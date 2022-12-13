Read full article on original website
Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
mprnews.org
Elko New Market's plan to tap aquifer for bottled water plant draws residents' ire
Residents of the small town of Elko New Market are pushing back against a California company’s plan to build a bottled water plant in their community south of the Twin Cities in Scott County. Niagara Bottling is proposing to invest $125 million to build a 425,000-square-foot facility in the...
Toxic: 3M knew its chemicals were harmful decades ago, but didn’t tell the public, government
3M knew its chemicals were toxic decades ago, but didn’t tell the public or government, internal documents show. The post Toxic: 3M knew its chemicals were harmful decades ago, but didn’t tell the public, government appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Municipal Liquor Store Losses Topped $51K in 2021
A state audit released this week gives us a closer look at how Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores fared in 2021. Of the 212 in the state, Brooklyn Center suffered the greatest financial loss. “With the killing of Daunte Wright, both stores got looted. Everything got destroyed,” said Tom Agnes,...
Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker
A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
tcbmag.com
Pohlad Companies Selects Top Executives for United Properties
Minneapolis-based United Properties, a major real estate investment and development company in the Midwest, will enter 2023 with new leadership. United Properties on Wednesday announced Matt Van Slooten will lead the enterprise as CEO and Chris Pohlad was chosen to serve as chief of staff. The business is owned by Pohlad Companies.
mprnews.org
Asia Mall brings wide variety of cultures under one roof
On a Friday morning in Eden Prairie, Minn., the new Asia Mall has just opened for the day and is already busy with people ready to grab some food and do their grocery shopping. Located in a former Gander Mountain sporting goods store just off Interstate 494, organizers say Asia...
River Falls Journal
Building a legacy: CEO leading Anchor Paper in Hudson, River Falls
“When I think about making the bet on this place, I would have done it for sure knowing what I know now,” said Brooke Lee, CEO of Anchor Paper Company. It is likely that a lot of people, inside and outside the paper industry, including the employees at Anchor Paper and River Valley Converting would say the same thing today meaning, they would bet on Brooke Lee.
Amazon workers launch union drive at Minnesota fulfillment center
After years of scattershot walk-outs and demonstrations, workers at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Shakopee have begun an effort to unionize the warehouse and legally force the retail giant to negotiate with them Union organizers at the warehouse are collecting union cards for Amazon Labor Union Minnesota, which is affiliated with the first and only unionized […] The post Amazon workers launch union drive at Minnesota fulfillment center appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
As transit agencies cut service, people in wheelchairs get stranded
One day in late August, a Metro Transit driver of a Route 18 bus, which runs between Minneapolis and Bloomington on Nicollet Avenue, told Leroy Mitchell to get off of his scooter-style wheelchair or disembark to make room for riders boarding an already-crowded bus. Mitchell, a south Minneapolis resident, wasn’t able to. “I said [to […] The post As transit agencies cut service, people in wheelchairs get stranded appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Elko New Market residents rally against proposed water bottling plant
The Elko New Market City Council is set to vote Thursday, Dec. 15 on a proposal by California-based Niagara Bottling to construct a 425,000-square-foot water bottling plant in the city. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A proposed water bottling plant in Scott County is being met...
Smoking In Your Own Car Is Still Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll still be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
There must be something in the water
People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Here's how much more snow is possible through Friday night in Minnesota
UPDATE: Snow emergencies have been declared in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and many other metro cities. The North Shore of Lake Superior continues to get slammed by a powerful winter storm, but snow is also accumulating everywhere else in Minnesota and up to 8 more inches could pile up in some places by the time the snow is done Friday night.
realtynewsreport.com
Hines Tower Rising Next to Minnesota Twins Field
MINNEAPOLIS – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Hines has signed a key tenant in its new North Loop Green, a mixed-use development adjacent to Target Field stadium, home of the Minnesota Twins. Located in downtown Minneapolis, the transit-oriented development, served by a transit rail line, is under construction...
fox9.com
Kia and Hyundai thefts: At least 9 federal lawsuits have been filed in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis’ new police chief is warning the public the thefts of Kias and Hyundais have increased tenfold in his city, and the thieves are often children. The Minneapolis Police Department is the latest department to warn of a TikTok challenge showing young people how to...
fox9.com
Large Niagara water bottling plant proposal draws strong opposition in Scott County
ELKO NEW MARKET, Minn. (FOX 9) - A proposed large-scale water bottling plant south of the metro is generating opposition in the Scott County community of Elko New Market. Niagara Bottling wants to build a 425,000-square-foot facility in a new industrial park along I-35 the city hopes to expand in the coming years.
mprnews.org
Future of Us: After three historic years, what's next for downtown Minneapolis?
This story is part of an All Things Considered series called “Future of Us,” exploring how a pandemic, a murder and a city on fire have changed us and our path forward. LaSalle Plaza in downtown Minneapolis is up for auction. Final bids are due Wednesday. The 30-story...
