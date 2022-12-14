ASTORIA — Northwest country, folk and bluegrass music will take the stage in a performance by The Pine Hearts, set for 6 p.m. Sunday at Fort George Brewery. The trio, made up of songwriter and guitarist Joey Capoccia, bassist Dean Shakked and mandolinist Derek McSwain, takes influence from the ever-changing environment of the Northwest, with a bit of the region's punk scene added in.

