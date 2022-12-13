Read full article on original website
supplychain247.com
Uber Freight and Volvo Autonomous Solutions herald new strategic partnership
With an eye on a multi-phase commercial and technology partnership to deploy Volvo Autonomous Solutions’ (V.A.S.) autonomous transport solution on the its network, San Francisco-based Uber Freight said this week it will be one of Volvo’s first customers to pilot its hub-to-hub autonomous offering, in which Volvo will provide autonomous freight capacity to Uber Freight shippers on select routes, starting in Texas.
supplychain247.com
Trimble acquires Transporean in major deal, for nearly $2 billion
Earlier this week, Westminster, Colo.-based Trimble, a provider of end-to-end technology solutions to for-hire motor carriers, private fleets, freight brokerage, and third-party logistics providers, announced it has agreed to acquire Ulm, Germany-based cloud-based transportation management software platform Transporean in an all-cash transaction. The purchase price was around $1.99 billion (USD),...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
The busiest port in America is no longer on the West Coast
For the past 22 years, the Port of Los Angeles has been the busiest container port in North America, moving around 10 million cargo containers filled with goods for Americans and bringing in roughly half a billion dollars in revenue each year to the state of California. But for the past three months, the Port of New York and New Jersey has been No. 1.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Enphase announces plans to start U.S. inverter manufacturing lines in 2023
On a Nov. 30 webinar with ROTH Capital Partners, Enphase CEO Badri Kothandaraman announced the company plans to start four to six new U.S. manufacturing lines in 2023. Enphase will be working with three contract manufacturers, two of which are current partners, to produce 4.8 to 7.2 GWAC of U.S. microinverters per year.
Elon Musk has sold nearly $40 billion of Tesla stock in under 14 months. That figure dwarfs the automaker's profits and rivals its underlying value.
Elon Musk has disposed of almost $40 billion of Tesla stock in under 14 months. That figure vastly exceeds Tesla's $9 billion of net income in the nine months to September. Musk appears to have sold Tesla shares to cover tax bills, buy Twitter, and service debts. Following his sales...
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Continental tracks rubber supply chain to verify responsible sourcing
KORBACH, Germany (BRAIN) — Continental Tires teamed with a digital tracking platform to develop a technology to verify the origin of responsibly sourced natural rubber at every stage of the supply chain leading to the customer. Security Matters, the tracking platform developer, specializes in digital tracking by using unalterable...
supplychain247.com
International, domestic pressure grows on trucking industry to reduce emissions
The pressure is building for the U.S. trucking industry to reduce carbon-related emissions from heavy trucks, both long-haul and drayage. At an international meeting called COP27 in Copenhagen, Denmark, in mid-November, the U.S. signed onto a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) that includes an interim target of converting 30% of medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales to zero emissions by 2030.
Billionaire David Rubenstein says inflation won’t fall significantly until the unemployment rate is almost double what it is now
“The Fed cannot say publicly what I can say, and what others have said, which is that until we get unemployment to about 6%, we’re not likely to get inflation down appreciably,” he said.
globalspec.com
Significant investment and expansion at Heraeus Noblelight UK to meet customer demand
Following significant investment from their German parent company, Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. will re-locate their production and research facilities to larger, purpose-designed premises in Northstowe, North Cambridge, U.K., This will expand production capacity to reduce lead times for their world-renowned, high technology flashlamps and flash systems. Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. managing director,...
3DPrint.com
Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
supplychain247.com
2023 equipment leasing: 4.2% expansion in equipment and software Investment predicted
In what is likely to be a more challenging year for both the economy and the equipment finance industry, the 2023 forecast for equipment and software investment growth is 4.2%, according to the 2023 Equipment Leasing & Finance U.S. Economic Outlook report. The report released today by the Equipment Leasing...
supplychain247.com
The Advanced Energy Council, MHI’s newest industry group, launches
MHI is launching a new Industry Group, the Advanced Energy Council (AEC), focused on advanced energy solutions including lithium-ion batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, and other technologies and accessories. AEC is opening membership enrollment for charter members now through December 31, 2022. The group’s mission is to uplift and promote the...
CNBC
Grocery delivery firm Getir acquires embattled rival Gorillas as industry consolidates
Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...
electrek.co
Einride secures half a billion in additional financing to support its autonomous freight EVs
Autonomous and EV freight technology company Einride announced its future has been hardened by $500 million in financing. The mobility company intends to use the fresh funds that also includes a Series C equity raise to support all-electric truck production and expand the development of its autonomous and digital fleet management technology.
marketplace.org
By 2025, coal will no longer be the main way to generate the world’s electricity
The International Energy Agency released a report this week saying renewables would overtake coal and become the world’s biggest source of electricity generation by 2025. Coal generates more than a third of the world’s electricity, more than any other source, but the International Energy Agency said that’s going to change soon.
mhwmag.com
First Financial Equipment Leasing expands operations in Canada following acquisition of NorFund Capital
First Financial Equipment Leasing (FFEL), a provider of equipment financing solutions and a member company of JA Mitsui Leasing Ltd (JAML), announces a strategic expansion into Canada with the acquisition of NorFund Capital. Based in Toronto, Canada, NorFund Capital is an independent leasing company specializing in capital equipment, solar and alternative energy, and vendor finance programs.
ship-technology.com
Leading Internet of Things (IoT) companies for the shipping industry
The Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the growing trends in many industries, including the shipping industry. IoT in the shipping industry has revolutionised the sector by providing real-time data that helps in optimising shipping operations. IoT-enabled devices such as sensors and GPS trackers provide useful data that can...
CNBC
How corn fuels the U.S. economy
There's a reason people refer to corn as yellow gold. In 2021, the United States' corn crop was worth over $86 billion. According to the USDA, The U.S. is largest consumer, producer and exporter of corn in the world. It's not just what we eat. Corn is in what we buy and how we fuel up. And these days, the rest of the world relies on U.S. corn, too. At $2.2 billion in 2019, corn is the most heavily subsidized of all crops. Here's how the U.S. started fueling its economy with corn.
gcaptain.com
KPI OceanConnect on Asia’s marine fuels market
By Jesper Sørensen, Managing Director of KPI OceanConnect Singapore and Susanna Lai, Managing Director of KPI OceanConnect Hong Kong. Shipping’s energy transition is a defining time for the industry. Transformative in how global supply chains operate, with myriad risks for those that fail to adapt, but also great opportunities for organisations that seize the potential change always brings.
