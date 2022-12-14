Read full article on original website
Brown appoints two new judges for Jackson and Klamath Counties
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Two Oregon counties are getting new judges this month at the appointment of Governor Kate Brown. Brown announced today she is appointing Jeremy Markiewicz to the Jackson County Circuit Court to fill a vacancy created by Judge Lorenzo Mejia’s planned retirement and is appointing Stephen Hedlund to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill a vacancy created by the planned retirement of Judge Daniel Bunch.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New details about 2 poached black bears found in Oregon trees
Oregon wildlife investigators have released more details about the deaths of two poached black bears whose bodies were found in trees earlier this year. It’s hoped that the new information will help lead to the arrest of whoever was responsible. Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers responded to...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/15 – Man Arrested After Menacing Medford In-N-Out Burger, Ashland Albertson’s Robbery Suspect Taken Into Custody
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:27 AM DEC. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/14 – Medford’s Foothill Road Widening Project To Start In 2023, Rogue River Elementary Shuts Down For The Week Due To Widespread Illness
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:18 PM DEC. 13, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM...
KTVZ
USFWS offers $5,000 reward for info on illegal killing of gray wolf near Upper Klamath Lake
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) related to the death of a federally protected gray wolf in Klamath County. On October 6, a radio collared male gray wolf...
KDRV
Medford considers motel purchase and utility fee increase tonight
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford is considering buying a motel and raising the City's Public Safety utility fee by $1.00. Medford's City Council is considering both matters tonight. The Medford City Council is considering a purchase of the Redwood Inn from local homeless service provider Rogue Retreat. It is also looking at adequate funding for Medford's public safety services which account for 64% of a projected $9.7-million deficit for the 2023-2025 biennium. Both topics are in the City Council's agenda list for its 6pm meeting tonight.
Kirstie Alley owned hundreds of acres in southern Oregon
With the sudden death of Kirstie Alley, the nation lost a sitcom and Hollywood star, and Jackson County lost one of the area’s largest personal property owners. Public records and Mail Tribune archives show Alley bought property outside Jacksonville in 1989 at the height of her fame on the television series “Cheers” and still owned hundreds of acres in the Ruch area at the time of her death Dec. 5 at age 71 from cancer.
ijpr.org
Asante's Ashland Community Hospital to close 4-bed ICU
The Asante Ashland Community Hospital announced its four-bed ICU will be closing by the end of the year. It was first reported by Ashland.news. Historically, the small four-bed ICU hasn’t seen a lot of patients. The Asante board of directors decided to close the department a few months ago, as part of the provider's efforts to recover from the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 12/16 – New I-5 Siskiyou Summit Electronic Message Signs, Police Investigating Missing Bend Woman Found “Alive and Safe” In Shady Cove
..FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility at a quarter of a mile or less in freezing fog with potential black ice building on roadways. * WHERE...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, all valleys in southern Oregon. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, portions of the Rogue Valley north of Talent, including the City of Medford. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 PM PST Sunday. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost or black ice on bridges and roadways. Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr.
highway58herald.org
Oregon Department of Transportation: New I-5 Siskiyou Summit signs keep travelers safe, regulate speeds
ASHLAND –Six new electronic message signs on northbound Interstate 5 will help keep travelers informed on changing conditions and help regulate speeds on the highest summit on the Interstate 5 corridor. The signs are located between the Oregon-California border and Ashland, and will be live by January 1, 2023.
KDRV
Bend police asking for Medford-area community's help in missing persons case
MEDFORD, Ore. – Right now, Bend police are asking for help from the Medford community in a missing persons case. Bend police say that 34-year-old Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar went missing between Tuesday, December 13, and Wednesday, December 14. She was found safe last night in Shady Cove. But, police...
ijpr.org
Train derailments and poor safety communication prompt worries at Siskiyou County’s Cantara Loop
Tom Ferrel, a retired engineer, has grown used to the sound of heavy equipment driving by his house on its way to the train track to clean up the latest accident. “They don’t get by without us knowing it because the house is just shaking under the weight,” he said. “I heard those two pieces of equipment go by at about 10 o’clock at night. And it’s like, uh oh. I think it’s another derailment!”
KTVL
Firefighters put out fire at marijuana warehouse
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says multiple units contained a fire near Rossanley Drive Wednesday morning. According to officials, the fire was at a marijuana warehouse. The fire was contained in a single room. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KDRV
Pedestrian struck by car and killed near Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A woman is dead after being run over by a car at the intersection of Highway 39 and Fargo St. in Klamath County, according to Oregon State Police. OSP says that 22 year old Christina Mueller was driving a GMC Sierra and traveling eastbound when she struck the pedestrian, 53 year old Jerri Vaughn of Klamath Falls. Vaughn was wearing a green jacket and jeans.
mybasin.com
FATAL CRASH – HWY 39- KLAMATH COUNTY
On Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:28 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision at the intersection of Hwy 39 and Fargo St, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a white GMC Sierra, operated by Christina Mueller (22), of Klamath Falls, was traveling...
Motel 6 Robbery Arrest Klamath Falls
On December 9, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Motel 6 on South 6th Street in Klamath Falls on a report of an individual that entered a hotel room and threatened guests with a firearm. Deputies arriving on scene learned that an individual,...
actionnewsnow.com
Missing man found dead near Mt. Shasta
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A Mount Shasta man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead near Mt. Shasta, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found 69-year-old Steven Hobbs of Mount Shasta about 1 1/2 miles away from the Bunny Flat parking lot at Mt. Shasta.
KDRV
Jackson County issues advisory about strained hospitals because of respiratory illness surge
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Jackson County's public health office is putting the community on alert that local hospitals are strained because of respiratory illness. Their increased patient loads coincide with a statewide level of emergency declared last month and extended this month by Governor Kate Brown. The local and state conditions...
