KYTV
Troopers investigate deadly crash on U.S. 60 near Mountain Grove, Mo., involving a pedestrian
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near Mountain Grove. Troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 60 around 2:30 a.m. Investigators say Rebecca Thompson, 63, died in the crash when she was struck by a semi while in the roadway.
houstonherald.com
Woman dies after struck by trailer-truck
A Mountain Grove woman died late Wednesday night after she was struck by a trailer-truck unit on U.S. 60, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said the eastbound 2007 Kenworth driven by Stephen W. Howell, 39, of Middleton, Tenn., struck the pedestrian in the roadway, Rebecca S. Thompson, 63, of Mountain Grove, at about 11:30 p.m. about one mile west of town.
kjluradio.com
Crawford County man seriously injured after he crashes while fleeing from officers
A Crawford County man is seriously injured in a crash while fleeing from officers in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Nicholas Jackson,24, of Cuba, was fleeing from law enforcement on I-44, near Rolla, Thursday morning, when he hit the back of another vehicle that had slowed down due to spike strips being on the road. Troopers say Jackson’s car then ran off the road, hit an embankment, crossed a grass separator, and overturned, coming to rest on the outer road of the interstate.
KRMS Radio
New Developments In Fatal Crash On Niangua Bridge
Several developments have occurred in the case of the December 4rd fatal crash on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County. The 3 vehicle incident left a Camdenton motorcyclist dead, and two other people as well as the man accused of causing the crash with injuries. Pronounced dead at the scene...
17-year-old from Dixon dies after single-car crash
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. — A teenager from Dixon was killed after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 14. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the 17-year-old was traveling westbound on Highway N around 10:30 p.m. when the SUV traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The SUV […]
933kwto.com
Teenager Dies in Crash, Car Fire in Maries County
The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash and car fire that caused the death of a 17-year-old in Maries County. Troopers say the crash occurred along Highway N Tuesday night near Highway 28, when investigators say the driver lost control and ran off the road. Shortly after the crash, reports...
houstonherald.com
Multiple charges for woman after accident west of Houston
A woman faces many charges following an accident Tuesday night near Highways 17 and AA west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jennifer M. Moebius, 40, of Springfield, was charged with felony habitual DWI, felony resisting arrest, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, failing to register a vehicle and having no insurance.
Two women accused of stealing catalytic converter arrested in Moniteau County
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were arrested Wednesday after they were accused of stealing a catalytic converter in Moniteau County. Lisa Owens, 39, and Hayli Breig, 19 – both of Chamois – were charged with felony stealing. No court dates have been set yet, according to Casenet. They are both held on a $25,000 bond, The post Two women accused of stealing catalytic converter arrested in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Family of man shot and killed by Webster County deputies files wrongful death lawsuit
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a man shot and killed by Webster County deputies has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Investigators say David Ray Williams ditched a stolen car near Diggins and took a rifle with him. They say he was shot in a tree stand after aiming the rifle at deputies.
myozarksonline.com
No students were injured in Lebanon bus wreck
No injuries were reported during a crash involving a Lebanon R3 School bus this morning. According to police, the school bus was headed north on Jefferson Avenue, and ran a red light. The collision happened when an SUV was traveling west on East Fourth and hit the bus as it passed through the intersection. Again no injuries were reported and all 3 children who were on the bus were transported to school.
KOMU
Highway 54 near Missouri River Bridge reopens after crash
JEFFERSON CITY — The westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 54 just east of the Missouri River Bridge have reopened following a multiple-vehicle accident. An alert from Jefferson City police said injuries were reported. It is not clear on the extent of those injuries. The alert came in around 4:40...
Arraignment held for person charged with several felonies after dog attacked Jefferson City police officer
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Pennsylvania resident who was arrested in Jefferson City earlier this week after their dogs attacked a police officer on Monday appeared in court Wednesday. Nicole Zeits, 45, appeared in the Cole County Circuit court by video from the Cole County Jail. They are being held without bond. Zeits was listed The post Arraignment held for person charged with several felonies after dog attacked Jefferson City police officer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
VIDEO: Huge Barge Sinks In Lake Of The Ozarks, With Skid Steer On It
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A barge and skid steer ended up at the bottom of the Lake on Tuesday, and the company that owns them is working to figure out why. Drone video sent to Lake Expo on Tuesday afternoon reveals two barges at the Lake of the Ozarks' 42 Mile Marker: one is floating, the other is barely visible as it rests on the Lake floor, near the shoreline. The barges and equipment on them are owned by Lake Ozark-based Horseshoe Bend Docks & Rip Rap Service. With its origins as a restaurant aboard a barge (called "The Barge"), beginning in 1972, the company has been building custom docks and installing rip rap to protect the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline from erosion for decades.
kjluradio.com
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding pair wanted on felony warrants
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a man and woman wanted on multiple felony warrants. Authorities say Matthew Morris is known to travel with Jennifer Phelps, and they are known to frequent the Laquey and Richland area, specifically on Highway W. Phelps also has several warrants.
kjluradio.com
Working smoke alarms alert Iberia family to early morning smoke in their HVAC system
A faulty HVAC system leads to an early morning house fire in Miller County. The Iberia Rural Fire Protection District reports it was called around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to investigate smoke in a house on Buechter Bridge Road just north of Iberia. When crews arrived, the family had already evacuated.
Mo. mom arrested after child falls into wood stove and suffers burns
LINN CREEK, Mo. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old mother faces several charges because she reportedly did not seek medical help for her child after the juvenile fell into a stove. According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, deputies received a call from a "concerned father" who said he learned his young child "suffered severe burns and that the mother had not sought medical care for the minor child." He reportedly asked deputies to conduct a welfare check at the home where the child lived with their mother on Canvasback Lane.
kjluradio.com
Phelps County drifter's murder trial moved to Pulaski County
A Phelps County murder suspect accused of murdering a man in a motel parking lot is granted a change of venue. Josue Martinez, of Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle, and two counts of armed criminal action for fatally stabbing Donald Wethy, Jr., 36, of St. James. It was last week when Martinez’ trial was moved to Pulaski County.
KRMS Radio
Camdenton BOA Approves Pay Increases
Another Lake Area city has granted its hourly workers a pay-raise. At their Tuesday evening session The Camdenton Board of Alderman approved an increase in starting pay of 75 cents an hour. Officials say it’s part of a continuing plan to attract and retain quality employees. It comes about...
kjluradio.com
Rolla woman reported missing, last seen the day after Thanksgiving
The Rolla Police Department is actively investigating a missing person case involving an adult female. Tonya Pratt, 53, of Rolla, was last seen the day after Thanksgiving at the Mission in Rolla. Police say Pratt may have traveled to the St. Louis area. She’s described as a white female, with...
houstonherald.com
Poynter to graduate from patrol academy
A Houston man will graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Thursday, Dec. 22. Nathaniel B. Poynter will be assigned to Zone 2, which includes Texas and Wright counties. The class reported on July 5, and will begin duties on Jan. 9. Lt. Gov. Mike...
