WMTW
Total Weather Alert for inland snow and rain to snow at the coast
Low pressure developing off the Mid Atlantic moves along the New England coast to bring the first big winter storm of the season. With temperatures falling to around freezing tonight, precipitation should fall hard enough to result in mostly snow across the area. Mixing is expected to be an issue along south coastal Maine. Across the interior, snowfall of 8-12 inches or more is expected, with lower amounts due to mixing along the coast. The storm will linger and continue to bring periods of snow to parts of the area through Saturday. High pressure brings quieter weather for most of the workweek, and then another coastal storm is possible just before Christmas.
WMTW
Snow to continue to fall in Maine throughout the night
MAINE — A Nor'easter is dumping heavy, wet snow throughout Maine. That snow is expected to continue throughout the night and into Saturday morning. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for inland areas for heavy wet snow that will create difficult driving. Isolated power outages are possible. Heavy...
WMTW
Heavy, wet snow could make clean up tough in Maine
SANFORD, Maine — Snow came down at a steady pace in Sanford Friday afternoon. Roads were treated, but the intensity of the snow meant the pavement quickly became covered again. The heavy, wet flakes essentially made a paste on everything from tree limbs to powerlines. It also makes it...
WMTW
Heavy snow inland and snow/rain mix at the coast
A little warmer Thursday with highs in the low 40s under cloudy skies and a NE breeze. Snow breaks out overnight with a dusting of accumulation by sunrise on Friday. A Nor’easter moves up the coast on Friday and brings gusty winds and heavy snow for areas of interior Maine and the mountains. For Portland and the coast. Most of the storm will be rain. Mixing at times. By Early Saturday everyone flips back to snow and light accumulations along the coast.
Weather Blog: This storm is a coastal tightrope
There aren't many layups when it comes to snowstorms in Maine. There's always something that makes them a little bit challenging. We've been talking about this storm since last Thursday (which I'm sure I'll get no credit for. I'm not bitter. I'm just insecure). But the devil has always been in the details. In this case, the details are where EXACTLY is that rain/snow line.
WMTW
Today is the calm before the storm
How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
WMTW
Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time
PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
Nor'easter on the way to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — You know the words ..."I'm dreaming of a white Christmas. Just like the ones I used to know." It's looking like Bing Crosby's words will ring true, just in time for the holiday season. Low pressure from the Midwest will transfer energy to the coast, birthing...
See how much snow is forecast in your area of Massachusetts (Map)
Some areas of Massachusetts may see more than a foot of snow from Thursday night through Saturday morning. But travel 30 miles east, and the forecast calls for rain and an inch or less of snow. A powerful winter storm will hit the region beginning late Thursday, but the form...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly maps: Track rain-snow line, see when storm ends
VIDEO: Snow and rain are falling across the state. When will the precipitation end? Track the rain-snow line hour by hour here. Read the full forecast.
wwnytv.com
Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
Maine Snowfall Totals Map Released Ahead of Friday/Saturday Nor’easter
As Maine prepares for its first winter-weather nor'easter of the year, many people have been asking the question, 'how much snow are we going to get?'. Well, until this morning, that question was fairly hard to answer, at least according to Maine meteorologists, because of the storm's potential to shift its track.
From rain to heavy snow: What to know about winter storm coming Dec. 15-16
————— What forecasters are sure of is that a large precipitation shield will overspread the region Thursday night into Saturday. But what form that precipitation takes and how much we’ll get is going to be highly dependent on where you are. A winter storm watch...
WMTW
Crashes, slide-offs reported on Maine roadways as nor'easter moves through
MAINE — Maine State Police troopers have put out a warning on treacherous travel on the roadways. Troopers say dozens of crashes and slide-offs are already being reported in the north and southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike due to black ice and inclement weather. This content is imported...
Some Areas Could See Up To 18 Inches Of Snowfall From Potent Nor'easter Taking Aim On Region
A storm system that will sweep through the Northeast could bring up to 18 inches of snowfall to some interior areas in the region, according to brand-new predictions. The system is on track for Thursday, Dec. 15 into Friday, Dec. 16. In coastal areas along the I-95 corridor, mainly rain...
6 maps showing how much snow is expected in Mass. — and where it’ll just be rain
"Boston can expect mainly rain, but I can't rule out a quick coating of snow while the storm is moving out Saturday morning."
WOOD
Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Oceana, Newaygo, Montcalm, Gratiot, Mason, Lake, Mecosta, Osceola, Claire and Isabella Counties. It’s for “mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth o an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.” Slippery spots on roads are possible, especially north of a line from Montague to Lansing. The Advisory doesn’t start until 4 pm – and it runs until 7 am Thursday morning.
