look "L" shaped). In 1919, there was another expansion and around 1893, the front porch was added.
COLE CAMP, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For December 15, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday morning, Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Missouri Avenue for a report of a physical disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with two female suspects. Each of the suspects stated that there had been no physical altercation, but there was evidence that an altercation had taken place. A primary physical aggressor could not be determined, so a 12 hour log was entered.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Suspect in Harrisonville unlocked-vehicle thefts

HARRISONVILLE, MO - Harrisonville police say a suspect has been developed as part of an ongoing investigation into a number of thefts this week from unlocked vehicles. Police say some of the items have been recovered. Residents are urged to lock car doors when the vehicle is unattended, and remove any items left inside the car from plain view.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
921news.com

Body Found South of Harrisonville Walmart

Friday morning, December 9th, a body was discovered hanging from a tree just south of the Harrisonville Walmart. Harrisonville Police Department Deputies arrived on scene shortly after 9 am and confirmed that it was a human body. A spokesman for the city said there appeared to be no sign of...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 13, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Late Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Merriam Avenue on a vehicle for failing to signal a lane change. During the traffic stop, a passenger fled from the vehicle on foot. Deputies pursued the subject and took him into custody. The fleeing subject, Aaron Jason Brown, 40, of Columbia, left a bag of items in the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, a significant amount of methamphetamine, pills, and THC wax was located. Brown also had two warrants for his arrest out of the Probation and Parole Office on original charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Brown was transported to the BRHC by ambulance. Brown was later transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest in a Felony, two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Brown was held pending a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

City of Sedalia Christmas Light Contest Results Listed

The City of Sedalia announced the winners of its 2022 Christmas Light Contest on Wednesday at 2 p.m. "Thanks to our judges from Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, we are pleased to announce the winners of Sedalia's 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest," read a press release.
SEDALIA, MO
mykdkd.com

Help Henry County Sheriff’s Department Find This Vehicle

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is very interested in finding this vehicle. As you can see, they have the same plate on the front and back but different expiration years. This vehicle was seen in the area of a recent air conditioner theft out on NW Hwy O. If you see or know where they can find this car, call 911. Yes, copper prices are up and these units are very vulnerable.
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/14)

Charles G IV Parker of Clinton, MO was summoned/cited on 12/10/2022 for stealing/shoplifting. Jacob Thomas Smith of Urich, MO was arrested on 12/13/2022 for resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing.
CLINTON, MO

