ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Jessica Mulroney Shares Cryptic Quote After Not Appearing in ‘Harry & Meghan’ Volume 1

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3gLs_0jib2hoV00
Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle. Shutterstock (2)

The royal drama continues. Meghan Markle ’s former friend Jessica Mulroney shared a cryptic quote after she didn’t appear in volume 1 of the Sussex’s tell-all docuseries, Meghan & Harry .

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney's Timeline: Fast Friends to Falling Out

Read article

“Best thing I ever did was learn how to move without the crowd,” a quote posted by the stylist, 42, via her Instagram Story read on Tuesday, December 13, per Page Six — two days before vol. 2 of the Netflix show drops on the streaming platform.

Mulroney’s enigmatic post comes less than one week since her notable absence in the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan . Though she wasn’t interviewed for the series, the Suits alum, 41, was shown FaceTiming a friend named Jess in old footage aired during the second episode . In the 2017 clip, the Duchess of Sussex excitedly tells her friend that Harry, 38, is about to propose .

The Canada native’s latest Instagram Story is not the only time she appeared to throw shade at Meghan via a cryptic quote .

In June 2021, she shared a message that read in part, “Life changes. You lose love. You lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone.”

Meghan and Mulroney’s friendship suffered one year earlier when the former CTV host was embroiled in a racism scandal with blogger Sasha Exeter in June 2020. After apologizing for her remarks — in which she slammed Exeter after the writer called for influencers to speak out to fight racism — Mulroney referenced her relationship with the duchess and Meghan’s own battle with racism.

“As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre,” Mulroney told Exeter. “It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support Black voices.”

Harry and Meghan's Netflix Show: Biggest Episode 1 Revelations

Read article

Meghan, for her part, "could not get over that Jessica brought up [their] relationship ... when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time about the royal's response. “That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”

While the pair's bond was already “less strong before this drama went down,” — per a second insider — this incident made Meghan want to “distance herself” from Mulroney for good.

“Of course Meghan is supportive of Jessica, as she is with all of her friends, but it’s a bit off-putting when Jessica seemingly uses their friendship for headlines,” the source continued, adding that “Meghan is very aware when people in her life do this ... [and she] is being very cautious with her affiliations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEGN8_0jib2hoV00
Meghan Markle, Jessica Mulroney. ANL/Shutterstock

Despite the drama, Mulroney supported her friend in March 2021 amid bullying allegations from palace staff — and the Bench author seemed appreciative of the gesture.

“I don’t know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman,” Mulroney wrote via social media in defense of her friend at the time. “In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love.”

Biggest Royal Family Scandals Through the Years

Read article

Meghan, for her part, sent her pal flowers in response, which Mulroney showed off via her Instagram Story.

“LUCKIEST FRIEND XXXX,” she penned, sharing a photo of the pink roses. “THX MM.”

Comments / 34

Gideon Bjorn
3d ago

Megan doesn’t like people who “uses their friendship for headlines”? Interesting since she relies heavily on titles representative of a family she chooses to basically trash.

Reply
52
Melanie Greeno
3d ago

Meghan in HER own words had stated that "we were in the kitchen cooking and i turned around and Harry was holding this ring and before he could even ask I said yes." then it was he "surprised" her at a different time but yet she called to tell her friend ahead of time that Harry was going to propose. Doesn't surprise mean shocked, caught off guard, not knowing, completely unexpected????

Reply(9)
23
ShanAl
2d ago

But Meghan has no problems letting everyone know Beyoncé texted her/ it’s okay to name drop if you’re Meghan 🤡

Reply
30
Related
The Independent

Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Ripped Apart After She Mocks Curtsy To Queen Elizabeth II: 'How Utterly Disrespectful'

Social media users were left outraged after watching episode two of the bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.During the show, Meghan Markle reenacted the first time her husband, Prince Harry, introduced his then-girlfriend to Queen Elizabeth II – leaving many viewers offended by her attempted humor."[Meghan] absolutely should have known that a woman would greet the Queen of England with curtsy. Wasn’t it reported she studied the life and style of Princess Diana? Look how uncomfortable Harry is," one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "Interesting footage... seems like Meghan Markle didn't mind making other people bow/curtsy to herself –...
StyleCaster

Prince Harry’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He & Meghan Made For Their Netflix Doc—It’s in the 9 Figures

For years, royal followers have been fascinated with Prince Harry’s net worth. The fascination grew even more after the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their decision to take a step back from the British royal family to move from London to North America in January 2020. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” Meghan and Harry wrote on their Instagram at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Entertainment | Celebrity News

Before the award ceremony in New York, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a 'small' incident

Meghan and Harry, who arrived in New York, clearly expecting to be received as triumphant, miscalculated. Of course, they were awarded undeserved, in the opinion of the majority, awards for “courageous struggle against racism” from the Robert Kennedy Foundation and politely applauded. However, at the entrance to the hall where the ceremony took place, they got into an extremely unpleasant situation. This was reported by the edition Hello.
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
Reader's Digest

The Surprising Thing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Said About Elton John

It was Elton John’s last ever live performance in the United States before he’s set to officially retire—and he truly got a royal sendoff!. On Nov. 20, after playing 189 concert dates around North America for his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, John sat down at the piano in the U.S. one last time at Dodger Stadium in L.A. The celebs came out in droves to catch the stadium show: Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, Taron Egerton and Jude Law were just a few of the stars watching the concert, which also featured performances by Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Their Holiday Card — See Which Photo They Chose

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose a recent photo without their two children — Archie and Lili — for the greeting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are spreading holiday cheer! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their 2022 holiday card, featuring a black-and-white photo of the couple at the recent Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City. "Wishing you a joyful holiday season," the card said. "From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

265K+
Followers
25K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy