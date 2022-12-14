ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

yo@homie
1d ago

Those government employees that try to skirt the constitution should be jailed for treason.

wosu.org

Fairfield County judge blocks Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances

A Fairfield County judge has granted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost a temporary restraining order, blocking Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances from taking effect. Yost released a statement saying, "state law supersedes what Columbus is attempting to do here." Franklin County Judge Stephen McIntosh had found a state law unconstitutional...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language

Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Sugar cookie bill fails to survive Ohio’s legislative session

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The dream of a group of third graders to designate the sugar cookie as Ohio’s official state cookie has crumbled to pieces — at least for now. After a jam-packed period that culminated in a 17-hour session Wednesday, Ohio lawmakers failed for the fourth time since 2019 to carry the state […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff. The flags will be lowered on Ohio’s public buildings and grounds throughout Wyandot County, at the statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes Tower in honor of the Wyandot County deputy killed in a car […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio files suit against Columbus firearm restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state of Ohio has launched a legal challenge against Columbus City Council’s move to restrict the use and sale of firearms within city limits. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a complaint in Fairfield County Wednesday urging a judge to block the enforcement of City Council’s three-pronged package that limits […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wcbe.org

State pushes to override recently passed regulations in Columbus

State officials are working in different ways to pre-empt recently passed Columbus regulations. As part of the legislature's flurry of lame duck session laws, an amendment that ban cities from creating their own rules on tobacco was approved as part of a larger tobacco bill. While Governor Mike DeWine suggests he supports a ban on flavored tobacco products, the lawmakers bill would cancel Columbus regulations passed Monday by city council to do that.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate

Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Suspect in Sunoco homicide mistakenly released on …. A man who police accused of killing a 21-year-old outside a gas station was mistakenly released from jail before the shooting on...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

In early morning vote, Ohio House agrees to send voter ID restrictions to the governor

After a protracted day at the Ohio Statehouse, lawmakers approved sweeping new voting restrictions including photo ID requirements early Thursday morning. That proposal now heads to the governor. The House gaveled in for session early Wednesday afternoon, and after half an hour of ceremonial proceedings broke for recess. Rep. Tim Ginter, R-Salem, described the break […] The post In early morning vote, Ohio House agrees to send voter ID restrictions to the governor appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Ohio Bill Removing Marijuana Paraphernalia Convictions From Criminal Records And Allowing Broader Expungement Heads To Governor

Ohio lawmakers on Thursday morning sent the governor a large-scale criminal justice reform bill that contains provisions to protect people from having criminal records for arrests or convictions over simple possession of marijuana paraphernalia. It also includes measures clearing a path for people to have convictions for cannabis possession and other offenses sealed and expunged.
OHIO STATE
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive Financial Assistance For Medical Debts From $240 Million Pot

Citizens of Ohio will be receiving financial assistance for their medical debts from a $240 million pot. This proposal intends to help the citizens of Ohio reduce their medical obligations, says Lee. Lucas County, a part of Toledo, Ohio, has voted to collaborate with a non-profit organization named RIP Medical...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Did we just see an Ohio lame duck session with little subterfuge and sleazy deals? Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 134th Ohio General Assembly was working until 3:30 a.m. Thursday to finish its two-year session. Lawmakers had passed key bills dealing with everything from election law changes to barring cities from passing tobacco laws that are tougher than state standards. We’re talking about what lame duck procrastinators passed at the last minute on Today in Ohio.
OHIO STATE

