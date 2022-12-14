ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Sandy Hook shooting survivor, now 18, looks back in "Note to Self"

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CNhTb_0jib6eJA00

Wednesday marks 10 years since a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, killed 26 people, including 20 children.

Isaiah Márquez-Greene was just 8 years old when he survived the shooting. His sister, Ana Grace Márquez-Greene, was one of those killed.

Now an 18-year-old, Isaiah shares a moving note to his younger self about his life loss in the "CBS Mornings" series Note to Self.

Dear Isaiah,

You're eight years old. You are the light in the eyes of your mother, father, and your sister. You weren't born into a rich family, but you have a rich family history. You are a proud descendant of enslaved people. Your parents teach you so much about your Puerto Rican and Black heritage. You are surrounded by family and friends in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. When I look at you, Isaiah, I see a smart, funny young kid who loves hockey, Star Wars, sharks, Legos, and God. Hold on to the lessons you learn from Him; you will desperately need them.

You have been living in Winnipeg, Manitoba for three years. Your father got an exciting job there as a music professor. But in the summer of 2012, you will leave Winnipeg and move back home to Connecticut. On a cold, dreary morning just weeks before Christmas, your 6-year-old sister Ana, your best friend, will be killed at Sandy Hook School.  You, Isaiah, will somehow escape the building. But once out, you will all need a lot of help. Your friends from Canada and from SHS will be the first to come. They will come to play with you so you won't be alone. You will fly to Los Angeles for a Kings hockey game. You will meet Stevie Wonder and he'll dedicate a song to Ana in the middle of Madison Square Garden. You will also still be required to make your bed. And study hard. You can take comfort in that even on the days your parents won't want to get up—they will get up for you.

Isaiah, this terrible thing will happen, but you will be so much more than a Sandy Hook shooting survivor. Your parents will let you be a kid, but insist you be a kid with big dreams. You will still love music and play hockey. You will find your own voice, even speaking alongside Bernice King and earning a spot at one of the most prestigious boarding schools in the country. While there, you'll become a student leader, in a role earned by only 12 students in the senior class. You will be fluent in Spanish. When you get older, you're gonna want to practice law to help kids and families like yours.

The Sandy Hook School shooting will change your life. You will go from a loved big brother with a 24/7 sidekick to an only child in under ten minutes. And I won't lie, it will leave you lonely and it won't ever stop hurting. However, you will prevail. Imagining who she would be if she were still here will keep her alive in your heart because you knew her better than anyone else did. That's what will help you in your toughest moments.

Remember the time Ana sang along as you played "Come thou Almighty King" on the piano? Remember how she sat next to you on that bench, and you played like you had all the time in the world?

Isaiah, hold strongly to these memories, as they will soon become some of the only memories you'll have of your sister.

As you grow up and deal with your loss, one of the biggest struggles you'll have is telling others about it. In fact, sometimes you'll choose to tell new people you're an only child when they ask. You'll still think about Ana all the time, but any words you have to say about her will be unable to come out of your mouth. Don't feel bad about that.

One day you'll begin to realize that another way you can keep her alive is through your words about her. The words will come. You will learn that by keeping her alive, you are calling attention to all those who have senselessly lost their lives due to gun violence and the inaction of our nation's leaders.

One day you will no longer be eight. You'll have a life to sort out. You will have to decide what kind of person you will want to be despite the pain you carry. You will also have to use wisdom in choosing the company you keep. But throughout your young life, you will have the blessing of good friends. Friends who will be with you in the tough times.

As an 18-year-old, you still won't know where life is gonna take you. But you should always remember you have a community: Your friends, your family, your God, and your sister, still sitting next to you on the piano bench.

One day you will sit where I am - waiting to hear from colleges. You will be a Sandy Hook survivor - but you will also be a regular kid. You will be more than ready to start your adult life and meet new friends. You will tell them, when it's right, about the sister who sang when you played the piano.

Comments / 7

KMOM2THREE
2d ago

You can remember, mourn, and think of your lost loved ones. They are resting in peace. They will always be a part of your life. They brought you love and happiness. You honor their memory, by remembering who they were, and the joy they brought to your life.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

Sandy Hook survivor speaks out 10 years later

17-year-old Sandy Hook elementary school shooting survivor Cyrena Arokium speaks with "CNN This Morning" ten years after the shooting that left 20 first-graders and six adults dead.
CBS New York

10 years after Sandy Hook, what's the state of US gun laws?

