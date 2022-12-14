Read full article on original website
Make Music Winter brings solstice delight to Astoria
ASTORIA — Make Music Winter, a celebration for musicians of all experience levels, will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Ten Fifteen Theater. Coinciding with the winter solstice, this event coincides with Make Music Day happenings held across the United States. Last year, more than 35 cities organized events commemorating the day.
Hear Northwest country, folk, bluegrass at Fort George
ASTORIA — Northwest country, folk and bluegrass music will take the stage in a performance by The Pine Hearts, set for 6 p.m. Sunday at Fort George Brewery. The trio, made up of songwriter and guitarist Joey Capoccia, bassist Dean Shakked and mandolinist Derek McSwain, takes influence from the ever-changing environment of the Northwest, with a bit of the region's punk scene added in.
Cannon Beach History Museum to host holiday party, reading
CANNON BEACH – Holiday festivities will abound at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The museum will have kid-friendly arts and crafts, a hot chocolate bar and a visit from Santa, as well as face painting and story time with Cannon Beach author Bee Sandness, formerly Bee Dugan, reading from her children's book "Caesar the No Drama Llama."
Piano, flute concert will feature Christmas selections in Cannon Beach
CANNON BEACH — Pianist Jennifer Goodenberger and flutist Shelley Loring will return to Cannon Beach Community Church for a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday. The show will feature holiday favorites performed on piano and flute, as well as original compositions and an opportunity for caroling with audience participation.
Brother-sister roles remain as the years change at Ilwaco High School
ILWACO, Wash. — The Ilwaco High School Drama Club will present “Mutually Assured Destruction” at the Black Box Theater, with performances scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The play features 10 vignettes about brothers and sisters from the 1920s to...
