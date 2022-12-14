(This is part 6 in a series involving economic concerns found locally by Scott O'Neil, IWV Economic Development Corporation.) In the first five installments of this series, we examined the broader challenges of employee recruitment and retention by our local businesses and industry. We found that some challenges lie within the realm of control of our employers, but many more are outside this sphere. Although we cannot address every barrier, like our remoteness or state taxes, I’ll look at some factors we have more influence over and what we as a community might do about these. If we want to strengthen our quality of life and offer more compelling reasons someone chooses to come and stay here, it is all of our responsibility. We have to be a proactive community that is engaged with everyone helping.

