State officials are working in different ways to pre-empt recently passed Columbus regulations. As part of the legislature's flurry of lame duck session laws, an amendment that ban cities from creating their own rules on tobacco was approved as part of a larger tobacco bill. While Governor Mike DeWine suggests he supports a ban on flavored tobacco products, the lawmakers bill would cancel Columbus regulations passed Monday by city council to do that.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO