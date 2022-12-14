Read full article on original website
Gorman to officially join council Wednesday
In its final meeting of the year, the Ridgecrest City Council will certify the Nov. 8 election results. The item is on the consent calendar, which means it must be pulled in order to be discussed. According to Kern County election results certified Dec. 8, Eric Bruen was re-elected to...
Les Wood receives 35-year employee service award
City employee Les Wood received recognition for his 35 years with public works during the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Dec. 7. Council Member Peggy Breeden presented the award, adding that she asked to do so because she has been friends with Wood for over 40 years after meeting him when he worked at the Country Feed Barn in Inyokern.
Recruiting and retaining: What we can do as a community
(This is part 6 in a series involving economic concerns found locally by Scott O'Neil, IWV Economic Development Corporation.) In the first five installments of this series, we examined the broader challenges of employee recruitment and retention by our local businesses and industry. We found that some challenges lie within the realm of control of our employers, but many more are outside this sphere. Although we cannot address every barrier, like our remoteness or state taxes, I’ll look at some factors we have more influence over and what we as a community might do about these. If we want to strengthen our quality of life and offer more compelling reasons someone chooses to come and stay here, it is all of our responsibility. We have to be a proactive community that is engaged with everyone helping.
Ridgecrest Lions Club to participate in Student Speakers Contest
The Ridgecrest Lions Club is once again participating in the California State Wide Student Speakers Contest. The topic this year: “Social Media - Connects Us or Isolates Us?”. This Contest is open to all high school students, 9th-12th grade, and a California resident. This includes foreign exchange students of...
Measure P funds to help reopen Ridgecrest community pool
The one-cent sales tax for the city of Ridgecrest passed by over 10% of the vote during the midterm election. The new measure will help revitalized community landmarks, like the John Pinney pool.
Christmas Tree Village raises $17k to support hospital programs
Christmas Tree Village lifted holiday spirits and raised support for the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Foundation on Saturday. Nearly 200 members of the community came out to view, vote, and bid on the trees decorated by various RRH departments, businesses and service organizations. The “RRH Favorite” award went to a Beetlejuice-themed...
RMES help music students take trip to Hawaii
Recently, RMES presented the music students at Burroughs High School with a donation for $5,000 to help support their trip to Hawaii. From left: Kimm Washburn (RMES board member), BHS music students and BHS Band Director Brian Cosner were on hand for the donation. Anyone wishing to help contribute to...
Talking Trash: City gives the latest on organic trash regulations
Ridgecrest residents may be wondering about new, smaller trash bins that have appeared (or will appear) in front of their houses recently. What are they and why are they there?. The short answer is the new bins, technically called "carts," are being distributed as part of the transition to a...
Letter to the editor: Our community home for Christmas
The Salvation Army celebrates Christmas by caring for those in need in our community. Through your generous giving to our Kettles out in front of Stater Brothers and Walmart, we collectively raise the funds needed for an entire year of service programs in just six weeks. The Bell Ringers you see outside of stores are volunteers and we are still in need of community bell ringers thru Christmas Eve. Register to ring for a two hour shift at volunteer.usawest.org.
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 12/19/2022 – 12/23/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of December 19 – December 23, 2022. There will be no work on the state highway system on Thursday and Friday due...
Big Lots announces store closure
Big Lots has announced it will be closing the Ridgecrest store in January. "We review our store portfolio on an ongoing basis and sometimes decide, for a variety of business reasons, to close or relocate. We are grateful to all our customers for shopping with us over the years and invite them to continue shopping with us online at biglots.com," wrote Joshua Chaney, Big Lots public representative, in an email Monday.
Winter Solstice event at the Maturango Museum
The winter solstice is just around the corner and the Maturango Museum is having a “Winter Solstice” event. This event takes place on the day of the winter solstice, Dec. 21, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This day marks the beginning of winter and is the shortest day of the year.
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Dec. 14
Officer initiated activity at Tennis Courts, E French Av, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Citation. Officer initiated activity at Tennis Courts, E French Av, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Checks Ok. 07:41 TRAFFIC STOP 2212140003. Officer initiated activity at Burroughs High School, E French Av, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Citation. 00:11 PRISONER TRANSPORT 2212140008. Occurred...
PHOTO GALLERY: Children's Christmas parade spreads Peace, Love & Joy
The 53rd Annual Children's Christmas Parade was enjoyed by large crowds early Saturday morning in downtown Ridgecrest. Although the temperatures were chilly, clear skies and calm weather greeted the parade marchers and was enjoyed by everyone. Each year, the Ridgecrest Elks Lodge #1913 works hard to put on the parade...
Burroughs boys soccer draw with Warriors on the road
The Burroughs boys soccer team continued its three game road trip visiting Tehachapi on Wednesday, December 14th. The Burros left Tehachapi with a 2-2 draw after playing two overtime periods. Head Coach Scott Craft spoke on his team's performance. "The boys played a good game against a solid team that...
Burros soccer fall to second half goals to Warriors
The Burroughs girls soccer team hosted Tehachapi on Wednesday, December 15th looking for a chance to halt a two game skid and start a winning streak. After 80 minutes, the Burros lost to the Warriors 3-0. Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke on her team's performance. "Overall, I thought that Tehachapi...
Burroughs girls basketball fall on the road to Warriors
The Burroughs girls basketball team where on the road against Tehachapi in the second game of a back to back and lost 75-47. The Burros jumped out to an early 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but gave up 22 points in the second quarter. Burroughs went into the half trailing 30-23. The Burros tried to get back into the game in the third quarter but struggled to score being held to nine points and gave up 26 points. Burroughs had a stronger fourth quarter scoring 15 points but it was not enough to steal a road win. Head Coach Laura Larson spoke on her team's performance.
