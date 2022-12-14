Read full article on original website
CNN Journalist Announces She’s Moving to NY to Deliver Baby Due to Horrific Statistics About Black Women During Childbirth
OkayMedia CEO and former CNN anchor Isha Sesay made national headlines last month after she revealed she was set to give birth without a partner at the age of 46. Now as she awaits her delivery date she says she is leaving Los Angeles and moving to New York due to “concerns in healthcare” specifically as it relates to the morbid statistics about Black women and childbirth.
Black Woman Who Identified as Transgender Brutally Murdered
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has penned a letter after a 29-year-old transgender Black woman was violently killed in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year. Kandii Redd, known affectionately as Dee Dee, was tragically attacked and murdered because of her gender identity. Known as Kamila Marie Swann, the woman has now become at least the 25th transgender or non-conforming gender person to die this year.
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Filmed Physically Abusing Michael: Why Did 90 Day Fiance Conceal the Footage?
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers were relieved to see Michael Ilesanmi consider leaving Angela Deem. It’s not just that she’s a bad person. Viewers have witnessed her emotionally and verbally abuse him. On this season, and in years past. But, as many had suspected, Angela’s abuse...
Shanquella Robinson's death is being investigated as a femicide, a crime that only 16 countries recognize despite gender-based violence being a global issue
The US does not differentiate femicide from homicide, but prosecutors in Mexico are looking into 25-year-old Robinson's death as femicide.
KOMU
Police have identified the 5 people killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting
The man suspected of killing five people and wounding 17 others at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub will face multiple murder and hate crime charges, court records show. Police have identified the deceased victims as Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Derrick Rump. One of the...
Dad on teen son: "His girlfriend stayed over and hasn't left in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Parenting teens is filled with challenges, and navigating relationships is one of the most significant hurdles for parents. Whether it's about telling them to wait on dating or allowing them to go out with someone, there will always be difficult conversations, side looks, or annoying moments.
allthatsinteresting.com
Alleged Serial Killer Jeremy Skibicki Charged With Murdering Four Indigenous Women In Canada
Jeremy Skibicki's online presence was allegedly rife with antisemitic, misogynistic, and white supremacist vitriol. A Winnipeg man who was charged in the death of an Indigenous woman earlier this year now faces charges relating to three additional deaths. The alleged serial killer, 35-year-old Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, is in police...
3 of polygamous "prophet" leader's 20 wives charged with kidnapping: "These women have proven that they will stop at nothing"
Federal authorities on Wednesday charged three of a self-declared prophet's wives with kidnapping and impeding a foreseeable prosecution after eight girls associated with the polygamous group fled from state foster care. Naomi Bistline and Donnae Barlow appeared in federal magistrate court in Flagstaff on Wednesday. They remain jailed and have...
31 Hilariously Exasperated Parents Who Are Hanging On By A Thread This Christmas
"‘Tis the season to sit through a two-hour Christmas program to catch your kid’s 90-second performance."
I threw a chaotic party for total strangers from a dating app — and it was surprisingly successful
Ahead of the holidays, Kat Delaney and her girlfriends had an idea — throw a party, but for total strangers. The rules were simple: Delaney, 24, and her pals would each bring a guy to the soiree, but with one key difference from one of the group’s normal shindigs: their plus one had to found on a dating app. There could be no prior connections with anyone attending. After wrangling 15 willing men to attend the event, held at a share house in Santa Barbara, the Dec. 2 party was a huge success. It resulted in three three second dates...
Male gamers pose as women online in new study, are abused beyond belief
Women in Games Argentina conducted a study where professional male Valorant players entered matches while using a voice modulator to sound like women. The result? A shocking severity of verbal abuse, death threats and frustration purely based on their "gender." Unfortunately, this is something that every female gamer could tell...
MedicalXpress
Why women sometimes stay with abusers: Insights from a Nigerian study
Domestic violence is a public health problem in most parts of the world. A 2021 United Nations report showed that one in three women aged 15-49 years in sub-Saharan Africa had experienced one form of violence or another by an intimate partner. The Nigerian government has set up policies and...
The celebrity rape trials of Danny Masterson and Paul Haggis heavily invoked the Church of Scientology— but key accusations about the Church's alleged machinations didn't appear to move juries
"This jury deadlock is a victory for Danny Masterson even if it falls short of an acquittal," defense attorney Joshua Ritter told Insider.
booktrib.com
BookTrib’s Bites: Exciting Stories for the Holidays
This book has been called by Literary Titan “as enticing as the Shakespearian classic Romeo and Juliet, maybe more.” Labeled “an engrossing drama” by The Prairies Book Review, this is a story about love in a maze of social, religious, and political obstacles. After his love...
booktrib.com
Two Birds, One Book: A Financial Consultant’s Informative and Inspiring Story of Second Chances
Looking for a book on financial advice? What about a story of a recent widow finding community and security in her life? The Nightingale, written by real estate professional and financial consultant Tony Lopes, is all that and more. As protagonist Adelia adjusts to her new home in the Savannah...
Canada: unidentified victim of alleged serial killer given name Buffalo Woman
Community members bestow name amid fears that the woman, who is believed to be Indigenous, would remain nameless
parentingforbrain.com
Why Abusive Parents Maltreat and How To Break The Cycle Of Abuse
| Risk Factors That Cause Parents To Abuse | Effects Of Abuse (Statistics) | Protective Factors | How To Break The Cycle |. Abuse from parents can take many forms. There are times when it is obvious and other times when it is difficult to detect. The five types of...
This season, women can be found simmering in patriarchal systems — and fighting back
'She Said,' 'God's Creatures,' 'The Wonder' are just a few of the many releases telling stories front-loaded with women who are navigating the male-dominated worlds they live in with an unwillingness to back down.
