Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
psychologytoday.com
Childhood Trauma in Borderline Personality Disorder
Almost all studies of subjects with borderline personality disorder show that a significant percentage have a history of child abuse. Family invalidation is even more common in BPD than frank child abuse. A new study that seems to show a lack of correlation between BPD and child abuse has a...
verywellmind.com
What Is Post Traumatic Relationship Syndrome?
Also called relationship PTSD, post traumatic relationship syndrome (with the acronym PTRS) is the occurrence of being impacted by the trauma of a relationship. It differs from standard PTSD in that avoidant coping is less common, and it's more common to cope through emotions. That means that it's more likely for a person to deal directly with their emotions from PTRS, versus try to ignore or suppress them with PTSD.
PsyPost
Behavioral inhibition in childhood predicts social anxiety in adolescence, study finds
A 7-year study of twins found that behavioral inhibition in childhood is associated with social anxiety in adolescence. Behavioral inhibition was primarily assessed through shyness. Parental stress and a number of other factors were found to influence the strength of this association. The study was published in Development and Psychopathology.
suggest.com
Women Who Experienced Infertility Have Higher Risk Of Midlife Depression And Anxiety
Infertility is a common problem for many women. In fact, according to the CDC, about one in five heterosexual women between the 15 and 49 are unable to conceive after trying for a year. Stress and depression are common when a woman is struggling to get pregnant. And now, researchers...
psychologytoday.com
Mindfulness and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
OCD can disrupt peace in relationships. Undesired intrusive thoughts based on unfounded perceptions of reality can lead to an erosion of trust. Mindfulness can help reduce OCD symptoms and nurture a sense of peace and well-being. Mindfulness can help caregivers recognize how they may be accommodating patients with faulty logic...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Reveals How Childhood Fears Play Role in Future Anxiety and Depression
A longitudinal imaging study connects reduced ventral striatum activity to later depression. A recent imaging study led by a scientist at The University of Texas at Dallas discovered early risk factors linked to children’s temperament as well as a neural process that might predict whether a person would develop depression and anxiety in adolescence and early adulthood.
Exploring the Link Between Insomnia and Anxiety
Exploring the Link Between Insomnia and AnxietyPhoto byAdobe Stock. If you suffer from an anxiety disorder, you are probably quite familiar with the problem of recurring insomnia. In fact, about 50% of those with anxiety disorder have reported experiencing insomnia as a symptom. If you want to gain a better understanding of the link between insomnia and anxiety, read on.
psychologytoday.com
Living Alone Increases Risk of Depression By 42%, Study Says
Due to a variety of factors—the most recent being the COVID-19 pandemic—more and more people are socially isolated and living alone. New research shows that living alone, compared to living with others, increases the risk of depression by 42%. Effective psychological, pharmacological, and self-help interventions are available and...
