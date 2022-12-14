Read full article on original website
yo@homie
1d ago
Those government employees that try to skirt the constitution should be jailed for treason.
Reply
5
wosu.org
Fairfield County judge blocks Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances
A Fairfield County judge has granted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost a temporary restraining order, blocking Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances from taking effect. Yost released a statement saying, "state law supersedes what Columbus is attempting to do here." Franklin County Judge Stephen McIntosh had found a state law unconstitutional...
Court issues temporary stay against City of Columbus’ newly passed gun laws
COLUMBUS — A judge in Fairfield County has issued a temporary restraining order against the City of Columbus’ newly passed gun ordinances. >>RELATED: City of Columbus looking to ban the sale of assault weapons. The Columbus City Council passed a set of gun ordinances December 5 that would...
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
A Cleveland-area rape survivor can recoup $20 million in damages as opposed to the $250,000 she's entitled to under Ohio law, the state's highest court ruled Friday.
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Supports Over 100 Law Enforcement Agencies in Creating, Upgrading Body Camera Programs
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the state will award nearly $4.9 million to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio to help cover costs associated with body camera programs. A total of 112 law enforcement agencies will receive grant funding as part of the Ohio...
Sugar cookie bill fails to survive Ohio’s legislative session
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The dream of a group of third graders to designate the sugar cookie as Ohio’s official state cookie has crumbled to pieces — at least for now. After a jam-packed period that culminated in a 17-hour session Wednesday, Ohio lawmakers failed for the fourth time since 2019 to carry the state […]
Ban on gun sales during a riot, tougher penalties for impeding police pass Ohio General Assembly
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Police would be banned from stopping guns from being sold or carried in areas where a riot is happening or might take place under legislation passed early Thursday morning during a marathon session by Ohio state lawmakers. Senate Bill 16, which now goes to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk,...
WSYX ABC6
DeWine ready to veto bill barring Columbus from outlawing flavored cigarettes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating tobacco. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored tobacco...
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff. The flags will be lowered on Ohio’s public buildings and grounds throughout Wyandot County, at the statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes Tower in honor of the Wyandot County deputy killed in a car […]
Ohio bill changes who’s on the hook for hospital police officers’ actions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – County and municipal governments will be off the hook for legal action over police activity at hospitals after Gov. Mike DeWine signed a new bill into law Tuesday. Senate Bill 56 — sponsored by Sen. Louis W. Blessing — wanted to give public authorities like city governments more power in negotiating […]
Ohio files suit against Columbus firearm restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state of Ohio has launched a legal challenge against Columbus City Council’s move to restrict the use and sale of firearms within city limits. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a complaint in Fairfield County Wednesday urging a judge to block the enforcement of City Council’s three-pronged package that limits […]
Anti-strangulation law passes Ohio House
The Anti-strangulation Law, or Senate Bill 288, passed the Ohio House early Thursday morning, according to Ohio Senator Nickie Antonia.
wcbe.org
State pushes to override recently passed regulations in Columbus
State officials are working in different ways to pre-empt recently passed Columbus regulations. As part of the legislature's flurry of lame duck session laws, an amendment that ban cities from creating their own rules on tobacco was approved as part of a larger tobacco bill. While Governor Mike DeWine suggests he supports a ban on flavored tobacco products, the lawmakers bill would cancel Columbus regulations passed Monday by city council to do that.
Ohio lawmakers pass bill making it more difficult to vote
Ohio Republican lawmakers passed a major elections reform bill after midnight, on Thursday morning, mandating a photo ID requirement for voting and eliminating some early voting opportunities.
I-TEAM: Ohio attorney general ‘reviewing’ allegations against MV Realty
MIAMI VALLEY — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost would not answer directly Thursday when News Center 7 I-Team’s John Bedell asked whether the state would file a lawsuit against MV Realty or join another state’s legal battle against the company to look into allegations of deceptive business practices.
NBC4 Columbus
Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate
Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Suspect in Sunoco homicide mistakenly released on …. A man who police accused of killing a 21-year-old outside a gas station was mistakenly released from jail before the shooting on...
In early morning vote, Ohio House agrees to send voter ID restrictions to the governor
After a protracted day at the Ohio Statehouse, lawmakers approved sweeping new voting restrictions including photo ID requirements early Thursday morning. That proposal now heads to the governor. The House gaveled in for session early Wednesday afternoon, and after half an hour of ceremonial proceedings broke for recess. Rep. Tim Ginter, R-Salem, described the break […] The post In early morning vote, Ohio House agrees to send voter ID restrictions to the governor appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
marijuanamoment.net
Ohio Bill Removing Marijuana Paraphernalia Convictions From Criminal Records And Allowing Broader Expungement Heads To Governor
Ohio lawmakers on Thursday morning sent the governor a large-scale criminal justice reform bill that contains provisions to protect people from having criminal records for arrests or convictions over simple possession of marijuana paraphernalia. It also includes measures clearing a path for people to have convictions for cannabis possession and other offenses sealed and expunged.
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive Financial Assistance For Medical Debts From $240 Million Pot
Citizens of Ohio will be receiving financial assistance for their medical debts from a $240 million pot. This proposal intends to help the citizens of Ohio reduce their medical obligations, says Lee. Lucas County, a part of Toledo, Ohio, has voted to collaborate with a non-profit organization named RIP Medical...
Did we just see an Ohio lame duck session with little subterfuge and sleazy deals? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 134th Ohio General Assembly was working until 3:30 a.m. Thursday to finish its two-year session. Lawmakers had passed key bills dealing with everything from election law changes to barring cities from passing tobacco laws that are tougher than state standards. We’re talking about what lame duck procrastinators passed at the last minute on Today in Ohio.
