Woodland Park students protest potential hiring of interim superintendent
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning, students at Woodland Park High School held a walk-in to protest the potential hire of Woodland Park School District's interim superintendent Ken Witt. "It is important to show you have a voice in your community," said Jacob Desmidt, a junior at Woodland Park High School. "We do not The post Woodland Park students protest potential hiring of interim superintendent appeared first on KRDO.
Daily Record
Cañon City High School Cheer Team head coach takes home prestigious Virginia Lorbeer Impact Coach Scholarship
Cañon City churns out all sorts of champions but some of the best are those that put the betterment of others above themselves. One of those people happens to the Cañon City High School Cheer Team head coach Kimberlie Runyan. Runyan was honored at the 2022 Spirit State...
Westword
Hopes Are High for Cañon City's St. Cloud Hotel
You'll soon be able to belly up to a restored bar inside the historic St. Cloud Hotel at 631 Main Street in Cañon City, a town of 17,000 people largely known for its penitentiary industry. But hospitality could soon give prisons a run for their money. The St. Cloud...
highlandsranchherald.net
Recount confirms Marshall win in House District 43
A recount of votes in the Colorado House District 43 race resulted in Representative-elect Bob Marshall and his competitor Kurt Huffman each losing one vote, which doesn’t change the outcome of the election. The Douglas County Clerk and Recorder’s Office conducted a recount of votes that had been adjudicated...
KRDO
Hazmat Team responds to Colorado Springs middle school, students released early
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department Hazmat Team responded to a local middle school on reports of nearly a dozen students not feeling well. According to the CSFD, crews responded to North Middle School to investigate a report of 11 students "mildly not feeling well." CSFD...
Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homeless
An encampment at Abilene and Mississippi in Aurora.Photo byCity of Aurora. Aurora's mayor discussed a resolution Monday that would send Douglas County a message loud and clear: Don’t bring us your homeless population.
Local elementary school converting to homeless housing
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Catholic Charities of Central Colorado is taking action to solve the homelessness issue plaguing the Colorado Springs community. What used to be an elementary school in the Hillside community will be turning into low-income affordable family housing. The classrooms of Helen Hunt Elementary School will be turned into over 20 multi-sized apartments, specifically for homeless […]
KRDO
Pueblo Board of Elections approves redistricting
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo Board of Elections recently reviewed and amended the distribution of the current population of the city with a redistricting of precincts in District 1 and District 2. According to the city, the Board of Elections adopted a resolution to move Precinct 9...
FOX21News.com
City will not cover court expenses
pueblowestmetro.com
Four Pueblo West Metro District employees being considered for Employee of the Year
Four Pueblo West Metropolitan District employees are being considered for the Metro District 2022 Employee of the Year award. Employees that were named Employee of the Quarter in 2022 are eligible for the Employee of the Year award include Ray Bond, water utility maintenance technician; Brandi Blankenship, Metro District clerk; Natalie Calderon, water billing customer service representative; and Kris Bjorson, information technology support specialist.
Alleged Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Dear set for status conference Friday
The state case of Robert Lewis Dear Jr., the man who allegedly killed three people at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood in 2015, is set for another status conference on Friday morning. At Dear's most recent status conference in October, attorneys stated that until there is a resolution at the...
Passing the key from generation to generation in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s a family tradition working at Pass Key restaurant – a business known in the Pueblo community for its special Italian sausage sandwich. “So my grandpa and his brother started it in 1952,” said Luke Fleckenstein, owner of Pass Key Northern Restaurant. “We’ve had the privilege of being in business since we’re […]
More than 300 new jobs coming to Colorado Springs; more details expected Friday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- What's described as a major economic development company expansion that will create hundreds of high-quality jobs in the Pikes Peak region is coming to the city. Chamber of Commerce Mayor John Suthers, El Paso County Commissioners' chairman Stan VanderWerf, Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation president and CEO Johnna The post More than 300 new jobs coming to Colorado Springs; more details expected Friday appeared first on KRDO.
City won’t cover court costs for CSFD firefighter
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — At a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Colorado Springs City Council decided to deny a request from firefighter Wesley Cosgrove with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) to have the costs of his criminal defense covered by the city. Cosgrove was responding to a report of a man trying to light a […]
coloradopolitics.com
‘Notorious’ abortionist, clinic are unworthy of Pueblo | OPINION
It is unfortunate that the Pueblo City Council tabled a measure that would have maintained the status quo in Pueblo — no abortion clinics operating in the city. Instead, Pueblo will be home to one of the most notorious late-term abortionists in the country. If “whole life” advocates like...
Milberger Farms: “Where Pueblo Chile is King”
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Where Pueblo Chile is King,” are the first words you’ll see pop up on the Milberger Farms website, a locally owned business and family-run operation on St. Charles Mesa in Pueblo. FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister stopped by Milberger Farms on day four of ‘We Are Pueblo’ week, and spoke to […]
nbc11news.com
Man in wheelchair struck and killed by El Paso County deputy
KKTV
WATCH: 2 kids reportedly die from 'Group A' strep in Colorado
KJCT8
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police
Pueblo’s Green Chili King & his award-winning recipe
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — We are Southern Colorado, and we’ve told you about the history of the great Pueblo Green Chile pepper, but Pueblo natives and newcomers have been perfecting the sauce, the gravy, the soup — whatever you call it, green chili is a Steel City staple that’s rich in history and flavor. It’s served […]
