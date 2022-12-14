Read full article on original website
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 Ultra could be every bit as expensive as we feared
Any iPhone with Ultra in the name was always going to be expensive, and so it comes as no surprise to hear that the rumored iPhone 15 Ultra might cost even more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s according to LeaksApplePro – a leaker with a respectable track record...
The best outdoor home security cameras of 2022
Outdoor home security cameras make great additions to any home security system, so we tested a dozen with motion detectors, floodlights, and object and person recognition systems to find the best ones to watch over your driveway, yard, or any part of your property to provide peace of mind whenever you’re away.
DJI Mini 3 camera drone - a new era in affordable drones
The DJI Mini 3 is designed to be flown (just about) anywhere by anyone
pocketnow.com
TECNO Phantom X2 Pro 5G review: the smartphone with extending camera lens
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The first extending phone lens has an awesome wide aperture. I'm sure you probably haven't heard much about the TECNO brand in North America, but they've...
CNET
Phantom X2 Pro: Using The World's First Phone With a Pop-Out Portrait Camera
After dominating in Africa, Tecno aims to make a splash globally with a world first in a smartphone. The Chinese company launched its new Phantom X2 series lineup in Dubai on Wednesday, led by the Phantom X2 Pro, which will sell for roughly $930 when converted from 3,499 Saudi riyal. This phone's headline feature is a retractable 50-megapixel portrait camera, which apparently makes the Phantom X2 Pro the world's first commercially sold smartphone to offer said feature.
Phone Arena
Finally! iPhone 15 waving goodbye to flat design in overdue change! Android to copy again?
Whether you think of picking up an iPhone 14 during the holiday season or not, iPhone 15 leaks and rumors aren’t going to wait!. Some of the most exciting iPhone 15 series leaks we’ve had so far hint at a periscope zoom camera for at least one iPhone 15 model, Dynamic Island for all four 2023 iPhones, (finally) a new 3nm chip for the Pro models, and, of course, the one to rule all rumors - a USB-C charging port across the entire iPhone 15 lineup (with faster charging and data transfer speeds for the premium models).
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
TechRadar
The DJI Mini 3 is an affordable mash-up of its two best compact drones
The rumored DJI Mini 3 has officially taken to the air – and the compact drone could be the new sweet spot for beginners looking for their first flying camera. The Mini 3 is a mash-up of the pricier DJI Mini 3 Pro and the older DJI Mini 2, which the drone maker says will remain on sale for now. And like those drones, its sub-250g weight makes it exempt from drone regulations in many regions.
First images of the DJI Mini 3 have leaked… and it looks awesome
The new DJI Mini 3 looks like it will be a lightweight, premium drone, ideal for pilots practising with their first camera-equipped model
notebookcheck.net
Leaked OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip details hint at competent rivals to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4
Android ARM Chinese Tech Foldable Galaxy S Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. The OPPO Find N debuted a year ago and received plenty of plaudits for its design and dimensions. OPPO is now set to bring a successor, in the form of the Find N2, along with a clamshell-style sibling—with the duo designed to go against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 that launched back in August.
PC Magazine
DJI Mini 3 Review
The DJI Mini 3 ($559 with remote) takes the camera and airframe from the pricier Mini 3 Pro ($759) and puts it into a more affordable package, dropping a few features to reach a lower price. Notably, it skips the obstacle detection included in the Pro model and its video is restricted to 4K30. Even with these limitations, the DJI Mini 3 is easily the best 249g quadcopter you can find for the price, and our new Editors' Choice award winner for starter drones, edging out the Mini 2.
CNET
Google Pixel Fold Render Shows a Thin Foldable With Big Cameras
The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
Cult of Mac
Tiny new drone shoots 4K HDR video
Just in time for the holidays, DJI released a tiny, more affordable version of its DJI Mini 3 Pro drone. Just subtract the world “Pro” from the name. The new DJI Mini 3 weighs in at a svelte 249 grams (8.78 ounces) or less and shoots detail-rich, 4K HDR video, the company said.
Phone Arena
Apple looks to be having second thoughts about polarizing iPhone 15 design change
Known industry insider Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and trusted leaker ShrimpApplePro have hinted that next year's iPhone 15 will sport a new design, with the latter recently adding that the squared-off back of the iPhone 14 will be ditched in favor of iPhone 5c-like rounded edges. A new report says that nothing is set in stone yet.
CNET
Xiaomi's Rival to iPhone 14 Is Set to Launch Sunday
Xiaomi plans to launch the Xiaomi 13 series, its flagship line designed to rival Samsung and Apple's top phones, on Sunday in China. In a series of Weibo posts on Thursday, Xiaomi shared images of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro that show off a large Leica-branded camera bump as well as the design. The Xiaomi 13 seems to have boxed edges that are similar to the iPhone 14, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro features a tapered edge.
How to take raw photos on iPhone
Get more from the camera of your iPhone 12 Pro and later by capturing ProRAW image formats for greater creative control
Fstoppers
A Camera (Or Phone) For Every Budget
It's the holiday season, and that means that many folks are considering a new camera. That doesn't mean you should run out and by the cheapest DSLR or mirrorless camera, and photographer and YouTuber Tony Northup explains why. The majority of folks see a large, bulky camera with a detachable...
Fstoppers
A Review of the Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera for Photography
The Canon 7D and 7D Mark II were two of the company's most popular DSLRs, as they offered professionals and advanced amateurs many of the features from higher-level cameras like the 1D series at much more affordable prices. Now that we are in the mirrorless era, the EOS R7 has picked up that torch and has brought with it a huge range of new features and upgrades sure to catch the eyes of a lot of photographers. This great video review takes a look at the camera from a photographer's perspective and the image quality and performance you can expect from it in usage.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 14 Pro Max: Technician offers display modification service for Apple’s latest flagship iPhone
An alleged iPhone technician has decided to offer an intriguing modification service for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple’s premier iPhone, until autumn 2023 rolls around. Tweeting as @lipilipsi, the technician claims that people can send in iPhone 14 Pro Max units to have their flat displays swapped for curved ones. As the videos embedded below appear to demonstrate, the iPhone 14 Pro Max works just as well with a curved display as with a flat one, although the modified model has a thinner stainless steel frame to accommodate the curved glass.
How to use Macro Focus on Pixel 7 Pro
The Pixel 7 Pro introduced a macro focus option that's new to Pixel devices. Here's how to use it (with some tips and tricks).
