Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
The War and Treaty Are Ready For a ‘Fearless’ New Beginning With Their ‘Blank Page’ EP

The War and Treaty -- aka husband-and-wife vocal duo Michael and Tanya Trotter -- are starting fresh in 2023, and they couldn't be more excited for their next musical chapter. To that end, the duo released their Blank Page EP in early November, previewing a yet-to-be-announced new album with four tracks that showcase their bluesy, genre-bending sound and shimmering, signature vocal harmonies.
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Kenny Rogers Former Atlanta Mansion is Now Abandoned – See Incredible Photos

Growing up my parents loved Kenny Rogers. I remember them watching him on TV and listening to him on cassette tapes in the truck and car. According to Wikipedia, Kenny Rogers began his recording career in the late 50s, charted more than 120 hit singles, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Kenny retired from touring in 2018 after a diagnosis of bladder cancer and passed away in 2020 in hospice care.
ATLANTA, GA
Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Tina Turner Mourns the Loss of Son Ronnie After His Death at 62

Tina Turner is experiencing a parent's worst nightmare. On Dec. 9, her and Ike Turner's son Ronnie Turner died at age 62. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early," the singer captioned alongside a black and white photo of herself with her eyes closed on Instagram. "In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."
Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery

The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
