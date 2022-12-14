Read full article on original website
Meet the extinct sea cow that cultivated Pacific kelp forests
A sketch of the extinct Steller's Sea Cow from a book published in 1896. Biodiversity Heritage Library/California Academy of SciencesUnderstanding the ancient creature's impact could help aid conservation efforts.
A volcano erupts in the United States
This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
As Mauna Loa erupts, Hawaii officials warn of ‘Pele’s Hair.’ What is it?
Emergency officials say ash and Pele’s hair could blanket parts of the island.
Elusive creature spotted on Mauna Loa for first time before eruption. Is it in jeopardy?
“Pele brings change and life, in so many ways.”
Rare ‘phantom jellyfish’ with 33-foot-long ‘mouth-arms’ spotted off California coast
A rare and elusive deep sea creature was captured on camera by a high-tech remote submersible in Monterey, CA. The massive, 33-foot “phantom jellyfish” — a darkly colored being with ribbon-like “mouth arms” — had been discovered by the remote submarine at a depth of 3,200 feet off the West Coast shore, Live Science reported. “The giant phantom jelly was first collected in 1899. Since then, scientists have only encountered this animal about 100 times,” the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, which spotted the Stygiomedusa gigantea off California waters, said in a statement. Although the footage was taken a year ago, it’s currently...
Strong Earthquake Strikes Off The Coast Of Baja California
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck off the coast of Baja, California, in Mexico on Tuesday (November 22) morning. The epicenter of the quake was about 20 miles southwest of Las Brisas in Baja, California, at a depth of 6.2 miles. The United States Geological Survey received...
The World's Largest Volcano Is Erupting for the First Time in Nearly 40 Years
The world's biggest active volcano is erupting for the first time since Ronald Reagan was president. For the first time since 1984 and just in time for Hawaiian Independence Day, the Mauna Loa volcano has come to life — and authorities like the United States Geological Survey are warning Big Island residents to remain vigilant.
This $11 Million Hawaii Mansion Comes With Stunning Pacific Views—and a Classic Car
Postmates cofounder Bastian Lehmann has put his sunny Hawaii mansion on the market, and he’s sure doing everything he can to help it sell—including throwing his own car into the mix. Lehmann’s 5,032-square-foot estate is located on the west coast of the Big Island, nestled within the Hualalai Resort residential community. The German-born entrepreneur has listed his home for $11.25 million with Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty, after he scooped up the residence for $7.3 million in February 2021, reported The Wall Street Journal. He told the publication he dropped upwards of $500,000 on renovations and furnishings, all of which are...
Lava is creeping toward a Hawaii highway. History shows that stopping it isn't easy
People on Hawaii's Big Island wonder if anything can be done to stop or divert the flow of lava as molten rock from Mauna Loa inches toward a highway.
Mauna Loa Eruption Gives Hawaii Another Tourism Draw
The reawakening of the world’s largest volcano in Hawaii has sparked global interest and, if history is any guide, that could translate into a benefit for the state’s tourism industry. Mauna Loa came to life over the weekend, sending fountains of molten lava high into the air above...
Scientists call for action after billions of sea stars perish on West Coast
ASTORIA, Ore. -- Scientists along the West Coast are calling for action to help sunflower sea stars, among the largest sea stars in the world, recover from catastrophic population declines.Experts say a sea star wasting disease epidemic that began in 2013 has decimated about 95% of the population from the Aleutian Islands of Alaska to Mexico's Baja California peninsula, The Astorian reported.The decline triggered the International Union for Conservation of Nature to classify the species as critically endangered in 2020. A petition to list the species under the federal Endangered Species Act was filed in 2021.Steven Rumrill, shellfish program leader at...
100,000 Die in Search For Gold: A Look at The California Gold Rush
The California Gold rush attracted more than 300,000 people. It began on January 24, 1848. The discovery of gold in California in 1848 was like burning gasoline. The Gold rush spread rapidly. Within a year of its discovery, thousands of migrants using the California Trail flocked to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Endangered Seabird at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Caught on Camera for the First Time
An endangered seabird, a ʻakēʻakē fledgling, otherwise known as a band-rumped storm petrel, was caught on camera at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park for the first time. On Tuesday, the national park posted a video of the first one documented in the region. The National Park Service...
Where Mauna Loa's lava is coming from – and why Hawaii's volcanoes are different from most
Gabi Laske is a professor of geophysics at the University of California—San Diego. Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began sending up fountains of glowing rock and spilling lava from fissures as its first eruption in nearly four decades began on Nov. 27. Where does all that...
Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings
Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world's largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii's Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn't immediately endangering...
How (And Where) To Watch the Massive Waves on Oʻahu’s North Shore
The waves that pound Hawaiʻi during the winter have a hypnotic beauty to them. Massive in size, these moving mountains of water slam against northern shorelines every winter—starting as early as November and pulsing through January. And on Oʻahu’s North Shore, it’s easy to watch these massive slabs of water roll in from a safe distance, as long as you know where to look. Here are a few things to know about winter wave watching on Oʻahu.
As Mauna Loa's lava inches toward a key Hawaii highway, some residents recall bygone devastation
Video above: Mauna Loa volcano eruption during sunrise. From a deep fracture in Mauna Loa's dark terrain, the volcano's magnificent eruption sends geyser-like fountains of lava spraying into the sky. The fissure — cracked open on the northeastern slope of the world's largest active volcano — feeds a searing flow...
White landowners in Hawaii imported Russian workers in the early 1900s, to dilute the labor power of Asians in the islands
On Feb. 19, 1906, the mail steamer China pulled into the harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. It had made the voyage from San Pedro, California, many times before, but this trip made front-page news. Local newspapers heralded the arrival of “one hundred and ten white men, women and children, the vanguard of what promises to be an influx of settlers for the Hawaiian Islands.” A reporter from the Hawaiian Gazette recorded that they “looked to be a healthy, moral, God-fearing people.” By contrast, in 1856, some of the first Chinese contract laborers to work in Hawaii had been described as a...
