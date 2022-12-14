Read full article on original website
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Why Tammy Wynette and George Jones' Bittersweet Love Story Is the Stuff of Country Music Legend
Watch: Jessica Chastain Recalls the Time She SPANKED Madonna. Tammy Wynette showed the world she loved George Jones. And she stood by her man, but could only be his wife for so long. Country's first couple while they were married—and still a formidable pair when they continued to meet at...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Shares First Single, Signs Nashville Record Deal
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes and Chris Stapleton are now record labelmates. The man behind Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone has signed a recording contract with Mercury Nashville ahead of the release of his first solo song on Friday (Dec. 16). An acoustic song called "No Horse to Ride" will be released...
The War and Treaty Are Ready For a ‘Fearless’ New Beginning With Their ‘Blank Page’ EP
The War and Treaty -- aka husband-and-wife vocal duo Michael and Tanya Trotter -- are starting fresh in 2023, and they couldn't be more excited for their next musical chapter. To that end, the duo released their Blank Page EP in early November, previewing a yet-to-be-announced new album with four tracks that showcase their bluesy, genre-bending sound and shimmering, signature vocal harmonies.
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
Kenny Rogers Former Atlanta Mansion is Now Abandoned – See Incredible Photos
Growing up my parents loved Kenny Rogers. I remember them watching him on TV and listening to him on cassette tapes in the truck and car. According to Wikipedia, Kenny Rogers began his recording career in the late 50s, charted more than 120 hit singles, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Kenny retired from touring in 2018 after a diagnosis of bladder cancer and passed away in 2020 in hospice care.
Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse
Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Country singer Jake Flint dead at 37, hours after wedding
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died in his sleep just hours after his wedding to fiancée Brenda on Saturday. The up-and-coming star was just 37.
Tina Turner Mourns the Loss of Son Ronnie After His Death at 62
Tina Turner is experiencing a parent's worst nightmare. On Dec. 9, her and Ike Turner's son Ronnie Turner died at age 62. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early," the singer captioned alongside a black and white photo of herself with her eyes closed on Instagram. "In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
iheart.com
Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery
The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
Christine McVie Wrote This Popular Fleetwood Mac Song About Her Affair
Christine McVie wrote a popular Fleetwood Mac song about the affair she had while married to the band's bass guitarist, John McVie.
Elvis Presley: A Freak Accident Caused Graceland’s Hidden Hallway Damage
A freak accident caused damage in the hallway of Elvis Presley's Graceland home located in Memphis, Tennessee.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Garth Brooks Bawled When James Taylor Sang “The River” For Him At The Kennedy Center Honors
I do love a full circle moment. But, I don’t think anyone likes it more than Garth Brooks. Back in 2016, Garth got emotional when he paid tribute to Kennedy Center Honors nominee James Taylor, and then last year at the end of 2021, we circled all the way back around.
Why Tammy Wynette Kept a Crystal Bowl Full of Cotton in Her Home After Becoming Famous
After she became famous, famous country singer Tammy Wynette had a crystal bowl of cotton in her house as a callback to her childhood.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover
American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
