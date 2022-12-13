ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, MO

KRMS Radio

Powerboat Racer Faces Charges Of Fraud In Telemarketing Operation

A well known power boat racer with ties to The Lake Area has pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Federal prosecutors say in online documents that Russel Rahm, known to friends and fans as Rusty, led a telemarketing operation that employed dozens of people – now also charged – that defrauded around 150,000 people of over 300-million dollars over a 20-year period.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KRMS Radio

New Developments In Fatal Crash On Niangua Bridge

Several developments have occurred in the case of the December 4rd fatal crash on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County. The 3 vehicle incident left a Camdenton motorcyclist dead, and two other people as well as the man accused of causing the crash with injuries. Pronounced dead at the scene...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

More Scam Warnings Coming From Area Sheriff’s Offices

Tis the season for another scam…this time it’s dealing with company emails. The scam was reported at KRMS Radio when the bookkeeping department received an email supposedly from one of the employees requesting what information is needed to divert direct deposit payroll. The email had partial identifiers from...
KRMS Radio

Christmas On The Lake

KRMS RADIO & TV and Celebration Cruises present Christmas on the Lake. Cruise on The Celebration from the Dam this Thursday, Friday & Saturday. Enjoy Christmas decorations and feel the Lake Christmas spirit that benefits local charities. 2 boats on Thursday, Entertainment by Levi Chapman on one boat & Emmy...
OSAGE BEACH, MO

