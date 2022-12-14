ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games

There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies

Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance

Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s ejection vs. Thunder, explained

Ja Morant’s controversial ejection in the second quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday sparked outrage all over NBA Twitter. After all, why was the superstar guard slapped with a technical foul for talking to a fan? Apparently, however, Morant’s exchange with the fan was not what earned him […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s ejection vs. Thunder, explained appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant reacts to NBA’s explanation for ridiculous ejection

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have quietly risen to the top of the crowded Western Conference standings this season. Despite that, their 115-109 loss on Saturday night to the Oklahoma City Thunder saw them miss out on a solid opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the rest of the pack in the West.
5 instant Lakers questions after Anthony Davis’ injury

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis will miss at least a month with a right foot injury, according to multiple reports. AD exited the Lakers’ win on Friday vs. the Denver Nuggets at halftime. He underwent MRIs over the weekend and continues to be evaluated. (The Lakers have not yet made an official announcement sharing details on the injury.)
Lakers star Anthony Davis foot injury gets brutal update

After exiting their last game with a foot injury, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that Anthony Davis will be out for a month, per Shams Charania. The star big man left their game against the Washington Wizards after landing awkwardly on his foot. Now, LA will be without their superstar big man for a significant […] The post Lakers star Anthony Davis foot injury gets brutal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lonzo Ball receives update that may give Bulls fans hope

Lonzo Ball has not played a game for the Chicago Bulls since January 14 and there’s no indication that he’ll rejoin the lineup anytime soon. Last week, a report surfaced that he may not play at all this season. However, on Sunday Bulls head coach Billy Donovan provided an update suggesting that the goal remains […] The post Lonzo Ball receives update that may give Bulls fans hope appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James fired up over Titans star Derrick Henry honoring him with cleats

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James clearly loved Derrick Henry’s custom kicks for the Tennessee Titans’ Week 15 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. On Sunday ahead of the Titans-Chargers meeting, Tennessee’s Twitter account shared a photo of the custom LeBron cleats that Henry would be wearing in the game. After seeing it, James couldn’t […] The post LeBron James fired up over Titans star Derrick Henry honoring him with cleats appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson notches epic Shaquille O’Neal feat

Zion Williamson is a monster for the New Orleans Hornets. The star forward has been lighting it up in his first healthy season in the NBA. All the hype surrounding him has been fully validated. There’s no better example of that than his performance on Saturday, when he notched a feat that no one, save […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson notches epic Shaquille O’Neal feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline

It’s another season in the NBA, and it’s another year of the Washington Wizards being in the middle of the pack. Since the Wizards still have Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis as key cogs, they cannot execute a full rebuild. On the other hand, the team is also not strong enough to compete with the […] The post Wizards way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
