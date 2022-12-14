Read full article on original website
Related
NC A&T State University football coach parts ways with Aggies
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Coach Sam Washington is reportedly parting ways with the Aggies. Washington took over at NC A&T State University in January 2018. He started strong with the university by winning the Celebration Bowl and the Black College Football National Championship in his first two seasons. Over the past two seasons, the Aggies […]
Carolina Panthers honor Reidsville coach
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers honored a high school coach in Reidsville Thursday. Panthers have selected head football coach Jimmy Teague of Reidsville High School, as their High School Coach of the Year presented by GMC. Teague was celebrated in a surprise ceremony by administrators, players, students, and...
WBTV
Catawba College names new head football coach
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College Director of Athletics Michelle Caddigan announced Thursday that Tyler Haines has been named the 22nd head football coach at Catawba College. Haines joins Catawba College after serving as the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach at Shepherd University during the 2022 season. ”After a thorough...
Bhayshul Tuten, A&T all-American running back, hits portal
North Carolina A&T loses Walter Payton Award finalist Bhayshul Tuten to the transfer portal after a huge sophomore season. The post Bhayshul Tuten, A&T all-American running back, hits portal appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Soon-to-open Southeast Alamance Stallions have a logo
Haw River, N.C. — Southeast Alamance will open its doors next fall and the newest school in the N.C. High School Athletic Association now has a mascot, colors, and logo. How unique are all of these? It does well on all three accounts. There are only two other Stallions...
thestokesnews.com
Rogers to lead South Stokes Football Program
WALNUT COVE – South Stokes hired a familiar face that will run the football program at the school this past week. Assistant coach Justin Rogers has been promoted to the head duties after David Diamont retired at the end of the season after coaching the Sauras for the past four years. Rogers is the 15th head football coach named for the program.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem woman is the oldest graduate in her class of 2022 at WSSU
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman will be walking across the stage at Winston-Salem State University's fall commencement on Friday, and she'll be the oldest student in this year's graduating class. Sandra Lynch is 64 years old, and she says one of the reasons she enrolled at Winston-Salem State...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants In Winston Salem, NC
A visit to Winston Salem, N.C. will charm you with its interesting history and fascinating cultural scene. The foodie scene in Winston Salem is not to be dismissed, either. The cuisine in this central North Carolina city has its roots in old Southern traditions with a twist of the contemporary and an international flare.
North Carolina leads nation in reported drag event backlash: GLAAD report
A GLAAD report released last month is shedding light on the fraught state of drag artist-led events in the United States, and North Carolina is at the front of the pack.
foodmanufacturing.com
Alamance Foods to Expand North Carolina Operations
RALEIGH, N.C. — Alamance Foods Inc., a manufacturer of a variety of consumer food products, will invest $42 million to expand its North Carolina operations in Alamance County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will create 135 jobs in Burlington. "Today, companies have many locations to choose from when...
North Carolina Man Surprised With 'Life Changing' $1 Million Lottery Prize
The lucky winner said the prize comes "at the perfect time."
WXII 12
School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Wednesday December 14, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-015-016-WVZ042-141400- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Grayson- Carroll-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Independence, Whitetop,. Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Bluefield, and Flat Top. 547 AM EST Wed Dec 14 2022. …Patchy fog this morning in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of fog this morning especially along...
WXII 12
Greensboro crash closes lane Tuesday evening
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Tuesday evening crash closed the middle lane of Interstate 73, according to officers. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A car crash involving two vehicles was reported on I-73 near West Friendly Avenue, according to police. Greensboro officers...
publicradioeast.org
Two more deer test positive for chronic wasting disease in North Carolina
Two more deer in North Carolina have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. NC Wildlife Resources Commission officials said the two new positive deer were found in Surry County, part of the Secondary Surveillance Area. Chronic Wasting Disease was first detected in North Carolina in a deer was harvested in...
WBTV
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - As people nationwide continue to push for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, the journey to find those answers took us from Charlotte to High Point. WBTV arrived in High Point around 4:30 p.m. on Monday to find one of the friends who was...
triad-city-beat.com
Three years after Greensboro, Winston-Salem signs contract with Cure Violence to reduce gun violence
An innovative new program is coming to Winston-Salem to curb violent crime rates. In an effort to reduce gun violence in the city, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners and the city of Winston-Salem have partnered with two organizations — one national and one local — to reduce gun violence in the city.
Winston-Salem restaurant offers ‘snow globes’ for outdoor dining
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When temperatures drop during the winter, enjoying dinner outside is not typically an option. An upscale restaurant in WInston-Salem is offering a warm way to eat out under the night sky. The Katharine Brasserie and Bar set up two “snow globes” in the space just outside the restaurant! The globes are […]
Answers begin surfacing as Greensboro teen’s memory trickles back after nearly 5 years of amnesia
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The headline is that Caitlin Little is finally getting her memory back. She has spent more than four years trying to recover from anterograde amnesia following a blow to the head at cross-country practice in October of 2017. But read deep into the story, and you find that her recovered memory […]
WXII 12
Vandals destroy holiday decorations in Winston-Salem neighborhood
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some local Grinches have been trying to take the Christmas spirit away from one Winston-Salem neighborhood. They've been caught on camera destroying yard decorations and even tearing down and beating mailboxes. Ring camera footage shows them in the Kingstree Neighborhood tearing apart a mailbox and smashing...
