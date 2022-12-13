ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Municipal Liquor Store Losses Topped $51K in 2021

A state audit released this week gives us a closer look at how Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores fared in 2021. Of the 212 in the state, Brooklyn Center suffered the greatest financial loss. “With the killing of Daunte Wright, both stores got looted. Everything got destroyed,” said Tom Agnes,...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker

A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

Pohlad Companies Selects Top Executives for United Properties

Minneapolis-based United Properties, a major real estate investment and development company in the Midwest, will enter 2023 with new leadership. United Properties on Wednesday announced Matt Van Slooten will lead the enterprise as CEO and Chris Pohlad was chosen to serve as chief of staff. The business is owned by Pohlad Companies.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Asia Mall brings wide variety of cultures under one roof

On a Friday morning in Eden Prairie, Minn., the new Asia Mall has just opened for the day and is already busy with people ready to grab some food and do their grocery shopping. Located in a former Gander Mountain sporting goods store just off Interstate 494, organizers say Asia...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
River Falls Journal

Building a legacy: CEO leading Anchor Paper in Hudson, River Falls

“When I think about making the bet on this place, I would have done it for sure knowing what I know now,” said Brooke Lee, CEO of Anchor Paper Company. It is likely that a lot of people, inside and outside the paper industry, including the employees at Anchor Paper and River Valley Converting would say the same thing today meaning, they would bet on Brooke Lee.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Minnesota Reformer

Amazon workers launch union drive at Minnesota fulfillment center

After years of scattershot walk-outs and demonstrations, workers at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Shakopee have begun an effort to unionize the warehouse and legally force the retail giant to negotiate with them Union organizers at the warehouse are collecting union cards for Amazon Labor Union Minnesota, which is affiliated with the first and only unionized […] The post Amazon workers launch union drive at Minnesota fulfillment center appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Minnesota Reformer

As transit agencies cut service, people in wheelchairs get stranded

One day in late August, a Metro Transit driver of a Route 18 bus, which runs between Minneapolis and Bloomington on Nicollet Avenue, told Leroy Mitchell to get off of his scooter-style wheelchair or disembark to make room for riders boarding an already-crowded bus.  Mitchell, a south Minneapolis resident, wasn’t able to. “I said [to […] The post As transit agencies cut service, people in wheelchairs get stranded appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
realtynewsreport.com

Hines Tower Rising Next to Minnesota Twins Field

MINNEAPOLIS – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Hines has signed a key tenant in its new North Loop Green, a mixed-use development adjacent to Target Field stadium, home of the Minnesota Twins. Located in downtown Minneapolis, the transit-oriented development, served by a transit rail line, is under construction...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