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- Ten years after Sandy Hook, and so many other mass shootings, what is the state of gun laws in the United States?It's an issue that the parents of many Sandy Hook victims have worked on, in hopes of preventing more massacres.The morning of Dec. 14, 2012, would be the last time Nicole Hockley and Mark Barden ever saw their youngest children, 6-year-old Dylan Hockley and 7-year-old Daniel Barden."Dylan was this gorgeous little boy with these gigantic blue eyes ... He was just an absolute joy," Hockley said. "I still can't wrap my head around that it's ten...
NEWTOWN, CT
TheDailyBeast

Beaten Club Q Shooting Suspect Looks Worse for Wear in Court

A booking photo of suspected Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich, released by police Wednesday, showed a face littered with cuts, scrapes, bruises, and a pronounced black eye leftover from the senseless attack that claimed five lives and injured another 18 people in Colorado Springs. The injuries are reportedly from the brave actions of patrons, including Army vet Richard Fierro, who said he tackled the gunman, ripped his handgun away, and repeatedly pistol whipped him, leaving them both covered in blood until cops arrived. Fierro said a club performer also kicked Aldrich with her high heel as she ran by him. Aldrich appeared in court via video for the first time Wednesday, slumped over in a wheelchair in a jumpsuit. On Monday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers described the actions of Fierro and a second bystander, who potentially saved dozens of lives, as nothing short of heroic.Read it at ABC News
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
Nik

Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass Shooter

Five people were killed and 18 were wounded in the Colorado Springs attack that occurred over the weekend at Club Q, which is an LGBTQ nightclub. The shooter has been identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who identifies by they/them pronouns. Since then new details have emerged that paint a bigger picture of who Aldrich is and how his future was shaped.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
TheDailyBeast

Slain Idaho College Students Called Mystery Man 10 Times Before Their Death

Two of the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death last weekend had called a mystery man 10 times just an hour before they were murdered, according to the sister of one of the victims. Kaylee Goncalves began calling the mystery number seven times between 2:26 and 2:52 a.m. Sunday, her sister told Inside Edition. Madison Mogen called the same number three times between 2:44 and 2:52 a.m, the sister said. Police believe the murder of the 21-year-olds, along with Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, happened between 3 and 4 a.m. that morning while they were “likely sleeping.” Each victim was stabbed multiple times, and the suspect is still at large. Police haven’t revealed a specific motive, but described the killings as targeted.Read it at NY Post
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Figures seen walking in background of video taken near Idaho crime scene

While authorities have dismissed the significance of bodycam video showing cops stopping suspected underage drinkers on the day of the Idaho student murders, eagle-eyed online sleuths have noticed a detail they may have missed. Several shadowy figures can be seen walking in the background of the footage, which was shot around 2:50 a.m. Nov. 13, about a tenth of a mile from the home where the four University of Idaho students were murdered, Fox News reported. Three students who were stopped by plainclothes officers were not involved in the brutal crime and the footage was of no evidentiary value to investigators, police...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS DFW

Melissa Highsmith, missing for 51 years, found in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It's an early Christmas miracle for one Fort Worth family. A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth this week, her family announced Sunday.Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at her parents' Fort Worth home in 1971. She was just 22 months old at the time of her disappearance.Over the next 51 years, Highsmith's family and police searched diligently for her, even following up on recent tips about possible sightings in North Carolina. In the end, however, Melissa was found living in Fort Worth under the name...
FORT WORTH, TX
Daily News

Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police

An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
BRONX, NY
TMZ.com

Trans Woman Stomped Colorado Gunman with Heels During LGBTQ Club Shooting

7:47 AM PT -- 11/22 -- A drag queen who says she was performing at Club Q the night of the shooting has tweeted out and corrected Richard's story, saying it was a trans woman, and not a drag queen, who stomped Aldrich out. She continues, "I also want to make it clear, I don’t think Richard knew that she’s not a drag performer. But now that we know, let’s correct it."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
138K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy