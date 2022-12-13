Read full article on original website
KRMS Radio
Powerboat Racer Faces Charges Of Fraud In Telemarketing Operation
A well known power boat racer with ties to The Lake Area has pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Federal prosecutors say in online documents that Russel Rahm, known to friends and fans as Rusty, led a telemarketing operation that employed dozens of people – now also charged – that defrauded around 150,000 people of over 300-million dollars over a 20-year period.
KRMS Radio
New Developments In Fatal Crash On Niangua Bridge
Several developments have occurred in the case of the December 4rd fatal crash on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County. The 3 vehicle incident left a Camdenton motorcyclist dead, and two other people as well as the man accused of causing the crash with injuries. Pronounced dead at the scene...
KRMS Radio
More Scam Warnings Coming From Area Sheriff’s Offices
Tis the season for another scam…this time it’s dealing with company emails. The scam was reported at KRMS Radio when the bookkeeping department received an email supposedly from one of the employees requesting what information is needed to divert direct deposit payroll. The email had partial identifiers from...
KRMS Radio
MODOT Advises Alternate Routes Due To Road Construction In Benton County
MO-DOT wants drivers who use a couple of highways in Benton County to be aware of some work next week that will affect their travels. Next Tuesday December 20th between 8 AM and 3 PM the portion of Route JJ between Benton County Route U and Tower Avenue north of Cole Camp will be closed to through traffic.
KRMS Radio
Christmas On The Lake
KRMS RADIO & TV and Celebration Cruises present Christmas on the Lake. Cruise on The Celebration from the Dam this Thursday, Friday & Saturday. Enjoy Christmas decorations and feel the Lake Christmas spirit that benefits local charities. 2 boats on Thursday, Entertainment by Levi Chapman on one boat & Emmy...
KRMS Radio
Lake Ozark Gives First Round Approval To Change Zoning Ordinances For Nightly Rentals
The Lake Ozark Board of Alderman gave a proposal to change zoning ordinances to allow nightly rentals in residential neighborhoods a first reading last night, and then voted to support it. The vote was 4 to 2 which means the measure will go to a second reading and face a...
